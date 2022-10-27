SellMyTimeshareNow.com Continues Record Performance with Seventh Consecutive Quarter of $60M+ in Offers to Buy or Rent Timeshare

With nearly two years of elevated buyer and renter activity, SMTN continues to demonstrate its position as the world's largest and most active timeshare resale and rental platform

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SellMyTimeshareNow.com ("SMTN" or the "Company"), the world's largest and most active online marketplace for timeshares for sale and for rent by owner, reports a record seventh quarter of increased offers and activity for its industry-leading resale and rental platform. In Q3 2022, the Company drove more than 1.1 million visits to its family of websites, resulting in nearly 13,000 offers—totaling more than $64 million—to buy or rent timeshares on SellMyTimeshareNow.com.

The Company has maintained consistent levels of elevated buyer activity since Q1 2021, delivering at least 11,000 offers and more than $60 million in offer value each quarter for seven consecutive quarters—continuing the longest such streak in the company's nearly 20-year history. SMTN has driven more than $5.2 billion in offers since it was founded in 2003 and consistently produces offer values of more than four times competitors' published data.

"Our results over the past two years show we're consistently driving the highest levels of activity within the secondary market," said Bryan Rand, president of SMTN and its parent company, Vacation Innovations. "Thanks to the hard work of our teams, as well as significant investment in our platforms and products, we continue to provide our clients with the most exposure to potential buyers and renters possible. The activity we've seen on our platform point to a strong future for our segment of the industry, and we're encouraged to see more traditional travel providers taking an interest in the timeshare resale and rental market as well."

In addition to driving the most buyer and renter traffic, SMTN offers the industry's only one-click, guaranteed resort week bookings, eliminating the back-and-forth between potential renters and owners to provide a true OTA-style experience. These factors, along with the increasingly diverse, high-quality inventory available for rent on SellMyTimeshareNow.com, targeted marketing efforts, and increasing consumer confidence, have played a significant role in maintaining elevated activity over a prolonged period.

"We're constantly working to ensure our platform is the industry's most trusted marketplace for timeshare resale and rental," said Chad Newbold, CEO of SMTN and its parent company, Vacation Innovations. "As we approach our 20th year in business, our clients are our primary focus, and we will continue working to add even more value to our platform. We pride ourselves on being the gold standard in the secondary market and will soon be launching an innovative new product designed to help timeshare owners pay their maintenance fees while they are advertising with us, as this is consistently one of the greatest pain points for our customers during the resale process."

In addition to offering consumers the world's largest and most active marketplace for timeshare resale and rental, SMTN provides the industry's most comprehensive transaction support, working directly with an affiliated brokerage and closing company to provide a consistent, high-quality experience for anyone looking to buy or sell timeshare on the resale market.

Founded in 2003, SellMyTimeshareNow.com (sellmytimesharenow.com) is the world's largest and most active online marketplace for the purchase and rental of timeshare interests. A subsidiary of Vacation Innovations, SellMyTimeshareNow.com leverages advanced search engine optimization and other digital marketing strategies to maintain its position as a top-ranking global marketplace for timeshare resales and rentals, attracting over 4 million visits and producing over $230 million in purchase and rental offers for advertisers annually.

Founded in 1999, Vacation Innovations (vacationinnovations.com) is a leading provider of travel-related products, software and services. Leveraging advanced digital marketing strategies, sophisticated software solutions, and decades of experience in vacation ownership, VI brings new vacation opportunities to a diverse audience of novice and seasoned travelers alike. The Vacation Innovations family of brands offers a wide range of travel services, including simplified resort rentals, online advertising and marketing products for by-owner timeshare sales and rentals, licensed timeshare brokerage and title transfer services, as well as customized owner services and product solutions for timeshare resorts, resort developers, HOAs and timeshare management companies. VI has been recognized with the 2022 Perspective Magazine Awards for Best Overall Company, Best Membership Program, Best Team, and Best Marketing Professional; and the 2022 ARDA Award for Business Administration or Operations Team.

