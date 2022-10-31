WEIS MARKETS REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

Company's third quarter comparable store sales increased 7.9 percent

SUNBURY, Pa., Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE: WMK) today reported its financial results for the 13-week third quarter and the 39-week year-to-date period ended September 24, 2022.

"We remain grateful to our associates who are helping us work through the challenges of an inflationary environment to achieve our elevated current year expectations," said Weis Markets, Inc. Chairman, President and CEO Jonathan H. Weis. "As customers look for more ways to save, the Weis Gas Rewards Program, Weis Quality private label products, and our Low, Low Price Programs offer strong value. We will build on our value proposition in the fourth quarter when customers can earn a free turkey or ham for their holiday celebrations based on their purchases."

The Weis Markets, Inc. Board of Directors declared on October 27, 2022 a 6.3 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.32 per share to $0.34 per share to shareholders of record as of November 7, 2022 payable on November 21, 2022. The last quarterly cash dividend increase was 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021 from $0.31 per share to $0.32 per share.

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Net sales totaled $1.15 billion for the 13-week third quarter ended September 24, 2022, compared to $1.06 billion for the same period in 2021, up 8.2 percent. Third quarter comparable store sales increased 7.9 percent on an individual year-over-year basis and increased 12.5 percent on a two-year stacked basis following the increase of 14.8 percent for the same period in 2020.

The Company reduced its provision for income taxes by $5.6 million for the period ended September 24, 2022, primarily due to the effects of Pennsylvania House Bill 1342 which was enacted on July 8, 2022. The bill made significant changes to the Commonwealth's corporate income tax laws which included lowering the tax rate gradually from 9.99 percent in 2022 to 4.99 percent in 2031, updating market sourcing rules, and codifying the economic nexus standard.

The Company's third quarter net income (after provision for income taxes) totaled $28.66 million compared to $28.51 million in 2021, up 0.5 percent. Third quarter earnings per share totaled $1.07 compared to $1.06 per share for the same period in 2021.

Year-To-Date 2022 Results

Net sales totaled $3.39 billion for the 39-week year-to-date period ended September 24, 2022, compared to $3.12 billion for the same period in 2021, up 8.7 percent. Year-to-date comparable store sales increased 8.6 percent on an individual year-over-year basis and increased 8.5 percent on a two-year stacked basis following the increase of 17.3 percent for the same period in 2020.

The Company's year-to-date net income (after provision for income taxes) totaled $96.31 million compared to $86.23 million in 2021, up 11.7 percent. Year-to-date earnings per share totaled $3.58 compared to $3.21 per share for the same period in 2021.

About Weis Markets

Founded in 1912, Weis Markets, Inc. is a Mid Atlantic food retailer operating 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia and Virginia. For more information, please visit: WeisMarkets.com or Facebook.com/WeisMarkets .

WEIS MARKETS, INC. COMPARATIVE SUMMARY OF SALES & EARNINGS

Third Quarter — 2022

(Unaudited)































































13 Weeks Ended

Increase



September 24, 2022

September 25, 2021

(Decrease)

Net sales $

1,150,551,000



$

1,063,452,000



8.2 %





























Income from operations



33,658,000







38,968,000



(13.6) %





























Income before provision for income taxes $

33,389,000



$

39,175,000



(14.8) %

Provision for income taxes



4,731,000







10,668,000



(55.7) %

Net income $

28,658,000



$

28,507,000



0.5 %





























Weighted-average shares outstanding



26,898,443







26,898,443



—



Basic and diluted earnings per share $

1.07



$

1.06

$ 0.01

























































































39 Weeks Ended

Increase



September 24, 2022

September 25, 2021

(Decrease)

Net sales $

3,389,853,000



$

3,117,141,000



8.7 %





























Income from operations



123,476,000







116,360,000



6.1 %





























Income before provision for income taxes $

124,887,000



$

117,713,000



6.1 %

Provision for income taxes



28,574,000







31,479,000



(9.2) %

Net income $

96,313,000



$

86,234,000



11.7 %





























Weighted-average shares outstanding



26,898,443







26,898,443



—



Basic and diluted earnings per share $

3.58



$

3.21

$ 0.37

































WEIS MARKETS, INC. TWO-YEAR STACKED COMPARABLE STORE SALES

Third Quarter — 2022 (Unaudited)





Percentage Change



13 Weeks Ended





2022 vs. 2021



2021 vs. 2020

Comparable store sales (individual year)



7.9 %

4.6 % Comparable store sales (two-year stacked)



12.5







Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (individual year)



6.7



3.2 % Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (two-year stacked)



9.9 %

























Percentage Change



39 Weeks Ended





2022 vs. 2021



2021 vs. 2020

Comparable store sales (individual year)



8.6 %

(0.1) % Comparable store sales (two-year stacked)



8.5







Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (individual year)



6.8



(1.4) % Comparable store sales, excluding fuel (two-year stacked)



5.4 %







