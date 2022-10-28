Lakeshore® Launches the 2022 Gifts for Growing Minds Holiday Collection

CARSON, Calif., Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lakeshore, the nation's leading provider of educational products and services, is thrilled to debut its latest creations just in time for holiday shopping—including a Play & Explore Rover that channels kids' inner astronaut and an Animal Friends Clubhouse where pretend play comes to life. The 2022 Gifts for Growing Minds product line invites kids to use their imaginations to learn through play. With hundreds of items for children ages 0–11, Gifts for Growing Minds offers families a fun-filled way to bring learning home.

This new assortment features multiple new and exclusive products designed by a team of education experts―all former teachers with years of classroom experience. Every product is intentionally designed to get kids excited about learning, spark their imaginations and help them reach developmental milestones and education goals—all while having fun! Highlights include:

Play & Explore Rover - With tons of play space inside and out, this rover is ready for nonstop excitement! Two snap-in astronauts and a robot can climb on and off using the flip-down ladder, steer from the two-seat cockpit, dig for discoveries with the swiveling drill rig and more. Plus, the free-rolling rover has so many authentic details built in—from a command center to a robot charging station—kids' imaginations will blast off for hours of cosmic fun! $49.99, ages 3-8 years

Create & Play Magnetic Monsters - A monstrously good time awaits! Children love creating one-of-a-kind monsters as they mix & match magnetic body parts—in endless combinations. Plus, since all 20 parts turn a full 360 degrees, the monsters are a cinch to pose—so kids can really bring them to life! $29.99, ages 3-8 years

Animal Friends Clubhouse - Join the cutest club in the forest! This adorable clubhouse is made for endless entertainment! With exciting play spaces built right in, the multilevel clubhouse has charming features on every side—so the three poseable animals can paint in the art studio, go down the slide and so much more. Plus, the clubhouse has a furnished kitchen, a dinette, a bedroom with bunk beds, a game room, a music theater…there's even a real-working basket elevator! $69.99, ages 3-8 years

"Lakeshore is committed to inspiring kids to learn through play," said Bo Kaplan, Lakeshore's CEO. "We're excited to add these new products to the Gifts for Growing Minds collection, fostering creativity and problem solving at home, at school and anywhere children learn."

The Gifts for Growing Minds collection is available now at LakeshoreLearning.com and at Lakeshore stores nationwide. View the complete assortment at LakeshoreLearning.com.

About Lakeshore—Products Designed with Learning in Mind™

Lakeshore Learning Materials is a leading developer and retailer of top-quality materials for early childhood education programs, elementary schools and homes nationwide. Since 1954, Lakeshore has offered innovative learning materials distinguished by their quality, educational merit and safety. To learn more, visit LakeshoreLearning.com.

