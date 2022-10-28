Freedom Financial Holdings Announces Earnings for Third Quarter of 2022

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freedom Financial Holdings (OTCQX: FDVA), (the "Company" or "Freedom"), the holding company for The Freedom Bank of Virginia (the "Bank") today announced net income of $2,689,950, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2022. This compares to net income of $2,227,385 or $0.30 per diluted share, for the linked quarter and net income of $2,890,281 or $0.39 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the first nine months of 2022 was $7,701,632 or $1.05 per diluted share compared to net income of $7,984,873 or $1.09 per diluted share for the first nine months of 2021.
Joseph J. Thomas, President, and CEO, commented, "Our team continues to pivot in the face of changing market conditions to innovate our products and help our clients grow and succeed. These efforts translated into a pre-tax, pre-provision net income1 increase of 18.28% to $3.83 million in the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior quarter. We were able to grow our assets at an annualized rate of 30.46% in the quarter and, more importantly, enjoyed annualized organic loan growth of 22.33% in the third quarter. We were also able to achieve strong annualized deposit growth of 43.01% in the quarter by attracting new clients to our high tech and high touch operating platform and offering competitive interest rates. While we experienced a 47 basis points increase in cost of funds when compared to the linked quarter to 92 basis points, our net margin remains strong at 3.71%, increasing 28 basis points compared to prior year. Total revenue2 was down by $223,021 or 2.32% compared to the prior year, as mortgage banking activity has been negatively impacted by higher rates. To achieve these results, we also used strong expense control to drive down our efficiency ratio4 to 59.19% for the third quarter compared to 65.10% for the prior quarter. We continue to maintain a strong balance sheet given the more challenging economic environment with allowance for loan losses at 1.13% (excluding PPP loans) and Tier 1 Capital Ratio at 13.62%."
- Net income for the third quarter was $2,689,950 or $0.37 per diluted share compared to net income of $2,227,385 or $0.30 per diluted share in the linked quarter and net income of $2,890,281 or $0.39 per diluted share for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") was 1.15% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 1.01% for the linked quarter and 1.35% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- Return on Average Equity ("ROAE") was 13.81% for the three months ended September 30, 2022, compared to 11.44% for the linked quarter and 14.18% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.
- Total assets were $964.28 million as of September 30, 2022, an increase of $87.61 million or 9.99% from total assets as of December 31, 2021.
- Loans held-for-investment (excluding PPP loans) increased by $35.02 million or 5.63% during the quarter.
- PPP loan balances decreased by $2.56 million during the third quarter on loan forgiveness and mortgage loans held for sale decreased by $3.66 million during the same period, on a decline in mortgage activity.
- Cash balances at the Federal Reserve and the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) increased by $28.38 million during the third quarter.
- Available for sale investment securities increased by $11.17 million during the third quarter.
- Total deposits increased by $82.02 million or by 10.84% in the third quarter. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $11.48 million from the linked quarter to $204.73 million and represented 24.41% of total deposits as of September 30, 2022.
- The net interest margin3 increased in the third quarter to 3.71%, higher by 6 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 28 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the net interest margin3 would have been 3.68%. The increase in the net interest margin3 across linked quarters was primarily due to higher yields on investment securities and loans offset by a rising cost of funds.
- The cost of funds was 0.92% for the third quarter, higher by 47 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 55 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. This was driven largely by rising rates on interest checking deposits and money market accounts.
- Non-interest income decreased by 31.44% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 56.41% compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest income compared to the prior calendar quarter and same period in 2021 was primarily due to lower mortgage revenue stemming from a slowdown in mortgage activity as well as a reduction in SBA gain on sale revenue. During the current quarter, the Bank was granted the designation as a Preferred Lender by the SBA. This designation gives the Bank more authority to process, close, service, and liquidate SBA-guaranteed loans. As a Preferred Lender, the Bank is authorized to make SBA-guaranteed loans without prior SBA review of eligibility or creditworthiness allowing for a more seamless and timely loan process.
- Non-interest expense in the third quarter decreased by 8.03% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 2.94% compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest expense from the prior calendar quarters was primarily due to lower performance related costs: specifically, commissions paid to mortgage loan officers and mortgage settlement costs.
- The Efficiency Ratio4 was 59.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 65.10% for the linked quarter and 59.57% for the same period in 2021.
- Non-accrual loans were unchanged in the third quarter from the prior period, and the ratio of non-performing assets to total assets was 0.90% as of September 30, 2022, compared to 0.10% as of September 30, 2021.
