LAZADA PARTNERS APEC 2022 TO DRIVE INCLUSIVE AND SUSTAINABLE ECONOMIC GROWTH IN SOUTHEAST ASIA THROUGH ECOMMERCE

eCommerce remains a key driver for digital economies in the region, fueled by the acceleration of digitalization throughout the COVID-19 pandemic

Greater collaboration and cooperation across industries including public and private sectors crucial for building a robust and inclusive eCommerce ecosystem in Southeast Asia

BANGKOK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lazada announced it has joined hands with the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2022 economic forum, a partnership that aligns with the eCommerce platform's initiatives to drive and support inclusive and sustainable growth initiatives in Southeast Asia.

HE Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Don Pramudwinai (fifth from the right); Lazada Group Chief Executive Officer, James Dong (fourth from the right); and other members of APEC 2022 and Lazada representatives flag off Lazada Logistics' fleet of APEC and Lazada co-branded delivery vehicles. (PRNewswire)

The collaboration will see Lazada working closely with APEC and Thailand's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on awareness-building and knowledge-sharing of the summit's priorities and values. The partnership also recognizes Lazada's commitment in building a robust eCommerce ecosystem within the region, as the user penetration of eCommerce in Southeast Asia is expected to reach more than 400 million users by 2025[1].

"As our world grows increasingly digitalized and connected by technology, greater collaboration and cooperation across industries, as well as between the public and private sectors is crucial to drive sustainable progress. Lazada has been working closely with governments and businesses in the six markets where we operate to build a high-quality digital ecosystem that is set up for long-term growth," said James Dong, Chief Executive Officer of Lazada Group. "That is why Lazada continues to invest in core infrastructure across technology, payments and logistics to create value for local communities of sellers and consumers. We are confident that our expertise and technology can help drive the region's trade and economy in support of APEC 2022 initiatives."

Southeast Asia's digital economy is projected to reach USD 1 trillion by 2030, with eCommerce as the biggest growth driver[2]. Micro-, small- and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) account for 97% of all businesses in the region and employ 67% of the working population. MSMEs are not only essential to post-pandemic economic recovery, but are also an important contributor to a more inclusive and diverse economy[3]. This indicates that digitalization is an effective approach for MSMEs to mitigate business risks, and ensure resilience and continuity in the local ecosystem.

APEC 2022's priorities—Open. Connect. Balance.—align with Lazada's vision of accelerating progress in the region's digital economies through eCommerce and technology.

Open to all Opportunities

Digitalizing business to improve resiliency remains critical, and eCommerce remains a key lifeline for many businesses across the region as they are facing new uncertainties and headwinds such as rising interest rates and inflationary pressures. Lazada remains committed to enabling businesses to transform digitally and for long-term growth, through investments in developing infrastructure in technology, payments and logistics.

By offering MSMEs innovative digital solutions and fostering their growth through incubation programmes, Lazada helps grow their capabilities so that they can sustain and scale their operations online. In the last 12 months, close to 800,000 unique visitors from around the region accessed Lazada University to upskill themselves and accelerate the growth of their businesses. Lazada is confident that the universal trend of digital transformation spanning industries and markets will contribute to the uplifting of social economies.

Connect in all Dimensions

Lazada Logistics empowers MSMEs with logistics capabilities through its integrated platform designed for the future, providing hassle-free end-to-end services for businesses, from first-mile pickup, storage, and packing to last-mile delivery and returns. Lazada's logistics network has reshaped the eCommerce landscape, empowering sellers to achieve greater cost efficiency and delivery capacity.

Lazada Logistics’ commemorative APEC and Lazada co-branded delivery fleet. (PRNewswire)

Lazada remains to this day the only eCommerce platform in Southeast Asia to own an end-to-end proprietary logistics network in the region. Lazada Logistics' facilities includes warehouse facilities, sortation centers and hubs, powered by data and technology—and supplemented by an extended network of third-party logistics partners. More than 80% of total first-mile parcels are handled at Lazada's own facilities, allowing the eCommerce leader to process over 5 million parcels daily across the region, and to reduce the variable cost per parcel by almost 30%.

Balance in all Aspects

Lazada has always been focused on building a high-quality eCommerce ecosystem that supports local communities and livelihoods. Lazada not only believes in investing in technology and innovation, but also investing in developing the core capabilities of its talent and its sellers. Through eCommerce, Lazada has enabled tens of thousands to pursue their entrepreneurial pursuits, and provided employment and learning opportunities to young people entering the workforce while contributing to Southeast Asian economies.

Lazada is also championing the empowerment of its women sellers, as well as women in the workplace, and offering equal access to opportunities. Women make up 43% of Lazada's workforce, a higher percentage than that of the overall technology industry in Southeast Asia at 32%[4]. This is in line with the company's mission to create financially viable, inclusive, and long-term growth, by laying the foundation for healthy and sustainable development to serve high-quality consumers, building high-quality infrastructure for digital commerce and driving high-quality technology innovations.

-ENDS-

About Lazada Group Lazada Group is Southeast Asia's pioneer eCommerce platform. For the last 10 years, Lazada has been accelerating progress in Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam through commerce and technology. Today, a thriving local ecosystem links about 160 million active users to more than one million actively-selling sellers every month, who are transacting safely and securely via trusted payments channels and Lazada Wallet, receiving parcels through a homegrown logistics network that has become the largest in the region.

With a vision to achieve USD100 billion annual GMV, Lazada aims to serve 300 million shoppers by 2030, and be the best at enabling brands and sellers in digitalizing their businesses.

In 2022, the Lazada Foundation was set up to empower youths and women for the digital future, close the gender digital divide and uplifting communities by creating positive impact. More information can be found here https://group.lazada.com/en/foundation/.

Contact Information:

For more information, please contact:

Lazada Communications Team

press@lazada.com

[1] Transforming Southeast Asia: From Discovery to Delivery

[2] Google, Temasek and Bain e-Conomy SEA Report 2021

[3] Challenges, Responses, and Transformation of MSMEs in the Post-Pandemic Era

[4] Boston Consulting Group, Boosting Women in Technology in Southeast Asia (2020)

(PRNewsfoto/Lazada Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lazada Group