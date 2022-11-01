ARMADA NUTRITION OFFICIALLY OPENS NEW UTAH PLANT

Custom facility expands safety, quality, and capacity for sport & lifestyle nutrition industry

SPRING HILL, Tenn. , Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Armada Nutrition, a full-service contract manufacturer specializing in ready-to-mix powder and capsule applications, celebrates the official grand opening of its second facility, a custom-built 438,000 square feet contract manufacturing plant in Salt Lake City.

"This facility offers unprecedented safety, quality and sustainability practices," says Armada President Brent Laffey .

"This facility enhances our ability to offer the speed, service, and innovation the industry demands," says Armada President Brent Laffey. "Supported by our parent company Nagase, this state-of-the-art facility offers unprecedented safety, quality and sustainability practices."

Similar to Armada's Tennessee location, Salt Lake City has received NSF and NSF for Sport certifications.

According to General Manager, Jason Young, Salt Lake City incorporates distinctive features that benefit both people and the planet.

RedZone: a paperless quality document interface designed to eliminate the potential for human error and reduce waste

Matcon: enclosed in-blending system that improves production efficiencies, reduces scrap, and ensures food safety

Natural light: designed with hundreds of large skylights and windows to improve employee experience, this is unique to the construction of a manufacturing facility

The Salt Lake City facility is also equipped with innovative powder nutrient premix capabilities, a key supply chain component for many carbonated beverage products. At a time when "ready-to-drink" is driving significant growth for many sports and lifestyle nutrition brands, Armada's dual offering of turnkey powder products and nutrient premixes allows their customers to consolidate major spends that might otherwise be fragmented. Armada's new facility, combined with sister company Prinova's existing footprint in the nutrient premix space, adds up to over one million square feet of premix manufacturing.

Prinova President Don Thorp comments on the opening: "Now more than ever, our customers are interested in reliability, safety, and quality in their supply chain, and this new facility will allow us to continue to deliver on that expectation."

About Armada Nutrition

Armada Nutrition was founded by Prinova in 2015 as a full-service contract manufacturer specializing in powder applications. It offers a streamlined process that includes access to market intelligence, regulatory support and advanced quality control procedures, and extensive on-hand inventory. The company's deep formulation expertise, end-to-end services, and proactive flavor innovation help customers continuously be first to market with custom nutritional products that fulfill consumers' tireless search for better.

About Prinova Group LLC

Headquartered in Carol Stream, IL, Prinova provides high-quality ingredients, flavors, nutrient premixes, and value-added solutions to the food, beverage, and dietary supplement industries for over 40 years. As a world-leading distributor of functional ingredients, Prinova utilizes a global network to help its customers gain the strategic advantage they need to drive their business forward. Prinova was acquired by NAGASE & CO., LTD. ("NAGASE") in 2019. Founded in 1832, NAGASE offers global trading services of chemicals, plastics, electronics materials, cosmetics, and food ingredients. With more than 100 Group companies in 30 countries and regions, NAGASE offers unique values to customers by combining group functions of manufacturing, processing, and R&D. For more detailed information on Prinova and NAGASE visit www.prinovaglobal.com and www.nagase.co.jp/english/.

