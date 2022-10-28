Contemporary Paintings by Carrie French on Exhibit at Zoot Gallery

BOZEMAN, Mont., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Zoot Art Gallery in Bozeman is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibit of contemporary paintings by Bozeman Artist Carrie French.

Zoot Art Gallery presents local artist Carrie French (PRNewswire)

Carrie French's work meanders along the border between representation and abstraction and reflects her impressions of place while examining the implications of a changing world. A native of Bozeman and graduate of MSU's School of Art, her color palette mirrors the Gallatin Valley's rivers, lakes, mountains and fields, while her imagery reaches for connection between spaces both urban and rural.

The exhibit will be on view from Nov. 1 – Nov. 30, 2022, and an opening reception will be held Friday, Nov. 4th, 2022, from 5-7 pm at the Zoot Enterprises, 555 Zoot Enterprises Lane, Bozeman, MT.

Open to the public, the corporate exhibit space hosts rotating works by Montana artists for the enjoyment of employees and the community. The gallery has an expansive open area for sculpture and boasts over 100 square feet of vertical exhibit surfaces. One exhibiting artist described it as "...arguably the finest gallery space in the area."

All work sold through the gallery is commission-free, and underwriting is provided for opening receptions. The exhibits of Montana-only artists rotate approximately every three months and are selected by the Zoot Committee for the Arts.

Public hours are 9 am to 4 pm, Monday through Friday. For more information, visit the Zoot art gallery website at zootartgallery.com or contact Carol Lehmann, Gallery Coordinator, at carol.lehmann@zootweb.com.

About Zoot

Zoot Enterprises, Inc. is a global provider of advanced origination, acquisition and decision management solutions for financial institutions. We offer comprehensive and flexible platforms for specific business needs, including loan origination, fraud detection and prevention, data acquisition, and more. https://zootsolutions.com/

