Escalade Reports Third Quarter and Year to Date 2022 Results

EVANSVILLE, Ind., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Escalade, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESCA, or the "Company"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of sporting goods and indoor/outdoor recreational equipment, today announced third quarter and year to date results for 2022.

Escalade, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/ESCALADE, INC.) (PRNewswire)

THIRD QUARTER 2022

(As compared to the third quarter 2021)

Net Sales decreased 7.9% to $74.9 million

Organic sales, excluding acquisition contributions, declined 17.9%

Gross margin declined 432 basis points, to 18.2%

Operating income decreased 45.0% to $4.2 million

Net income of $3.0 million , or $0.22 per diluted share vs. $6.0 million , or $0.43 per share for Q3 2021

EBITDA decreased 35.3% to $5.8 million

Announced $0.15 per share cash dividend to shareholders of record on December 5, 2022

NINE MONTHS ENDED OCTOBER 1, 2022

(As compared to the first nine months of 2021)

Net Sales increased 0.6% to $241.6 million

Organic sales, excluding acquisition contributions, declined 8.4%

Gross margin declined 153 basis points, to 23.8%

Operating income decreased 15.9% to $21.4 million

Net income of $15.3 million , or $1.12 per diluted share vs. $19.5 million , or $1.40 per diluted share for 2021

EBITDA decreased 9.7% to $26.7 million

For the three months ended October 1, 2022, Escalade reported net income of $3.0 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, including $0.06 per diluted share of non-recurring expense.

Sales declined due to softening consumer demand and excess inventories in the retail channel. During the third quarter, increases in billiards and pickleball sales, together with contribution from the Brunswick Billiards® acquisition completed January 21, 2022 were more than offset by lower sales in outdoor categories including archery, games, water sports, and playground.

The Company reported gross margin of 18.2%, a decline of 432 basis points compared with the prior-year period, due to lower sales, unfavorable product mix, global supply chain constraints, and nonrecurring product recall expenses.

Selling, general, and administrative expense as percentage of net sales decreased to 11.7% in the third quarter 2022, versus 12.5% in the prior-year period, due to the Company's expense mitigation efforts.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") declined 35.3% to $5.8 million in the third quarter 2022, versus $9.0 million in the prior-year period. For the nine months year-to-date EBITDA decreased 9.7% to $26.7 million vs $29.5 million in 2021.

As of October 1, 2022, the Company had total cash and equivalents of $4.0 million, together with $10.0 million of availability on its senior secured revolving credit facility maturing in 2027. At the end of the third quarter 2022, net debt (total debt less cash) was 3.0x trailing twelve-month EBITDA.

Escalade announced a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share to be paid to all shareholders of record on December 5, 2022 and disbursed on December 12, 2022.

Effective January 1, 2023, Escalade will transition to a conventional twelve-month reporting calendar. The fourth quarter 2022 will end on December 31, 2022, then the Company will transition to its new financial reporting calendar for 2023.

MANAGEMENT COMMENTARY

"Broad-based inflationary pressures and a rising interest rate environment adversely impacted consumer discretionary spending behaviors during the third quarter, resulting in a year-over-year decline in sales and profitability during the period," stated Walter P. Glazer, Jr., President and CEO of Escalade. "During a transitional period for the consumer, we believe the strength of our brands, diverse sourcing capabilities, onshore manufacturing presence and disciplined expense management will position us to successfully navigate a challenging near-term macroeconomic backdrop."

"Third quarter sales declined year-over-year due to softness in most outdoor categories, including archery, partially offset by continued strength in pickleball and billiards," continued Glazer. "Elevated freight and logistics expenses more than offset some lower material costs in the third quarter, contributing to a year-over-year decline in gross profit in the period. While ocean freight rates and turnaround have begun to improve, inland freight has become challenging due to domestic labor and equipment shortages."

"In recent months, several large retail customers have slowed their pace of purchasing to reduce their overall inventories, contributing to the elevated inventory levels we are holding," continued Glazer. "During the next six months, we expect that a combination of seasonal demand, together with increased promotional activity, will contribute to a decline in inventories throughout the entire system. We believe this inventory decline will reduce our carrying costs and improve asset utilization to more acceptable levels."