- As a result of an increase in loans held-for-investment during the quarter and an assessment of the risks in the held-for-investment loan portfolio, the Company recognized a $382,000 provision for loan losses during the third quarter and the ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to loans held-for-investment was 1.12% (or 1.13% excluding PPP loans, which carry a full faith and guarantee of the US Government) compared to 1.11% in the linked quarter (or 1.13% excluding PPP loans);
- The Bank continues to be well capitalized and capital ratios continue to be strong with a Leverage ratio of 11.59%, Common Equity Tier 1 ratio of 13.62%, Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio of 13.62% and a Total Capital ratio of 14.55%.
The Company recorded net interest income of $8.24 million for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of 8.25% compared to the linked quarter, and 17.83% higher than the same period in 2021. The net interest margin3 in the third quarter of 2022 was 3.71%, higher by 6 basis points compared to the linked quarter and higher by 28 basis points compared to the same period in 2021. Income from PPP loan forgiveness during the third quarter was $123,150 (from $2.10 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA), compared to PPP loan forgiveness income of $149,105 (from $3.15 million of PPP loans forgiven by the SBA) during the second quarter of 2022. Excluding the PPP loans, the net interest margin3 in the third quarter would have been 3.68%.
The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin3 during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the linked quarter:
- Yields on average earning assets increased by 50 basis points to 4.58% compared to 4.08% in the linked quarter, driven by higher yields on investment securities and loans.
- Loan yields increased by 47 basis points to 5.14% from 4.67% in the linked quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 51 basis points to 3.29% from 2.78% in the linked quarter. Rising rates on floating rate securities contributed to the increase in investment yields.
- Cost of funds increased by 47 basis points to 0.92%, from 0.45% in the linked quarter, due to rising rates on interest checking and money market deposit accounts. Borrowing costs increased 10 basis points due to maturing borrowing repricing at higher rates as well as fewer low-cost advances from the PPP Liquidity Facility. Advances from the PPP Liquidity Facility are retired as the associated PPP loans are forgiven or paid off.
- Excluding PPP loans would have decreased the net interest margin3 by 6 basis points.
The following factors contributed to the changes in net interest margin3 during the third quarter of 2022 compared to the prior calendar quarter:
- Yields on average earning assets increased by 81 basis points to 4.58% compared to 3.77% in the prior calendar quarter, driven by higher yields on loans, investments, and interest earning cash balances.
- Loan yields increased by 59 basis points to 5.14% from 4.55% in the calendar quarter, while yields on investment securities increased by 106 basis points to 3.29% from 2.23% in the prior calendar quarter.
- Cost of funds increased by 55 basis points to 0.92%, from 0.37% in the calendar quarter, on higher deposit and borrowing costs.
- Excluding the impact of PPP loans from the same quarter previous year, the net interest margin3 increased by 45 basis points.
Non-interest income was $1.14 million for the third quarter, a decreased of 31.44% when compared to the linked quarter and a decreased of 56.41% when compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest income compared to linked and calendar quarters was primarily due to lower mortgage revenue stemming from a slowdown in mortgage activity, as well as lower revenue from SBA loan sales. Secondary market premiums for SBA loans decreased during the third quarter, and the Company held more closed SBA loans on its balance sheet instead of selling them into the secondary market.
Total Revenue2, defined as the sum of net interest income, before provision for loan losses, and non-interest income, was higher by 1.15% compared to the linked quarter, primarily due to higher interest income on investment securities and loans offset by rising costs of deposits and reduced activity in current period gain-on-sale income. Total Revenue2 was lower by 2.32% compared to the same period in 2021, primarily due to lower non-interest income in the prior calendar quarter.
Non-interest expenses in the third quarter of 2022 decreased by 8.03% compared to the linked quarter and decreased by 2.94% compared to the same period in 2021. The decrease in non-interest expenses in the third quarter compared to the prior quarter was largely due to lower compensation costs, a decrease in legal fees and lower mortgage settlements costs.
The Efficiency Ratio4 was 59.19% for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to 65.10% for the prior quarter and 59.57% for the same period in 2021.
Non-accrual loans were $8,677,688 or 1.31% of loans held-for-investment as of September 30, 2022, compared to $8,712,326 or 1.38% of loans held-for-investment at the end of the linked quarter. There were no troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs") as of September 30, 2022. As of September 30, 2022, there were no loans that were 90 days or more past due and accruing. There was no Other Real Estate Owned ("OREO") on the balance sheet as of September 30, 2022. Total non-performing assets (defined as the sum of loans on non-accrual, loans greater than 90 days past due and accruing, loans that are TDRs but not on non-accrual, and OREO assets) were $8,677,688 or 0.90% of total assets as of September 30, 2022, compared to $8,712,326 or 0.97% of assets, at the end of the linked quarter.
