TOTAL PLAY ANNOUNCES REVENUE OF Ps.9,303 MILLION AND EBITDA OF Ps.4,055 MILLION IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2022

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Total Play Telecomunicaciones, S.A.P.I. de C.V. ("Total Play"), a leading telecommunications company in Mexico, which offers internet access, pay television and telephone services, through one of the largest 100% fiber optic networks in the country, today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2022.

Third quarter results

Revenue for the quarter totaled Ps.9,303 million, compared to Ps.7,270 million from the previous year. Total costs and expenses were Ps.5,248 million, from Ps.4,214 million a year ago.

As a result, Total Play's EBITDA totaled Ps.4,055 million, from Ps.3,056 million the previous year. The company registered operating income of Ps.640 million, compared to Ps.753 million a year ago. Total Play reported net loss of Ps.1,843 million, from loss of Ps.836 million in the same period of 2021.

Revenue from services

The growth in Total Play's revenue in the quarter is mainly the result of increased sales in the residential segment, due to higher demand from households for the company's telecommunications services. The continuous increase in Total Play´s income is reaffirmed this period despite intense competition in the industry — which affects market prices — and the normalization of face-to-face activities throughout the country. This shows the growing preference of users for the superior attributes of our internet, pay television and telephony services, which optimally satisfy the connectivity and entertainment needs of millions of homes.

Costs and expenses

Total costs and expenses grew 25%, as a result of a 21% increase in service costs and a 27% increase in general expenses. The growth in costs, to Ps.1,983 million, from Ps.1,635 million in the previous year, results mainly from the purchase of content, memberships, link rentals and other interconnection services and licenses for network operation.

The increase in expenses, to Ps.3,265 million, from Ps.2,579 million, reflects higher personnel, advertising and promotion, maintenance, as well as call center expenses, in the context of growing operations in the company.

EBITDA and net result

Total Play's EBITDA was Ps.4,055 million compared to Ps.3,056 million in the previous year.

Relevant variations below EBITDA were the following:

Growth of Ps.1,111 million in depreciation and amortization, as a result of user acquisition costs — telecommunications equipment, labor and installation expenses — as well as investments in fiber optic network coverage.

Increase of Ps.155 million in interest payments, derived mainly from an increase in the balance of financial debt.

Growth of Ps.122 million in other financial expenses as a result of those related to debt issuances and derivative financial instruments.

Increase of Ps.89 million in foreign exchange loss in the period, as a result of a higher net liability monetary position in dollars this period, compared to the previous year, together with depreciation of the peso against the dollar in both quarters.

Total Play reported a net loss of Ps.1,843 million, from a loss of Ps.836 million in the same period of 2021.

Balance sheet

As of September 30, 2022, the company's debt with cost was Ps.46,915 million, compared to Ps.40,671 million in the previous year. The growth of the debt balance is related to the issuance of Certificados Bursátiles and loans from financial institutions during the period.

The lease liability was Ps.6,485 million, compared to Ps.4,738 million in the previous year.

About Total Play

Total Play is a leading Triple Play provider in Mexico that, thanks to the widest direct-to-home fiber optic network in the country, offers entertainment and technologically advanced services with the highest quality and speed in the market. For the latest news and updates about Total Play, visit: www.totalplay.com.mx

Total Play is a Grupo Salinas company (www.gruposalinas.com), a group of dynamic, fast growing, and technologically advanced companies focused on creating economic value through market innovation and goods and services that improve standards of living; social value to improve community wellbeing; and environmental value by reducing the negative impact of its business activities. Created by Mexican entrepreneur Ricardo B. Salinas (www.ricardosalinas.com), Grupo Salinas operates as a management development and decision forum for the top leaders of member companies. Each of the Grupo Salinas companies operates independently, with its own management, board of directors and shareholders. Grupo Salinas has no equity holdings. The group of companies shares a common vision, values and strategies for achieving rapid growth, superior results and world-class performance.

Except for historical information, the matters discussed in this press release are concepts about the future that involve risks and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Other risks that may affect Total Play and its subsidiaries are presented in documents sent to the securities authorities.

Investor Relations:

Bruno Rangel Rolando Villarreal Samantha Pescador + 52 (55) 1720 9167 + 52 (55) 1720 9167 +52 (55) 3032 3639 jrangelk@totalplay.com.mx rvillarreal@totalplay.com.mx samantha.pescador@totalplay.com.mx

Press Relations:

Luciano Pascoe

Tel. +52 (55) 1720 1313 ext. 36553

lpascoe@gruposalinas.com.mx

TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY INCOME STATEMENTS (Millions of Mexican pesos)









































3Q21

3Q22

Change



$ %

$ %

$ %





















Revenue from services 7,270 100 %

9,303 100 %

2,033 28 %





















Cost of services (1,635) (22 %)

(1,983) (21 %)

(348) (21 %)





















Gross profit 5,635 78 %

7,320 79 %

1,685 30 %





















General expenses (2,579) (35 %)

(3,265) (35 %)

(686) (27 %)





















EBITDA 3,056 42 %

4,055 44 %

999 33 %





















Depreciation and amortization (2,304) (32 %)

(3,415) (37 %)

(1,111) (48 %)





















Operating profit (loss) 753 10 %

640 7 %

(113) (15 %)





















Financial cost:

















Interest revenue 10 0 %

22 0 %

12 120 %

Accrued interest expense (902) (12 %)

(1,057) (11 %)

(155) (17 %)

Other financial (expenses) income - Net (71) (1 %)

(193) (2 %)

(122) (172 %)

Foreign exchange (loss) gain - Net (623) (9 %)

(712) (8 %)

(89) (14 %)





















Profit (loss) before income tax provision (833) (11 %)

(1,300) (14 %)

(467) (56 %)





















Income tax provision (3) (0 %)

(551) (6 %)

(548) n.m.

