Gundry MD Energy Renew Celebrates Selling Over 1 Million Units

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gundry MDTM Energy Renew celebrates 1+ million units sold. Crafted by world-renowned medical researcher and cardiothoracic surgeon, Dr. Steven Gundry, this powerful supplement helps support energy and vitality. As we age, we can often experience a decrease in energy, due to our body slowing down. Gundry MD Energy Renew works to combat this issue by supporting metabolic health.

Gundry MD Energy Renew is a Powerful Dietary Supplement That Helps Promote a Youthful Energy and Vitality While Supporting Metabolism (PRNewswire)

What is Gundry MD Energy Renew?

Gundry MD Energy Renew is a tasty dietary supplement that was crafted with high-quality ingredients, including a proprietary polyphenol blend designed to promote an all-day wakefulness and a clear mind. Made with a tasty passionfruit and hibiscus flavor, Gundry MD Energy Renew also contains several potent ingredients that help support the re-energization of the body to combat issues associated with aging. However, having more physical and mental energy is just one of the benefits Gundry MD Energy Renew provides. Additional benefits can include an improvement in the appearance of skin and metabolism support. Meanwhile, Gundry MD Energy Renew also works to help your body fight harmful free radicals that can accelerate aging.†*

Gundry MD Energy Renew Ingredients

D-Ribose (Bioenergy Ribose®)

N-Acetyl L-Carnitine

Betta Berries™ Polyphenol Blend: Beet, Hibiscus Flower Extract, Acai, Acerola, Amla, Jabuticaba, Cranberry, Goji, Mangosteen, Maqui Berry, Pomegranate, Strawberry, and Schisandra Berry

Key Benefits of Gundry MD Energy Renew†*

Promotes wakefulness and clearer thinking

Supports a healthy metabolism

Aids faster recovery from day-to-day activities

Helps your body defend against harmful free radicals

*All individuals are unique. Your results can and will vary.

Where to Buy Gundry MD Energy Renew

Gundry MD Energy Renew can be purchased on the Gundry MD site for $74.95 for a 30-day supply with a 90-day refund guarantee.

†These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About Gundry MD

Founded in 2015, Gundry MD is dedicated to providing cutting-edge solutions to its users by using science-backed ingredients that can offer a boost in metabolism, all-day energy, smooth, easy digestion, and a youthful-feeling mind and body. These amazing results all begin with feeding your body powerful health-boosting nutrients like polyphenols. Based on his many years of research on nutrition, Dr. Gundry helps create every Gundry MD product. Best-selling Gundry MD products include Total Restore , Bio Complete 3, and Polyphenol-Rich Olive Oil . All Gundry MD products come with a 90-day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied. For more information, visit www.gundrymd.com or @gundrymd on Instagram and Facebook.

About Dr. Gundry

Founder of Gundry MD, Dr. Steven Gundry is a pioneer in nutrition and one of the world's top cardiothoracic surgeons, as well as medical director at The International Heart and Lung Institute and The Centers for Restorative Medicine in Palm Springs and Santa Barbara, California. He has spent the past 20 years helping people restore their health by optimizing nutrition and lifestyle choices. Steven Gundry, MD is also the host of the health podcast, The Dr. Gundry Podcast , and author of four New York Times best-selling books including The Plant Paradox ™ which details his famous lectin-free or Plant Paradox Diet. Since his first Paradox book release, Dr. Gundry has been in the media spotlight, interviewed by Goop, MindBodyGreen, New York Times, Morning Joe and so many more outlets. Dr. Gundry's newest book, Unlocking the Keto Code is now available for purchase. For more information, visit www.drgundry.com .

Press contact:

Dana Lewis

dana@stanton-company.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gundry MD