Following an assessment of the collectability of the loans held-for-investment at the end of the third quarter, it was determined that a $382,000 provision for loan losses was necessary to account for loan growth and changes to environmental factors. The Company booked a provision of $375,000 in the second quarter of 2022. The Company's ALLL ratio was 1.12% of loans held-for-investment (or 1.13% of loans held-for investment excluding PPP loans) as of September 30, 2022, compared to an ALLL ratio of 1.11% as of June 30, 2022 (or 1.13% of loans held-for-investment excluding PPP loans).
Total assets as of September 30, 2022, were $964.28 million compared to $895.52 million as of June 30, 2022. Changes in major asset categories during linked quarters were as follows:
- Cash balances at the Federal Reserve and Federal Home Loan Bank increased by $28.38 million
- Available for sale investment balances increased by $11.12 million
- PPP loan balances decreased by $2.56 million on loan forgiveness by the SBA
- Other loans held-for investment grew by $35.02 million
- Mortgage loans held-for-sale declined by $3.66 million
Total liabilities as of September 30, 2022, were $891.79 million compared to total liabilities of $820.05 million as of June 30, 2022. Total deposits were $838.60 million compared to total deposits of $756.58 million as of June 30, 2022. Non-interest-bearing demand deposits decreased by $11.48 million during the quarter and comprised 24.41% of total deposits at the end of the quarter, compared to 28.58% of total deposits as of June 30, 2022. Other interest-bearing demand deposits increased by $23.11 million, savings deposits decreased by $696.23 thousand and time deposits increased by $71.08 million during the quarter. Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased by $10.14 million during the quarter, while PPP Liquidity Facility term advances decreased by $2.31 million, in line with PPP loan forgiveness.
Stockholders' equity as of September 30, 2022, was $72.49 million compared to $75.47 million as of June 30, 2022. Additional paid-in capital was $58.45 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $58.82 million as of June 30, 2022. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income ("AOCI"), which generally comprises unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale securities and derivative positions, decreased by $5.30 million on net unrealized losses during the third quarter of 2022. Retained earnings were $31.25 million on September 30, 2022, compared to $28.56 million at the end of the prior quarter. Total shares issued and outstanding were 7,281,606 as of September 30, 2022, compared to 7,319,006 shares as of June 30, 2022. The tangible book value5 of the Company's common stock on September 30, 2022, was $9.96 per share compared to $10.31 per share as of June 30, 2022, and $11.14 per share as of September 30, 2021.
As of September 30, 2022, the Bank's capital ratios were well above regulatory mini mum capital ratios for well-capitalized bank holding companies. The Bank's capital ratios as of September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, were as follows:
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
Total Capital Ratio
14.55 %
14.77 %
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.62 %
13.84 %
Common Equity
Tier 1 Capital Ratio
13.62 %
13.84 %
Leverage Ratio
11.59 %
11.95 %
About Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc.
Freedom Financial Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of The Freedom Bank of Virginia, a community bank with locations in Fairfax, Reston, Chantilly, Vienna, and Manassas, Virginia. The Freedom Bank of Virginia also has a mortgage division headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia and an SBA division headquartered in Mamaroneck, NY. For information about deposit, loan and other services, visit the website at www.freedom.bank.
Forward Looking Statements
This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates, and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing; general economic and financial market conditions, in the United States generally and particularly in the markets in which the Company operates and which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in real estate values, increases in unemployment levels, inflation, recessions and slowdowns in economic growth, including as a result of COVID-19 and the impact of the geopolitical conflict between Russia and Ukraine; maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships; the adequacy or inadequacy of our allowance for loan and lease losses; acquisition or loss of key production personnel; and the potential adverse effects of unusual and infrequently occurring events, such as weather-related disasters, wars, terrorist acts or public health events (such as COVID-19), and of governmental and societal responses thereto; these potential adverse effects may include, without limitation, adverse effects on the ability of the Company's borrowers to satisfy their obligations to the Company, on the value of collateral securing loans, on the demand for the Company's loans or its other products and services, on incidents of cyberattack and fraud, on the Company's liquidity or capital positions, on risks posed by reliance on third-party service providers, on other aspects of the Company's business operations and on financial markets and economic growth. The Company cautions readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and the Company may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance. Some of the financial tables in this document reflect classifications to accounts to improve consistency in financial reporting.
