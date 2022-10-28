Vitrolife´s CEO has purchased shares

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Oct. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vitrolife's CEO Thomas Axelsson has today acquired 12,000 shares worth 2,124,000 MSEK. The total holdings of shares amount to 25,000.

The transaction will be reported to The Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Finansinspektionen) according to current regulations.

Gothenburg, October 28, 2022

VITROLIFE AB (publ)

Thomas Axelsson, CEO

