Doc Popcorn Releases New Sugar ‘N Spice Flavor Ahead of Holiday Season

PADUCAH, Ky., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Doc Popcorn , the world's largest fresh-popped popcorn franchise retailer today debuted a new Sugar N' Spice flavored popcorn to kick off the holiday season. Available now at all participating Doc Popcorn locations nationwide through January 2023. Sugar 'N Spice is exceptionally nice for sweater weather and seasonal festivities.

Sweet and sugary with notes of vanilla, cinnamon, and cocoa, there's no denying these flavors are just butter together. Enjoyed individually or combined with our most popular flavor, Better Butter, Sugar 'N Spice flavored popcorn is perfect as an anytime snack, sweet dessert, or holiday gift. Containing milk and soy, Sugar 'N Spice is gluten-free and kosher certified.

"We're excited to offer customers a new flavorful treat from Doc Popcorn that will satisfy their sweet tooth and jumpstart their holiday celebrations," said Dan Fachner, President, and Chief Executive Officer of J&J Snack Foods. "Enjoyed by a fire, on the couch streaming holiday classics, or surrounded by friends and family, we're confident that our new Sugar 'N Spice flavor will become a seasonal favorite."

The new seasonal flavor joins Doc Popcorn's expansive portfolio of gourmet popcorn including Triple White Cheddar, Klassic Kettle, Sweet Butter, Cheesy Cheddar, Better Butter, Caramel Bliss®, Hoppin' Jalapeno, Apple Crisp, Denver Mix™, and Simple POP™. Flavors vary by season and location. As a better-for-you snack option, Doc Popcorn creates its own proprietary flavor blends using high quality ingredients free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives.

Doc Popcorn has mobile carts, kiosks and in-line stores around the world. The brand was recently acquired by J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF), a leader and innovator in the snack food industry for over 50 years. For more information about Doc Popcorn, including franchise opportunities, visit www.docpopcorn.com .

Using whole grain kernels, proprietary flavor blends and other high-quality ingredients, Doc Popcorn handcrafts a wide variety of fresh-popped specialty flavors of popcorn free of trans fat, MSG, artificial colors and preservatives. Born in Boulder, Colo., Doc Popcorn started franchising in 2009 and has been consistently recognized as one of the top food franchises in the country by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information and to inquire about franchise opportunities, please visit www.docpopcorn.com .

J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ: JJSF) is a leader and innovator in the snack food industry, providing innovative, niche and affordable branded snack foods and beverages to foodservice and retail supermarket outlets. Manufactured and distributed nationwide, our principal products include SUPERPRETZEL, the #1 soft pretzel brand in the world, as well as internationally known ICEE and SLUSH PUPPIE frozen beverages, LUIGI'S Real Italian Ice, MINUTE MAID* frozen ices, WHOLE FRUIT sorbet and frozen fruit bars, SOUR PATCH KIDS**Flavored Ice Pops, Dippin' Dots, ¡HOLA! CHURROS, and THE FUNNEL CAKE FACTORY funnel cakes and several bakery brands within DADDY RAY'S, COUNTRY HOME BAKERS and HILL & VALLEY. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has approximately twenty manufacturing facilities and generates more than $1 billion in annual revenue. The Company has a history of strong sales growth and financial performance and remains focused on opportunities to expand its unique niche market product offering while bringing smiles to families worldwide. For more information, please visit http://www.jjsnack.com . *MINUTE MAID is a registered trademark of The Coca-Cola Company. **SOUR PATCH KIDS is a registered trademark of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