Contact:
Joseph J. Thomas
President & Chief Executive Officer
703-667-4161: Phone
jthomas@freedom.bank: Email
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Sep 30,
Jun 30,
Dec 31,
2022
2022
2021
ASSETS
Cash and Due from Banks
$
1,959,084
$
3,923,888
$
2,536,450
Interest Bearing Deposits with Banks
51,668,557
23,290,289
31,696,891
Securities Available-for-Sale
181,558,490
170,386,775
171,532,394
Securities Held-to-Maturity
17,586,727
17,952,914
18,012,874
Restricted Stock Investments
3,389,200
3,422,700
3,321,250
Loans Held for Sale
3,107,940
6,770,732
13,297,125
PPP Loans Held for Investment
6,824,897
9,386,915
32,355,451
Other Loans Held for Investment
657,263,342
622,247,733
570,013,870
Allowance for Loan Losses
(7,407,120)
(7,025,120)
(6,486,120)
Net Loans
656,681,119
624,609,528
595,883,201
Bank Premises and Equipment, net
1,018,840
1,060,288
1,139,204
Accrued Interest Receivable
2,822,515
2,659,581
2,466,712
Deferred Tax Asset
1,842,093
1,669,731
1,631,115
Bank-Owned Life Insurance
26,090,001
24,914,186
24,579,879
Right of Use Asset, net
1,980,602
2,223,461
2,704,888
Other Assets
14,573,695
12,638,343
7,870,617
Total Assets
$
964,278,863
$
895,522,416
$
876,672,600
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities
Deposits
Demand Deposits
Non-interest Bearing
$
204,729,741
$
216,207,976
$
222,167,095
Interest Bearing
358,864,222
335,752,409
300,361,979
Savings Deposits
6,044,616
6,740,850
5,841,800
Time Deposits
268,956,966
197,874,220
173,322,527
Total Deposits
838,595,545
756,575,455
701,693,401
Federal Home Loan Bank Advances
15,000,000
25,142,857
29,035,714
PPP Liquidity Facility Advances
7,075,513
9,387,174
32,055,915
Subordinated Debt (Net of Issuance Cost)
19,675,313
19,655,832
19,616,869
Accrued Interest Payable
741,780
286,422
294,237
Lease Liability
2,088,416
2,335,741
2,823,885
Other Liabilities
8,612,267
6,665,567
6,993,855
Total Liabilities
$
891,788,834
$
820,049,048
$
792,513,876
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized;
0 Shares Issued and Outstanding, all periods presented
-
-
-
Common Stock, $0.01 Par Value, 25,000,000 Shares:
23,000,000 Shares Voting and 2,000,000 Shares Non-voting.
Voting Common Stock:
6,608,606, 6,646,006 and 6,676,545 Shares Issued and Outstanding
at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively
(Includes 93,003, 94,503 and 86,788 Unvested Shares at September 30, 2022, June 30, 2022
and December 31, 2021, respectively)
65,156
65,515
65,898
Non-Voting Common Stock:
673,000 Shares Issued and Outstanding, all periods presented
6,730
6,730
6,730
Additional Paid-in Capital
58,454,038
58,824,430
59,884,615
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss, Net
(17,287,737)
(11,985,199)
651,272
Retained Earnings
31,251,842
28,561,892
23,550,209
Total Stockholders' Equity
72,490,029
75,473,368
84,158,724
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
$
964,278,863
$
895,522,416
$
876,672,600
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
For the three
For the three
For the nine
For the nine
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
Sep-22
Sep-21
Sep-22
Sep-21
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$
8,408,971
$
6,914,454
$
22,710,581
$
20,778,804
Interest on Investment Securities
1,626,322
750,570
4,050,458
2,043,308
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
171,644
26,994
261,790
50,996
Total Interest Income
10,206,937
7,692,018
27,022,829
22,873,108
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits
1,735,027
546,168
2,827,212
1,804,989
Interest on Borrowings
229,283
150,599
725,176
576,226
Total Interest Expense
1,964,310
696,767
3,552,388
2,381,215
Net Interest Income
8,242,627
6,995,251
23,470,441
20,491,893
Provision for Loan Losses
(382,000)
(229,000)
(921,000)
(484,000)
Net Interest Income After
Provision for Loan Losses
7,860,627
6,766,251
22,549,441
