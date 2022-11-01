First Reliance Bancshares Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results

FLORENCE, S.C., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FSRL), the holding company for First Reliance Bank (collectively, "First Reliance" or the "Company"), today announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2022.
Third Quarter 2022 Highlights
- Net income for the third quarter of 2022 increased 95.8% to $2.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2021.
- Return on average assets increased to 1.06% for September 30, 2022 compared to 0.45% at June 30, 2022 and 0.60% for the third quarter of 2021. Return on average equity increased to 15.60% for September 30, 2022 compared to 6.60% at June 30, 2022 and 7.29% for the third quarter of 2021.
- Net interest income for the quarter was $8.2 million, which represents an increase of $0.9 million, or 12.4%, on a linked quarter basis and an increase of $2.0 million, or 31.6% compared to the same period in 2021.
- Net interest margin expanded during the quarter to 3.71% at September 30, 2022 compared to 3.39% for the second quarter of 2022.
- In the third quarter, $4.9 million of the mortgage servicing right assets were sold for a net gain of $632 thousand.
- Total loans increased $8.7 million, or 5.4% annualized, to $646.6 million at September 30, 2022 from $638.0 million at June 30, 2022.
- Total deposits increased $9.4 million, or 4.5% annualized, to $840.4 million at September 30, 2022 from $831.0 million at June 30, 2022. This growth was primarily driven by noninterest-bearing deposits and transaction accounts.
- The Company had net charge-offs of $34 thousand, or annualized 0.02% of average loans during the quarter compared to net recoveries of $178 thousand, or annualized 0.12% of average loans, for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. Asset quality remains unchanged with nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets of 0.06% at September 30, 2022 and June 30, 2022.
- Cost of funds for the third quarter of 2022 increased to 0.33% from 0.21% on a linked quarter basis and from 0.24% for the same period in 2021.
Rick Saunders, Chief Executive Officer, remarked: "We had another quarter of increased core bank profitability, highlighted by a 32 basis point expansion in Net Interest Margin and improving expense management. In the face of rising interest rates, we have benefited from the strong deposit franchise that our team has cultivated. As we continue to execute our growth strategies, we are committed to ensuring that we remain disciplined in our approach to credit underwriting and pricing."
Financial Summary
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Sep 30
Sep 30
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
Earnings:
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 2,522
$ 1,064
$ 852
$ 932
$ 1,288
$ 4,438
$ 4,344
Earnings per common share, diluted
0.31
0.13
0.11
0.12
0.16
0.55
0.53
Total revenue(1)
11,103
9,404
9,097
9,253
9,570
29,604
29,655
Net interest margin
3.71 %
3.39 %
3.12 %
3.10 %
3.12 %
3.41 %
3.30 %
Return on average assets(2)
1.06 %
0.45 %
0.37 %
0.41 %
0.60 %
0.63 %
0.72 %
Return on average equity(2)
15.60 %
6.60 %
4.85 %
5.28 %
7.29 %
8.91 %
8.34 %
Efficiency ratio(3)
69.40 %
84.49 %
87.50 %
88.45 %
83.83 %
79.76 %
80.98 %
As of
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Balance Sheet:
Total assets
$ 946,437
$ 946,853
$ 953,784
$ 910,797
$ 911,057
Total loans receivable
646,634
637,953
592,089
586,446
564,738
Total deposits
840,392
830,992
837,663
780,833
787,501
Total transaction deposits(4) to total deposits
51.42 %
51.14 %
52.71 %
50.19 %
48.25 %
Loans to deposits
76.94 %
76.77 %
70.68 %
75.11 %
71.71 %
Bank Capital Ratios:
Total risk-based capital ratio
13.47 %
12.97 %
13.67 %
14.07 %
15.80 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.45 %
11.98 %
12.65 %
13.03 %
14.64 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.84 %
9.66 %
9.67 %
9.66 %
10.24 %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
12.45 %
11.98 %
12.65 %
13.03 %
14.64 %
Asset Quality Ratios:
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.11 %
0.10 %
0.15 %
Allowance for loan losses as a percentage of
1.18 %
1.17 %
1.22 %
1.20 %
1.23 %
Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS – Unaudited
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
Sep 30
($ in thousands, except per share data)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
2022
2021
Interest income
Loans
$ 7,555
$ 6,781
$ 6,380
$ 6,663
$ 6,382
$ 20,716
$ 18,623
Investment securities
1,097
840
571
359
294
2,508
844
Other interest income
321
176
73
79
58
570
155
Total interest income
8,973
7,797
7,024
7,101
6,734
23,794
19,622
Interest expense
Deposits
446
212
197
224
257
855
798
Other interest expense
283
252
252
256
213
787
740
Total interest expense
729
464
449
480
470
1,642
1,538
Net interest income
8,244
7,333
6,575
6,621
6,264
22,152
18,084
Provision for loan losses
170
110
85
95
100
365
208
Net interest income after provision for loan
8,074
7,223
6,490
6,526
6,164
21,787
17,876
Noninterest income
Mortgage banking income
1,721
897
1,420
1,407
2,151
4,038
8,124
Service fees on deposit accounts
343
357
362
356
315
1,062
865
Debit card and other service charges,
536
559
498
543
532
1,593
1,495
Income from bank owned life insurance
91
89
88
93
94
268
281
Gain on sale of securities, net
-
-
-
-
42
-
81
Gain on sale of loans
-
-
-
-
-
-
326
(Loss) Gain on disposal of fixed assets
(10)
-
10
69
-
(1)
-
Other income
178
168
144
164
172
492
399
Total noninterest income
2,859
2,070
2,522
2,632
3,306
7,452
11,571
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
4,505
5,059
5,079
4,965
5,268
14,642
15,777
Occupancy and equipment
923
890
893
862
784
2,707
2,359
Data processing, technology, and communications
846
789
837
920
852
2,473
2,634
Professional fees
185
180
180
202
234
544
715
Marketing
206
184
74
150
113
464
270
Other
1,040
843
897
1,085
772
2,781
2,259
Total noninterest expense
7,705
7,945
7,960
8,184
8,023
23,611
24,014
Income before provision for income taxes
3,228
1,348
1,052
974
1,447
5,628
5,433
Income tax expense
706
284
200
42
159
1,190
1,089
Net income available to common shareholders
$ 2,522
$ 1,064
$ 852
$ 932
$ 1,288
$ 4,438
$ 4,344
Weighted average common shares - basic
7,777
7,782
7,784
7,785
7,750
7,781
7,737
Weighted average common shares - diluted
8,073
8,094
8,100
8,096
8,084
8,088
8,160
Basic income per common share
$ 0.32
$ 0.14
$ 0.11
$ 0.12
$ 0.17
$ 0.57
$ 0.56
Diluted income per common share
$ 0.31
$ 0.13
$ 0.11
$ 0.12
$ 0.16
$ 0.55
$ 0.53
Net income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.5 million, or $0.31 per diluted common share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.16 per diluted common share, for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $4.4 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share, compared to $4.3 million, or $0.53 per diluted common share for the nine months ended September 30, 2021.
