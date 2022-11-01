Caesars Entertainment, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

LAS VEGAS and RENO, Nev., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Caesars Entertainment, Inc., (NASDAQ: CZR) ("Caesars," "CZR," "CEI" or "the Company") today reported operating results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights:
- GAAP net revenues of $2.9 billion versus $2.7 billion for the comparable prior-year period.
- GAAP net income of $52 million compared to net loss of $233 million for the comparable prior-year period.
- Same-store Adjusted EBITDA of $1.0 billion versus $880 million for the comparable prior-year period.
- Company published latest CSR report on October 10, 2022, highlighting ESG achievements and progress toward long-term targets over the past year.
Tom Reeg, Chief Executive Officer of Caesars Entertainment, Inc., commented, "Our third quarter results reflect a new quarterly record for consolidated adjusted EBITDA. Results in the quarter also reflect a new quarterly record for our brick and mortar properties led by a new all-time high third quarter EBITDA performance in our regional segment and continued strength in Las Vegas. Caesars Digital reported strong revenue growth in the quarter and a smaller than expected EBITDA loss driven by improved operating efficiencies."
Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Summary and Segment Information
After considering the effects of our recent acquisitions and completed divestitures, the following tables present adjustments to net revenues, net income (loss) and adjusted EBITDA as reported, in order to reflect a same-store basis:
Net Revenues
Three Months Ended September 30,
(In millions)
2022
2021
2021 Adj.(a)
Adj. 2021
Total
% Change
Las Vegas
$ 1,077
$ 1,017
$ —
$ 1,017
5.9 %
Regional
1,530
1,492
36
1,528
0.1 %
Caesars Digital
212
96
—
96
120.8 %
Managed and Branded
70
79
(8)
71
(1.4) %
Corporate and Other
(2)
1
—
1
*
Caesars
$ 2,887
$ 2,685
$ 28
$ 2,713
6.4 %
Net Revenues
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In millions)
2022
2022 Adj.(a)
Adj. 2022
Total
2021
2021 Adj.(a)
Adj. 2021
Total
% Change
Las Vegas
$ 3,133
$ —
$ 3,133
$ 2,369
$ —
$ 2,369
32.2 %
Regional
4,348
(5)
4,343
4,173
68
4,241
2.4 %
Caesars Digital
311
—
311
221
135
356
(12.6) %
Managed and Branded
210
—
210
206
(28)
178
18.0 %
Corporate and Other
(2)
—
(2)
10
—
10
*
Caesars
$ 8,000
$ (5)
$ 7,995
$ 6,979
$ 175
$ 7,154
11.8 %
Net Income (Loss)
Three Months Ended September 30,
(In millions)
2022
2021
2021 Adj.(a)
Adj. 2021
Total
% Change
Las Vegas
$ 245
$ 272
$ —
$ 272
(9.9) %
Regional
211
239
(15)
224
(5.8) %
Caesars Digital
(63)
(190)
—
(190)
(66.8) %
Managed and Branded
22
38
(17)
21
4.8 %
Corporate and Other
(363)
(592)
—
(592)
(38.7) %
Caesars
$ 52
$ (233)
$ (32)
$ (265)
*
Net Income (Loss)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In millions)
2022
2022 Adj.(a)
Adj. 2022
Total
2021
2021 Adj.(a)
Adj. 2021
Total
% Change
Las Vegas
$ 726
$ —
$ 726
$ 389
$ —
$ 389
86.6 %
Regional
480
2
482
555
(45)
510
(5.5) %
Caesars Digital
(755)
—
(755)
(220)
(33)
(253)
198.4 %
Managed and Branded
(321)
385
64
40
23
63
1.6 %
Corporate and Other
(881)
—
(881)
(1,349)
—
(1,349)
(34.7) %
Caesars
$ (751)
$ 387
$ (364)
$ (585)
$ (55)
$ (640)
(43.1) %
Adjusted EBITDA (b)
Three Months Ended September 30,
(In millions)
2022
2021
2021 Adj.(a)
Adj. 2021
Total
% Change
Las Vegas
$ 480
$ 500
$ —
$ 500
(4.0) %
Regional
570
554
11
565
0.9 %
Caesars Digital
(38)
(164)
—
(164)
(76.8) %
Managed and Branded
22
22
(1)
21
4.8 %
Corporate and Other
(22)
(42)
—
(42)
(47.6) %
Caesars
$ 1,012
$ 870
$ 10
$ 880
15.0 %
Adjusted EBITDA (b)
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In millions)
2022
2021
2021 Adj.(a)
Adj. 2021
Total
% Change
Las Vegas
$ 1,427
$ 1,085
$ —
$ 1,085
31.5 %
Regional
1,542
1,549
7
1,556
(0.9) %
Caesars Digital
(661)
(171)
—
(171)
*
Managed and Branded
64
69
(4)
65
(1.5) %
Corporate and Other
(86)
(123)
—
(123)
(30.1) %
Caesars
$ 2,286
$ 2,409
$ 3
$ 2,412
(5.2) %
__________________
*
Not meaningful
(a)
Adjustment for pre-consolidation, pre-acquisition, and pre-disposition results of operations on a net basis reflecting (i) addition of results of operations for Horseshoe Baltimore for periods prior to the consolidation resulting from the Company's increase in its ownership interest on August 26, 2021 and William Hill prior to its acquisition on April 22, 2021, for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 and (ii) subtraction of results of operations for MontBleu, Evansville, Belle of Baton Rouge and discontinued operations of Caesars Southern Indiana, Harrah's Louisiana Downs, Caesars UK group, and William Hill International prior to divestiture, for the relevant periods. Such figures are based on unaudited internal financial statements and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors for the periods presented. The additional financial information is included to enable the comparison of current results with results of prior periods.
(b)
Adjusted EBITDA is not a GAAP measurement and is presented solely as a supplemental disclosure because the Company believes it is a widely used measure of operating performance in the gaming industry. See "Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures" below for a definition of Adjusted EBITDA and a quantitative reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), which the Company believes is the most comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.
Balance Sheet and Liquidity
As of September 30, 2022, Caesars had $13.3 billion in aggregate principal amount of debt outstanding. Total cash and cash equivalents were $944 million, excluding restricted cash of $297 million.
(In millions)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 944
$ 1,070
Bank debt and loans
$ 6,063
$ 6,972
Notes
7,200
7,300
Other long-term debt
49
51
Total outstanding indebtedness
$ 13,312
$ 14,323
Net debt
$ 12,368
$ 13,253
As of September 30, 2022, our cash on hand and revolving borrowing capacity was as follows:
(In millions)
September 30, 2022
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 944
Revolver capacity (a)
2,180
Revolver capacity committed to letters of credit
(82)
Available revolver capacity committed as regulatory requirement
(48)
Total
$ 2,994
___________________
(a)
Revolver capacity includes $1,145 million under our CEI Revolving Credit Facility, as amended, maturing in July 2025, $1,025 million under our CRC Revolving Credit Facility, maturing in December 2022 and $10 million under our Baltimore Revolving Credit Facility, as amended, maturing in July 2023. On October 5, 2022, we amended the CEI Revolving Credit Facility to $2.25 billion maturing in January 2028 and terminated the CRC Revolving Credit Facility.
"We continued to reduce debt during the quarter using net asset sale proceeds and free cash flow totaling $880 million. In early October, we successfully upsized our pro rata bank facilities to $3 billion, including a new $750 million Term Loan A and a $2.25 billion Revolving Credit Facility that mature in 2028," said Bret Yunker, Chief Financial Officer.
Reconciliation of GAAP Measures to Non-GAAP Measures
Adjusted EBITDA (described below), a non-GAAP financial measure, has been presented as a supplemental disclosure because it is a widely used measure of performance and basis for valuation of companies in our industry and we believe that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding our ongoing operating results. Management has historically used Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating operating performance because we believe that the inclusion or exclusion of certain recurring and non-recurring items is necessary to provide a full understanding of our core operating results and as a means to evaluate period-to-period results. Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest income or interest expense, net of interest capitalized, (benefit) provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, (gain) loss on investments and marketable securities, stock-based compensation, impairment charges, transaction expenses, severance expense, selling costs associated with the divestitures of properties, equity in income (loss) of unconsolidated affiliates, (gain) loss on the sale or disposal of property and equipment, (gain) loss related to divestitures, changes in the fair value of certain derivatives and certain non-recurring expenses such as sign-on and retention bonuses, business optimization expenses and transformation expenses, certain litigation awards and settlements, contract exit or termination costs, and certain regulatory settlements. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes the expense associated with certain of our leases as these transactions were accounted for as financing obligations and the associated expense is included in interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of performance or liquidity calculated in accordance with GAAP. It is unaudited and should not be considered an alternative to, or more meaningful than, net income (loss) as an indicator of our operating performance. Uses of cash flows that are not reflected in Adjusted EBITDA include capital expenditures, interest payments, income taxes, debt principal repayments, payments under our leases with affiliates of GLPI and VICI Properties, Inc. and certain regulatory gaming assessments, which can be significant. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as a measure of our liquidity. Other companies that provide EBITDA information may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do. The definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as the definitions used in any of our debt agreements.
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended
September 30,
Nine Months Ended
September 30,
(In millions, except per share data)
2022
2021
2022
2021
REVENUES:
Casino and pari-mutuel commissions
$ 1,605
$ 1,510
$ 4,446
$ 4,308
Food and beverage
411
347
1,172
797
Hotel
544
511
1,446
1,122
Other
327
317
936
752
Net revenues
2,887
2,685
8,000
6,979
EXPENSES:
Casino and pari-mutuel commissions
838
830
2,727
2,111
Food and beverage
240
210
684
484
Hotel
142
130
391
317
Other
105
114
298
262
General and administrative
529
486
1,545
1,284
Corporate
63
86
208
228
Depreciation and amortization
304
276
910
842
Transaction and other operating costs, net
7
21
(14)
113
Total operating expenses
2,228
2,153
6,749
5,641
Operating income
659
532
1,251
1,338
OTHER EXPENSE:
Interest expense, net
(569)
(579)
(1,680)
(1,734)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
(33)
(117)
(33)
(140)
Other income (loss)
4
(153)
53
(176)
Total other expense
(598)
(849)
(1,660)
(2,050)
Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes
61
(317)
(409)
(712)
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
(8)
90
47
167
Net income (loss) from continuing operations, net of income taxes
53
(227)
(362)
(545)
Discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
(4)
(386)
(38)
Net income (loss)
53
(231)
(748)
(583)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(1)
(2)
(3)
(2)
Net income (loss) attributable to Caesars
$ 52
$ (233)
$ (751)
$ (585)
Net income (loss) per share - basic and diluted:
Basic income (loss) per share from continuing operations
$ 0.24
$ (1.08)
$ (1.70)
$ (2.60)
Basic loss per share from discontinued operations
—
(0.02)
(1.80)
(0.18)
Basic income (loss) per share
$ 0.24
$ (1.10)
$ (3.50)
$ (2.78)
Diluted income (loss) per share from continuing operations
$ 0.24
$ (1.08)
$ (1.70)
$ (2.60)
Diluted loss per share from discontinued operations
—
(0.02)
(1.80)
(0.18)
Diluted income (loss) per share
$ 0.24
$ (1.10)
$ (3.50)
$ (2.78)
Weighted average basic shares outstanding
214
214
214
211
Weighted average diluted shares outstanding
215
214
214
211
CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO CAESARS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA
(UNAUDITED)
Three Months Ended September 30,
(In millions)
2022
2021
Net income (loss) attributable to Caesars
$ 52
$ (233)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
1
2
Discontinued operations, net of income taxes
—
4
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
8
(90)
Other (income) loss (a)
(4)
153
Loss on extinguishment of debt
33
117
Interest expense, net
569
579
Depreciation and amortization
304
276
Transaction and other operating costs, net (b)
7
21
Stock-based compensation expense
26
21
Other items (c)
16
20
Adjusted EBITDA
1,012
870
Pre-consolidation, pre-acquisition, and pre-disposition EBITDA, net (d)
—
10
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$ 1,012
$ 880
Nine Months Ended September 30,
(In millions)
2022
2021
Net loss attributable to Caesars
$ (751)
$ (585)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
3
2
Discontinued operations, net of income taxes
386
38
Benefit for income taxes
(47)
(167)
Other (income) loss (a)
(53)
176
Loss on extinguishment of debt
33
140
Interest expense, net
1,680
1,734
Depreciation and amortization
910
842
Transaction and other operating costs, net (b)
(14)
113
Stock-based compensation expense
77
64
Other items (c)
62
52
Adjusted EBITDA
2,286
2,409
Pre-consolidation, pre-acquisition, and pre-disposition EBITDA, net (d)
—
3
Total Adjusted EBITDA
$ 2,286
$ 2,412
___________________
(a)
Other (income) loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 primarily represents the net change in fair value of investments held by the Company, foreign exchange forward contracts, and the changes in the disputed claims liability related to the bankruptcy of Caesars Entertainment Corporation prior to the merger in 2020 (the "Merger"). Other (income) loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily represents a loss on the change in fair value of investments held by the Company and a loss on the change in fair value of the derivative liability related to the 5% Convertible Notes.
(b)
Transaction and other operating costs, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 primarily represents a gain resulting from insurance proceeds received in excess of the respective carrying value of the assets damaged at Lake Charles by Hurricane Laura partially offset by various contract or license termination exit costs. Transaction and other operating costs, net for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 primarily represents costs related to the acquisition of William Hill and the Merger, various contract or license termination exit costs, professional services, other acquisition costs and severance costs.
(c)
Other items primarily represent certain consulting and legal fees, rent for non-operating assets, relocation expenses, retention bonuses, and business optimization expenses.
(d)
Results of operations for Horseshoe Baltimore for periods prior to the consolidation resulting from the Company's increase in its ownership interest on August 26, 2021 and William Hill prior to its acquisition on April 22, 2021 are added to Adjusted EBITDA. The results of operations for MontBleu, Evansville, and Belle of Baton Rouge prior to divestiture are subtracted from Adjusted EBITDA. Such figures are based on unaudited internal financial statements and have not been reviewed by the Company's auditors for the periods presented. The additional financial information is included to enable the comparison of current results with results of prior periods.