20,007,893
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
710,149
1,995,535
2,734,287
6,829,874
SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue
63,727
371,172
593,557
437,825
Service Charges and Other Income
52,755
67,374
530,135
159,576
Gain on Sale of Securities
10,600
(13,493)
10,469
1,117
Servicing Income
54,792
44,443
164,858
138,934
Swap Fee Income
68,404
-
68,404
-
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
-
-
owned Life Insurance
175,815
141,608
510,122
393,611
Total Non-interest Income
1,136,242
2,606,639
4,611,832
7,960,937
Non-Interest Expenses
Officer and Employee Compensation
and Benefits
3,655,913
3,862,969
11,665,177
12,285,901
Occupancy Expense
311,070
318,109
947,589
915,018
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
170,070
176,379
525,492
491,715
Insurance Expense
76,563
70,814
222,173
193,227
Professional Fees
251,597
243,678
823,573
894,270
Data and Item Processing
299,501
303,444
907,465
882,227
Advertising
104,119
92,806
324,454
248,489
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
282,912
200,048
707,648
577,986
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
97,495
230,582
332,554
968,232
Other Operating Expense
301,977
220,739
949,961
559,693
Total Non-interest Expenses
5,551,217
5,719,568
17,406,086
18,016,758
Income Before Income Taxes
3,445,652
3,653,322
9,755,187
9,952,072
Income Tax Expense
755,702
763,041
2,053,554
1,967,199
Net Income
$
2,689,950
$
2,890,281
$
7,701,633
$
7,984,873
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
$
0.37
$
0.39
$
1.05
$
1.09
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
$
0.37
$
0.39
$
1.05
$
1.09
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Basic
7,271,784
7,341,635
7,308,866
7,310,007
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Diluted
7,285,786
7,395,062
7,333,499
7,357,383
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
For the three
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
months ended
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Interest Income
Interest and Fees on Loans
$
8,408,971
$
7,159,610
$
7,141,999
$
7,556,406
$
6,914,454
Interest on Investment Securities
1,626,322
1,278,759
1,145,377
1,092,427
750,570
Interest on Deposits with Other Banks
171,644
74,550
15,596
35,908
26,994
Total Interest Income
10,206,937
8,512,919
8,302,972
8,684,741
7,692,018
Interest Expense
Interest on Deposits
1,735,027
673,396
418,788
470,791
546,168
Interest on Borrowings
229,283
225,115
270,778
189,834
150,599
Total Interest Expense
1,964,310
898,511
689,566
660,625
696,767
Net Interest Income
8,242,627
7,614,408
7,613,406
8,024,116
6,995,251
Provision for Loan Losses
(382,000)
(375,000)
(164,000)
(355,000)
(229,000)
Net Interest Income after
Provision for Loan Losses
7,860,627
7,239,408
7,449,406
7,669,116
6,766,251
Non-Interest Income
Mortgage Loan Gain-on-Sale and Fee Revenue
710,149
986,160
1,037,978
1,456,195
1,995,535
SBA Gain-on-Sale Revenue
63,727
263,806
266,023
-
371,172
Service Charges and Other Income
52,755
175,984
301,396
95,335
67,374
Gains on Sale of Securities
10,600
(131)
-
6,315
(13,493)
Servicing Income
54,792
57,917
52,149
53,479
44,443
Swap Fee Income
68,404
-
-
-
-
Increase in Cash Surrender Value of Bank-
owned Life Insurance
175,815
173,679
160,628
151,054
141,608
Total Non-interest Income
1,136,242
1,657,415
1,818,174
1,762,378
2,606,639
Revenue
$
9,378,869
$
9,271,823
$
9,431,580
$
9,786,494
$
9,601,890
Non-Interest Expenses
Officer and Employee Compensation
and Benefits
3,655,913
4,005,945
4,003,321
4,055,344
3,862,969
Occupancy Expense
311,070
304,153
332,366
317,038
318,109
Equipment and Depreciation Expense
170,070
183,315
172,107
170,335
176,379
Insurance Expense
76,563
74,983
70,626
74,357
70,814
Professional Fees
251,597
323,647
248,329
470,786
243,678
Data and Item Processing
299,501
342,340
265,625
299,120
303,444
Advertising
104,119
114,966
105,369
80,569
92,806
Franchise Taxes and State Assessment Fees
282,912
224,636
200,099
200,084
200,048
Mortgage Fees and Settlements
97,495
129,210
105,849
172,967
230,582
Other Operating Expense
301,977
332,567
315,416
287,459
220,739
Total Non-interest Expenses
5,551,217
6,035,762
5,819,107
6,128,059
5,719,568
Income before Income Taxes
3,445,652
2,861,061
3,448,473
3,303,435
3,653,322
Income Tax Expense
755,702
633,676
664,176
560,347
763,041
Net Income
$
2,689,950
$
2,227,385
$
2,784,297
$
2,743,088
$
2,890,281
Earnings per Common Share - Basic
$
0.37
$
0.31
$
0.38
$
0.37
$
0.39
Earnings per Common Share - Diluted
$
0.37
$
0.30
$
0.38
$
0.37
$
0.39
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Basic
7,271,784
7,290,417
7,324,527
7,336,016
7,341,635
Weighted-Average Common Shares
Outstanding - Diluted
7,285,786
7,312,200
7,362,290
7,438,268
7,395,062
Average Balances, Income and Expenses,
(Unaudited)
Three
Three
Three
Three
Three
September
June
March
December
September
Average
Income/Expense
Yield
Average
Income/Expense
Yield
Average
Income/Expense
Yield
Average
Income/Expense
Yield
Average
Income/Expense
Yield
Assets
Cash
$
37,133,361
$
171,644
1.83 %
$
35,469,783
$
74,550
0.84 %
$
40,375,846
$
15,596
0.16 %
$
91,458,843
$
35,908
0.16 %
$
71,114,495
$
26,994
0.15 %
Investments (Tax Exempt)
21,615,440
186,314
22,199,648
187,816
23,331,336
$
187,632
23,460,432
$
190,195
27,138,446
$
177,809
Investments (Taxable)
179,086,818
1,479,134
167,905,374
1,130,385
165,979,811
$
997,148
153,582,906
$
942,173
113,180,210
$
610,101
Total Investments
200,702,258
1,665,448
3.29 %
190,105,022
1,318,201
2.78 %
189,311,147
1,184,780
2.54 %
177,043,338
1,132,368
2.54 %
140,318,656
787,910
2.23 %
Total Loans
648,964,205
$
8,408,971
5.14 %
615,110,994
$
7,159,610
4.67 %
609,412,292
$
7,141,999
4.75 %
586,725,477
$
7,556,406
5.11 %
602,942,022
$
6,914,454
4.55 %
Earning Assets
886,799,824
10,246,063
4.58 %
840,685,799
8,552,361
4.08 %
839,099,285
8,342,375
4.03 %
855,227,658
8,724,682
4.05 %
814,375,173
7,729,358
3.77 %
Assets
$
929,265,436
$
880,810,523
$
876,180,566
$
891,226,178
$
847,472,317
Liabilities
Interest Checking
$
132,342,701
$
458,605
1.37 %
$
128,008,728
$
134,727
0.42 %
$
110,305,411
$
48,246
0.18 %
$
88,172,651
$
38,893
0.18 %
$
36,659,322
$
12,240
0.13 %
Money Market
216,851,257
581,082
1.06 %
203,094,067
180,932
0.36 %
206,230,959
89,516
0.18 %
202,560,648
85,450
0.17 %
189,055,851
80,347
0.17 %
Savings
6,659,935
2,119
0.13 %
8,303,586
2,147
0.10 %
6,652,079
1,725
0.11 %
5,336,531
1,431
0.11 %
4,147,591
1,170
0.11 %
Time Deposits
218,365,001
693,222
1.26 %
186,130,419
355,590
0.77 %
174,009,190
279,301
0.65 %
187,240,613
345,016
0.73 %
197,133,663
452,411
0.91 %
Interest Bearing Deposits
574,218,894
1,735,028
1.20 %
525,536,800
673,396
0.51 %
497,197,639
418,788
0.34 %
483,310,443
470,790
0.39 %
426,996,427
546,168
0.51 %
Borrowings
53,279,949
229,283
1.71 %
56,154,130
225,115
1.61 %
71,634,636
270,778
1.53 %
81,399,848
189,834
0.93 %
101,033,443
150,599
0.59 %
Interest Bearing Liabilities
627,498,843
1,964,311
1.24 %
581,690,931
898,511
0.62 %
568,832,275
689,566
0.49 %
564,710,291
660,624
0.46 %
528,029,870
696,767
0.52 %
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
$
215,426,363
$
212,429,933
$
213,315,104
$
231,181,073
$
226,514,808
Cost of Funds
0.92 %
0.45 %
0.36 %
0.33 %
0.37 %
Net Interest Margin3
$
8,281,752
3.71 %
$
7,653,850
3.65 %
$
7,652,809
3.70 %
$
8,064,058
3.74 %
$
7,032,591
3.43 %
Shareholders Equity
$
77,295,762
$
78,112,151
$
83,440,208
$
82,994,140
$
80,866,605
ROAA
1.15
%
1.01
%
1.29
%
1.22
%
1.35
%
ROAE
13.81
%
11.44
%
13.53
%
13.11
%
14.18
%
Average Balances, Income and Expenses,
(Unaudited)
Three Months
Three Months
Nine Months
Nine Months
September 30,
Income /
September 30,
Income /
September 30,
Income /
September 30,
Income /
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Average Balance
Expense
Yield
Assets
Cash
$
37,133,361
$
171,644
1.83 %
$
71,114,495
$
26,994
0.15 %
$
37,647,786
$
261,790
0.93 %
$
59,613,424
$
50,996
0.11 %
Investments (Tax Exempt)
21,615,440
186,314
27,138,446
177,809
22,375,856
561,761
24,840,927
478,487
Investments (Taxable)
179,086,818
1,479,134
113,180,210
610,101
171,038,679
3,606,666
103,021,204
1,665,303
Total Investments
200,702,258
1,665,448
3.29 %
140,318,656
787,910
2.23 %
193,414,535
4,168,427
2.88 %
127,862,131
2,143,790
2.24 %
Total Loans
648,964,205
8,408,971
5.14 %
602,942,022
6,914,454
4.55 %
624,640,709
22,710,581
4.86 %
611,197,616
20,778,804
4.55 %
Earning Assets
886,799,824
10,246,063
4.58 %
814,375,173
7,729,358
3.77 %
855,703,031
27,140,798
4.24 %
798,673,171
22,973,589
3.85 %
Assets
$
929,265,436
$
847,472,317
$
895,613,292
$
829,760,907
Liabilities
Interest Checking
$
132,342,701
458,605
1.37 %
$
36,659,322
12,240
0.13 %
$
125,858,701
641,578
0.68 %
$
34,253,465
38,776
0.15 %
Money Market
216,851,257
581,082
1.06 %
189,055,851
80,347
0.17 %
206,538,632
851,530
0.55 %
167,601,257
206,832
0.16 %
Savings
6,659,935
2,119
0.13 %
4,147,591
1,170
0.11 %
7,205,229
5,992
0.11 %
3,884,715
3,062
0.11 %
Time Deposits
218,365,001
693,222
1.26 %
197,133,663
452,411
0.91 %
192,997,346
1,328,113
0.92 %
189,703,988
1,556,319
1.10 %
Interest Bearing Deposits
574,218,894
1,735,028
1.20 %
426,996,427
546,168
0.51 %
532,599,908
2,827,212
0.71 %
395,443,425
1,804,989
0.61 %
Borrowings
53,279,949
229,283
1.71 %
101,033,443
150,599
0.59 %
60,289,005
725,176
1.61 %
124,396,278
576,226
0.62 %
Interest Bearing Liabilities
627,498,843
1,964,311
1.24 %
528,029,870
696,767
0.52 %
592,888,913
3,552,388
0.80 %
519,839,703
2,381,215
0.61 %
Non Interest Bearing Deposits
$
215,426,363
$
226,514,808
$
213,731,534
$
219,905,412
Cost of Funds
0.92 %
0.37 %
0.59 %
0.43 %
Net Interest Margin3
$
8,281,752
3.71 %
$
7,032,591
3.43 %
$
23,588,410
3.69 %
$
20,592,374
3.45 %
Shareholders Equity
$
77,295,762
$
80,866,605
$
79,593,533
$
77,531,861
ROAA
1.15
%
1.35
%
1.15
%
1.29
%
ROAE
13.81
%
14.18
%
12.94
%
13.77
%
Selected Financial Data by Quarter Ended:
(Unaudited)
Balance Sheet Ratios
September 30, 2022
June 30, 2022
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2021
September 30, 2021
Loans held-for-investment to Deposits
79.19 %
83.49 %
83.07 %
85.85 %
84.45 %
Income Statement Ratios (Quarterly)
Return on Average Assets (ROAA)
1.15 %
1.01 %
1.29 %
1.22 %
1.35 %
Return on Average Equity (ROAE)
13.81 %
11.44 %
13.53 %
13.11 %
14.18 %
Efficiency Ratio4
59.19 %
65.10 %
61.70 %
62.62 %
59.57 %
Net Interest Margin3
3.71 %
3.65 %
3.70 %
3.74 %
3.43 %
Yield on Average Earning Assets
4.58 %
4.08 %
4.03 %
4.00 %
3.77 %
Yield on Securities
3.29 %
2.78 %
2.54 %
2.54 %
2.23 %
Yield on Loans
5.14 %
4.67 %
4.75 %
5.11 %
4.55 %
Cost of Funds
0.92 %
0.45 %
0.36 %
0.33 %
0.37 %
Noninterest income to Total Revenue2
12.11 %
17.88 %
19.28 %
18.01 %
27.15 %
Per Share Data
Tangible Book Value5
$
9.96
$
10.31
$
10.94
$
11.45
$
11.13
Tangible Book Value (ex AOCI)5
$
12.33
$
11.95
$
11.66
$
11.36
$
10.99
Share Price Data
Closing Price
$
14.60
$
14.80
$
14.06
$
13.37
$
12.55
Book Value Multiple
147 %
144 %
129 %
117 %
113 %
Common Stock Data
Outstanding Shares at End of Period
7,281,606
7,319,006
7,296,063
7,349,545
7,317,081
Weighted Average shares outstanding, basic
7,271,784
7,290,417
7,324,527
7,336,016
7,341,635
Weighted Average shares outstanding, diluted
7,285,786
7,312,200
7,362,290
7,438,268
7,395,062
Capital Ratios
Tier 1 Leverage ratio
11.59 %
11.95 %
12.09 %
11.85 %
10.47 %
Common Equity Tier 1 ratio
13.62 %
13.84 %
14.23 %
14.49 %
12.73 %
Tier 1 Risk Based Capital ratio
13.62 %
13.84 %
14.23 %
14.49 %
12.73 %
Total Risk Based Capital ratio
14.55 %
14.77 %
15.15 %
15.42 %
13.68 %
Credit Quality
Net Charge-offs to Average Loans
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
0.00 %
Total Non-performing Loans to Total Loans
1.31 %
1.38 %
1.48 %
1.46 %
0.15 %
Total Non-performing Assets to Total Assets
0.90 %
0.97 %
1.02 %
1.00 %
0.10 %
Nonaccrual Loans to Total Loans
1.31 %
1.38 %
1.48 %
1.46 %
0.15 %
Provision for Loan and Lease Losses
$
382,000
$
375,000
$
164,000
$
355,000
$
229,000
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment
1.12 %
1.11 %
1.12 %
1.08 %
1.05 %
Allowance for Loan and Lease Losses to loans held-for-investment (ex PPP loans)
1.13 %
1.13 %
1.15 %
1.14 %
1.17 %
FREEDOM FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
DEFINITIONS AND RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES:
1Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (Non-GAAP)
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
Net Interest Income
$
8,242,627
$
7,614,408
$
7,613,406
$
8,024,116
$
6,995,251
$
23,470,441
$
20,491,893
Non-Interest Income
1,136,242
1,657,415
1,818,174
1,762,378
2,606,639
4,611,832
7,960,937
Non-Interest Expense
5,551,217
6,035,762
5,819,107
6,128,059
5,719,568
17,406,086
18,016,758
Pre-tax Pre-provision Income (non-GAAP)
$
3,827,652
$
3,236,061
$
3,612,473
$
3,658,435
$
3,882,322
$
10,676,187
$
10,436,073
2 Total Revenues (Non-GAAP)
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
Net Interest Income
$
8,242,627
$
7,614,408
$
7,613,406
$
8,024,116
$
6,995,251
$
23,470,441
$
20,491,893
Non-Interest Income
1,136,242
1,657,415
1,818,174
1,762,378
2,606,639
4,611,832
7,960,937
Total Revenue (non-GAAP)
$
9,378,869
$
9,271,823
$
9,431,579
$
9,786,494
$
9,601,890
$
28,082,273
$
28,452,830
3 Net interest income has been computed on a fully taxable equivalent basis
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
Income on Tax Exempt Securities
$
147,188
$
148,374
$
148,229
$
150,254
$
140,469
$
443,791
$
378,005
Tax Equivalent Adjustment
39,126
39,441
39,403
39,941
37,340
117,970
100,482
Income on Tax Exempt Securities (Non-GAAP)
186,314
187,816
187,632
190,195
177,809
561,761
478,487
Average Earnings Assets
886,799,824
840,685,799
839,099,285
855,227,658
814,375,173
855,703,031
798,673,171
Yield on Interest Earning Assets (GAAP)
4.57
%
4.06
%
4.01
%
4.03
%
3.75
%
4.22
%
3.84
%
Yield on Interest-Earning Assets (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
4.58
%
4.08
%
4.03
%
4.05
%
3.77
%
4.24
%
3.85
%
Net Interest Margin (NIM) (GAAP)
3.69
%
3.63
%
3.68
%
3.72
%
3.41
%
3.67
%
3.44
%
Net Interest Margin (NIM) (FTE) (Non-GAAP)
3.71
%
3.65
%
3.70
%
3.74
%
3.43
%
3.69
%
3.45
%
4 Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
Quarter-to-Date
Year-to-Date
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2021
September 30,
2022
September 30,
2021
Net Interest Income
8,242,627
7,614,408
7,613,406
8,024,116
6,995,251
23,470,441
20,491,893
Non-Interest Income
1,136,242
1,657,415
1,818,174
1,762,378
2,606,639
4,611,832
7,960,937
9,378,869
9,271,823
9,431,579
9,786,494
9,601,890
28,082,273
28,452,830
Non-Interest Expense
5,551,217
6,035,762
5,819,107
6,128,059
5,719,568
17,406,086
18,016,758
Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP)
59.19
%
65.10
%
61.70
%
62.62
%
59.57
%
61.98
%
63.32
%
5 Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)
As of
September 30,
2022
June 30,
2022
March 31,
2022
December 31,
2021
September 30,
2021
Shareholder's Equity
72,490,029
75,473,368
79,794,028
84,158,724
81,454,923
Outstanding Shares at End of Period
7,281,606
7,319,006
7,296,063
7,349,545
7,317,081
Tangible Book Value (GAAP)
$
9.96
$
10.31
$
10.94
$
11.45
$
11.13
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Income (Net) (AOCI)
(17,287,737)
(11,985,199)
(5,272,569)
651,272
1,012,293
AOCI per share equivalent
(2.37)
(1.64)
(0.72)
0.09
0.14
Tangible Book Value (ex-AOCI) (non-GAAP)
$
12.33
$
11.95
$
11.66
$
11.36
$
10.99
