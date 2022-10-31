TÜV Rheinland will offer testing and certification for smart home devices

Worldwide, more than 18 million smart devices are in use.

Certification is based on the MATTER 1.0 unified testing standard for billions of devices worldwide.

Products certified to the MATTER 1.0 standard have better connectivity, lower power consumption, better data protection and cross-brand and cross-platform functionality.

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland now offers testing and certification for smart home products according to the MATTER communication standard of the "Connectivity Standards Alliance". MATTER is the first international standard that defines uniform, cross-national framework conditions for smart home products.

"Users want intuitive device operation with maximum functionality and performance," explains Lourens Koopmans, senior expert for wireless technologies, from TÜV Rheinland. "In addition, the devices should not only function in a specific smart home system, but should be able to communicate with each other in different systems. MATTER harmonizes the different technical and legal country-specific features in a standardized protocol."

Better products thanks to uniform international standards

As a result, developers attest MATTER-certified products improved connectivity and interoperability - regardless of brand or platform. In addition, special technology standards ensure significantly more efficient and thus more power-saving device operation. MATTER operates over Ethernet, Wi-Fi and Thread, and uses Bluetooth low-energy to connect devices. MATTER 1.0-certified devices will also have an easier time with data protection in the future.

5-year forecast: half of all devices to comply with MATTER standard

According to technology company ABI Research, more than half of all smart home devices will ship with Matter support within five years. TÜV Rheinland has four of 18 laboratories worldwide, where both new and existing smart home products can now be tested for MATTER 1.0 criteria such as connectivity, performance and interoperability. "We know the different conditions, technical standards and certifications in more than 180 countries," continues Koopmans. "Our experts carry out a wide range of tests and check conformity and documentation regulations in the respective region. This enables manufacturers to enter the market faster and more securely."

TÜV Rheinland offers MATTER 1.0 testing and certification to its customers worldwide through one of four CSA authorized laboratories in Lund, Sweden; Seoul, Korea; Yokohama, Japan; and Shenzhen. China.

Background

More than 18 billion smart home devices are in use worldwide. Experts estimate that this figure will rise to 27 billion by 2027: from smart light bulbs and intelligent vacuum cleaners to parking lot monitoring systems for municipalities. However, the national requirements and regulations for smart homes are just as varied as their areas of application. As a result, manufacturers or retailers are faced with import and sales difficulties - and consumers with corresponding losses in the performance of devices.

With MATTER 1.0, the Connectivity Standards Alliance's (CSA) project consortium with a total of more than 550 involved and internationally active technology companies has now developed a protocol that defines standardized, cross-national requirements and framework conditions for smart home products.