Minority interest - 0 %

8 0 %

8 n.a.





















Net income (loss) for the period (836) (11 %)

(1,843) (20 %)

(1,007) (120 %)























TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED ACCUMULATED INCOME STATEMENTS

(Millions of Mexican pesos)





















Accumulated

Accumulated









9M21

9M22

Change



$ %

$ %

$ %





















Revenue from services 20,466 100 %

26,616 100 %

6,150 30 %





















Cost of services (4,909) (24 %)

(5,859) (22 %)

(950) (19 %)





















Gross profit 15,557 76 %

20,757 78 %

5,200 33 %





















General expenses (6,868) (34 %)

(9,169) (34 %)

(2,301) (34 %)





















EBITDA 8,689 42 %

11,588 44 %

2,899 33 %





















Depreciation and amortization (6,395) (31 %)

(9,239) (35 %)

(2,844) (44 %)

Other income (expenses) - Net - 0 %

- 0 %

- 0 %





















Operating profit 2,294 11 %

2,349 9 %

55 2 %





















Financial cost:

















Interest revenue 32 0 %

60 0 %

28 88 %

Accrued interest expense (2,075) (10 %)

(2,939) (11 %)

(864) (42 %)

Other financial expenses (195) (1 %)

(296) (1 %)

(101) (52 %)

Foreign exchange gain (loss) - Net (528) (3 %)

90 0 %

618 117 %





















Profit (loss) before income tax provision (472) (2 %)

(736) (3 %)

(264) (56 %)





















Income tax provision (20) (0 %)

(1,086) (4 %)

(1,066) n.m.

Minority interest - 0 %

8 0 %

8 n.a.





















Net income (loss) for the period (492) (2 %)

(1,814) (7 %)

(1,322) n.m.























TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Millions of Mexican pesos)



























As of September 30,











2021



2022



Change





$ %

$ %

$ %

Assets



















CURRENT ASSETS



















Cash and cash

6,932 11 %

1,272 2 %

(5,660) (82 %)

Restricted cash in trusts

1,118 2 %

1,426 2 %

308 28 %

Customers - net

3,391 5 %

5,284 7 %

1,893 56 %

Derivative financial instruments

192 0 %

- 0 %

(192) (100 %)

Other receivables and recoverable taxes

4,132 6 %

4,065 5 %

(67) (2 %)

Inventories

1,552 2 %

2,726 3 %

1,174 76 %

Prepaid expenses

612 1 %

919 1 %

307 50 %

Total current assets

17,929 27 %

15,692 20 %

(2,237) (12 %)























NON-CURRENT ASSETS



















Property, plant and equipmente - Net

41,928 64 %

55,483 70 %

13,555 32 %

Rights-of-use assets -Net

4,368 7 %

6,073 8 %

1,705 39 %

Other non-current assets

1,620 2 %

1,595 2 %

(25) (2 %)

Total non-current assets

47,916 73 %

63,151 80 %

15,235 32 %

Total assets

65,845 100 %

78,843 100 %

12,998 20 %























Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



















SHORT-TERM LIABILITIES



















Short-term financial debt

1,414 2 %

4,916 6 %

3,502 n.m.

Trade payables

7,575 12 %

11,890 15 %

4,315 57 %

Other payables and taxes

3,046 5 %

4,738 6 %

1,692 56 %

Derivative financial instruments

- 0 %

766 1 %

766 n.a.

Lease liabilities

1,481 2 %

1,919 2 %

438 30 %

Total short-term liabilities

13,516 21 %

24,229 31 %

10,713 79 %























LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



















Long-term financial debt

39,257 60 %

41,999 53 %

2,742 7 %

Trade payables

4 0 %

- 0 %

(4) (100 %)

Other long-term payables

81 0 %

1,539 2 %

1,458 n.m.

Lease liabilities

3,257 5 %

4,566 6 %

1,309 40 %

Total long-term liabilities

42,599 65 %

48,104 61 %

5,505 13 %

Total liabilities

56,115 85 %

72,333 92 %

16,218 29 %























STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

9,730 15 %

6,510 8 %

(3,220) (33 %)

Total stockholders' equity and liabilities

65,845 100 %

78,843 100 %

12,998 20 %





































































TOTAL PLAY TELECOMUNICACIONES, S.A.P.I. DE C.V. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Millions of Mexican pesos)



















Years ended







September 30,







2021 2022 Operating activities:









(Loss) income before income tax provision





(471) (728) Items not requiring the use of resources:









Depreciation and amortization





6,395 9,239 Employee benefits





14 23 Items related to investing or financing activities:









Accrued interest income





(32) (60) Accrued interest expense and other financial transactions





2,075 2,939 Valuation of financial derivative instruments





(406) 988







7,575 12,401 Resources (used in) generated by operating activities:









Customers and unearned revenue





(1,015) (1,534) Other receivables





(23) 4 Related parties, net





(88) 14 Taxes to be recovered





(638) 323 Inventories





70 (847) Advance payments





(204) (453) Trade payables





(680) 1,987 Other payables





1,227 737











Cash flows generated by operating activities





6,224 12,632











Investing activities:









Acquisition of property, plant and equipment





(12,094) (16,970) Other assets





(112) 45 Collected interest





32 60











Cash flows (used in) investing activities





(12,174) (16,865)











Financing activities:









Loans received





14,478 5,420 Leasing cash flows





(1,231) (1,716) Interest payment





(2,214) (3,108) Restricted Cash in Trusts





153 (540) Reverse factoring





(91) 1,132 Capital contributions





- 151 Net cash flows generated by financing activities





11,095 1,339











Increase in cash and cash equivalents





5,145 (2,894) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the year





1,787 4,166











Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year





6,932 1,272













