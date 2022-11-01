ChromaCode Showcases HDPCR Oncology Data on QuantStudio Absolute Q dPCR System at the AMP 2022 Annual Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ChromaCode, Inc., which brings accessible and affordable insights to labs, patients and physicians through its innovative High Definition PCR (HDPCR™) multiplexing solution, announced today that it will present its HDPCR oncology data, studied in collaboration with Thermo Fisher Scientific, on the QuantStudio Absolute Q dPCR* System at the Association for Molecular Pathology (AMP) 2022 Annual Meeting and Expo. HDPCR enables the simultaneous detection of multiple genomic alterations in DNA and RNA that are biologically relevant in oncology, at an industry-leading turnaround time of 24 hours.

Chief Technology Officer, Aditya Rajagopal, Ph.D. will deliver the presentation titled, "Innovation Spotlight: Expand digital PCR multiplexing by combining ChromaCode's high-definition PCR (HDPCR) technology with the QuantStudio Absolute Q dPCR System from Thermo Fisher Scientific." ChromaCode leveraged its HDPCR technology to expand multiplexing bandwidth on the Absolute Q dPCR platform. The poster highlights the power of HDPCR on dPCR, backed by data from a prototype oncology assay that yields mutation status for 14 DNA variants and 15 RNA fusion variants relevant in NSCLC samples.

"The company's first RUO oncology assay assesses all guideline-recommend variants associated with targeted therapies in lung cancer while utilizing just one slide of FFPE, expanding molecular testing possibilities with the limited sample obtainable from lung biopsies and a simple workflow," said Padma Sundar, ChromaCode's Chief Business Officer. "We are pleased to be sharing this pivitol data at the Spotlight. The QuantStudio Absolute Q dPCR System is preferred technology for this oncology assay as it provides the consistency and reproducibility of the data during the design and run."

ChromaCode's proprietary HDPCR enables multiplexing up to 10-fold on the Absolute Q, allowing for genetic analysis at an industry-leading turnaround of 24 hours, and at a fraction of the cost of NGS assays. This makes the HDPCR assay highly suitable for oncology applications. The ChromaCode Cloud™ standardizes variant reporting, and eliminates the need for complex bioinformatics, making molecular profiling accessible to any lab in the world.

Thermo Fisher QuantStudio Absolute Q dPCR System provides a simple worklow requiring only 90 minutes run time and less than 5 minutes hands on time. It has less than 5% dead volume which is critical when designing oncology assays.

The Applied Biosystems QuantStudio Absolute Q Digital PCR System is a plate-based digital PCR (dPCR) platform powered by proprietary microfluidic array plate (MAP) technology that enables all the necessary steps for dPCR—compartmentalizing, thermal cycling, and data acquisition—to be conducted on a single instrument. The dPCR workflow is identical to the familiar qPCR workflow to improve ease of use, minimize hands on steps, and maximize consistency and reagent efficiency.

There are more than 1.9 million patients diagnosed with cancer each year and 15 million people living with cancer in the US alone. Globally, there are an estimated 18 million individuals diagnosed with cancer each year. Rapid and cost effective detection of genomic alterations in DNA and RNA can be used to detect variants associated with therapy response, resistance, MRD post-surgery and recurrence.

The presentation will be presented on Thursday, November 3 at 3:50pm MST at the AMP 2022 Annual Meeting and Expo, taking place at the Phoenix Convention Center in Arizona. The Association of Molecular Pathology is the leading organization in the field of molecular diagnostics, and their annual meeting is widely considered the "premier gathering" of molecular professionals. As such, the meeting will explore how cutting-edge technology and developments in molecular testing and diagnostics continue to have a major impact on patient care.

About ChromaCode

ChromaCode is an innovator in molecular diagnostics, driving integration from labs to physicians to patients and connecting them to the right treatment through its proven HDPCR multiplexing platform. This adaptable technology expands the accessibility of genomic, oncology and infectious disease diagnostic applications in patient communities with a cost effective and scalable PCR-based solution compatible with existing instrumentation and using standard workflows. For more information visit ChromaCode.com or on LinkedIn and Twitter.