"While we are not satisfied with the 2022 year to date results, we are taking steps to right size our cost structure and asset base to weather the economic headwinds and position our Company for continued growth in the years ahead," continued Glazer.

"Subsequent to the quarter end, we exercised a $15 million accordion provision under our senior revolving credit facility," continued Glazer. "Including this additional availability, we now have nearly $30 million of liquidity to support the ongoing growth of our business. As our inventory levels normalize over the coming months, we anticipate free cash conversion will also improve, further bolstering our liquidity."

"Our capital allocation priorities remain unchanged," continued Glazer. "We remain committed to a reduction in net leverage to a range of 1.5x-2.0x trailing-twelve-month EBITDA, while maintaining a consistent quarterly cash dividend. As before, we will continue to selectively invest internally in higher-growth categories that cater to a durable base of loyal customers who value our portfolio of premium indoor/outdoor brands. Looking forward, we also believe an economic downturn may create additional market share opportunities for the Company."

Escalade, Incorporated and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited, In Thousands Except Per Share Data)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended All Amounts in Thousands Except Per Share Data October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021















Net sales $74,904

$81,298

$241,621

$240,168















Costs and Expenses













Cost of products sold 61,273

62,992

184,147

179,355 Selling, administrative and general expenses 8,769

10,202

33,975

33,888 Amortization 642

432

2,067

1,438















Operating Income 4,220

7,672

21,432

25,487















Other Income (Expense)













Interest expense (954)

(414)

(2,462)

(1,035) Other income (expense) (22)

68

50

124















Income Before Income Taxes 3,244

7,326

19,020

24,576















Provision for Income Taxes 286

1,360

3,735

5,042















Net Income $2,958

$5,966

$15,285

$19,534















Earnings Per Share Data:













Basic earnings per share $ 0.22

$ 0.44

$ 1.13

$ 1.41 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.22

$ 0.43

$ 1.12

$ 1.40















Dividends declared $ 0.15

$ 0.14

$ 0.45

$ 0.42

















Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, In Thousands)

All Amounts in Thousands Except Share Information October 1, 2022 December 25,

2021 October 2, 2021

(Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) ASSETS





Current Assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,000 $ 4,374 $ 6,492 Receivables, less allowance of $729; $457; and $636; respectively 65,258 65,991 68,849 Inventories 134,957 92,382 91,755 Prepaid expenses 4,143 7,569 6,527 Prepaid income tax 1,075 739 -- TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 209,433 171,055 173,623







Property, plant and equipment, net 27,618 24,936 24,000 Operating lease right-of-use assets 9,074 2,210 2,500 Intangible assets, net 34,712 20,778 21,207 Goodwill 39,226 32,695 32,695 Other assets 261 124 131 TOTAL ASSETS $320,324 $251,798 $254,156







LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities:





Current portion of long-term debt $ 7,143 $ 7,143 $ 7,143 Trade accounts payable 22,684 15,847 25,071 Accrued liabilities 19,060 24,385 18,100 Income tax payable -- -- 124 Current operating lease liabilities 816 818 990 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 49,703 48,193 51,428







Other Liabilities:





Long‑term debt 99,568 50,396 51,874 Deferred income tax liability 4,759 4,759 4,193 Operating lease liabilities 8,557 1,387 1,493 Other liabilities 448 448 448 TOTAL LIABILITIES 163,035 105,183 109,436







Stockholders' Equity:





Preferred stock:





Authorized 1,000,000 shares; no par value, none issued





Common stock:





Authorized 30,000,000 shares; no par value, issued and outstanding – 13,590,407; 13,493,332; and 13,557,879; shares respectively 13,590 13,493 13,558 Retained earnings 143,699 133,122 131,162 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 157,289 146,615 144,720 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $320,324 $251,798 $254,156

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP EBITDA

(Unaudited, In Thousands)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended All Amounts in Thousands October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021

October 1,

2022

October 2,

2021















Net Income (GAAP) $ 2,958

$5,966

$ 15,285

$19,534















Interest expense 954

414

2,462

1,035 Income tax expense 286

1,360

3,735

5,042 Depreciation and amortization 1,604

1,226

5,207

3,935















EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $5,802

$8,966

$26,689

$29,546

