Noninterest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $2.9 million, a decrease of $0.4 million from $3.3 million for the same period in 2021. Noninterest income is largely driven by the Company's mortgage banking division, which produced net revenue of $1.7 million during the three months ended September 30, 2022. During the third quarter, the Company sold mortgage servicing rights related to approximately $503.8 million of underlying mortgages for a $0.6 million net gain on sale mortgage servicing rights. Additionally, mortgage sales volume decreased $67.4 million to $56.6 million compared to third quarter 2021 due to the effect of rising mortgage rates.
Noninterest expense for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $7.7 million, a decrease of $0.3 million from $8.0 million for the same period in 2021. This decrease was primarily driven by a decrease in core bank and mortgage compensation and benefits somewhat offset by an increase in other noninterest expense compared to third quarter 2021.
NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN – Unaudited
For the Three Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 66,503
$ 317
1.89 %
$ 159,307
$ 51
0.13 %
Investment securities
163,843
1,097
2.66 %
55,049
294
2.12 %
Nonmarketable equity securities
522
4
3.61 %
837
7
3.38 %
Loans held for sale
10,073
152
5.98 %
32,181
244
3.01 %
Loans
639,929
7,403
4.59 %
548,028
6,138
4.44 %
Total interest-earning assets
880,870
8,973
4.04 %
795,402
6,734
3.36 %
Allowance for loan losses
(7,570)
(6,764)
Noninterest-earning assets
81,448
75,650
Total assets
$ 954,748
$ 864,288
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 152,444
$ 29
0.08 %
$ 133,577
$ 16
0.05 %
Savings & money market
304,629
321
0.42 %
246,212
101
0.16 %
Time deposits
108,258
95
0.35 %
132,972
140
0.42 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
565,331
445
0.31 %
512,761
257
0.20 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
11,264
5
0.16 %
19,839
48
0.96 %
Subordinated debentures
25,679
279
4.31 %
18,144
165
3.61 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
602,274
729
0.48 %
550,744
470
0.34 %
Noninterest bearing deposits
274,832
231,993
Other liabilities
12,967
10,903
Shareholders' equity
64,675
70,648
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 954,748
$ 864,288
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
$ 8,244
3.56 %
$ 6,264
3.02 %
Net Interest Margin
3.71 %
3.12 %
For the Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2022
September 30, 2021
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
(dollars in thousands)
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Assets
Interest-earning assets
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits
$ 97,344
$ 552
0.76 %
$ 128,926
$ 109
0.11 %
Investment securities
141,479
2,508
2.37 %
50,139
844
2.25 %
Nonmarketable equity securities
552
17
4.16 %
909
46
6.75 %
Loans held for sale
17,402
564
4.33 %
34,653
740
2.85 %
Loans
611,679
20,153
4.40 %
517,512
17,883
4.62 %
Total interest-earning assets
868,456
23,794
3.66 %
732,139
19,622
3.58 %
Allowance for loan losses
(7,331)
(6,478)
Noninterest-earning assets
80,919
74,404
Total assets
$ 942,044
$ 800,065
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities
NOW accounts
$ 161,932
$ 69
0.06 %
$ 129,834
$ 45
0.05 %
Savings & money market
288,708
507
0.23 %
210,738
263
0.17 %
Time deposits
113,460
280
0.33 %
136,221
490
0.48 %
Total interest-bearing deposits
564,100
856
0.20 %
476,793
798
0.22 %
FHLB advances and other borrowings
13,044
34
0.35 %
17,665
141
1.06 %
Subordinated debentures
25,671
752
3.92 %
19,901
599
4.03 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
602,815
1,642
0.36 %
514,359
1,538
0.40 %
Noninterest bearing deposits
260,426
205,531
Other liabilities
12,376
10,695
Shareholders' equity
66,427
69,480
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 942,044
$ 800,065
Net interest income (tax equivalent) / interest
$ 22,152
3.30 %
$ 18,084
3.18 %
Net Interest Margin
3.41 %
3.30 %
Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $8.2 million compared to $6.3 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. This increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest-earning assets, as well as an increase in interest rates. Yield on interest-earning assets increased to 4.04% for the three months ended September 30, 2022 from 3.36% for the same period in 2021. The company expects deposit betas to increase beginning in the fourth quarter of 2022 from historically low levels thus far in the rate tightening cycle which should be at least partially offset by continued increases in interest earning asset yields.
Net interest income was $22.2 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $4.1 million over the same period in 2021. