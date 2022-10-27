Environments for Aging Selects Watercrest Myrtle Beach as a Spotlight for Senior Living Design Trends

VERO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Watercrest Senior Living Group proudly announces that Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care has been selected as a featured community in senior living design trends by Environments for Aging (EFA).

Watercrest Myrtle Beach Assisted Living and Memory Care celebrates recognition as a featured community in senior living design trends by Environments for Aging (EFA). (PRNewswire)

Environments for Aging magazine and website is the senior living industry's premier source of insight and inspiration on the latest design trends for senior living communities that deliver person-centered, residential environments. Watercrest Myrtle Beach is featured this month amongst EFA's spotlighted projects with a breathtaking photo tour and detail of the newly-constructed community in South Carolina.

This is the fourth prestigious honor bestowed upon Watercrest Myrtle Beach in the past year, after being named 'Best Assisted Living and Memory Care Community' by both the North Strand Awards and the Grand Strand Awards of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The community was also recently honored by the City of Myrtle Beach for exceptional landscape design and aesthetics.

"It's an honor for yet another Watercrest Senior Living Community to be recognized as a leader in senior living design and innovation by the highly-respected team at Environments For Aging," says Marc Vorkapich, Principal and CEO of Watercrest Senior Living Group. "Each and every detail of our Watercrest communities is purposefully implemented to create an environment rich in diversity, luxury and comfort for our seniors."

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is a signature Watercrest product by owner and developer Watercrest Senior Living Group with equity partners, Peninsula Alternative Real Estate and Corecam Capital Partners. The project team also includes Interior Design Associates, LifeBUILT Architecture, engineering by HKSE and Development Resource Group, and Shiel Sexton construction.

Watercrest Myrtle Beach is a newly-constructed 98-unit, luxury senior living campus comprised of 76 assisted living and 22 memory care residences with resort-style amenities and exceptional care. The comfortably, classy design includes a stunning promenade, fireplace, signature water wall, cigar and scotch lounge, multiple dining venues, Southern style outdoor living spaces, Art Studio and Gallery, and the coveted Spa W. The community offers residents world-class wellness amenities including therapeutic live moss walls, a resort-style pool, light and salt therapy, and a state-of-the-art fitness and physical therapy center.

Ideally located at 6151 Colline Verdi Way, the exterior landscaping of Watercrest Myrtle Beach boasts a PGA-worthy putting green with purposeful awnings for shade, and individual gardening stations to appeal to horticulturists and nature lovers alike. The illuminated walking paths are surrounded by lush lawns and interwoven amongst rockscaped ponds and gorgeous arbors to create destinations and relaxing gathering spaces. For more information, contact the community at 843-483-6740.

About Watercrest Senior Living Group

Watercrest Senior Living Group was founded to honor our mothers and fathers, aspiring to become a beacon for quality in senior living by surpassing standards of care, service and associate training. Watercrest communities are recognized for their luxury aesthetic, exceptional amenities, world-class care, and innovative memory care programming offering unparalleled service to seniors living with Alzheimer's and dementia. A five-time certified Great Place to Work, Watercrest specializes in the development and operations of assisted living and memory care communities and the growth of servant leaders. Visit www.watercrestseniorliving.com.

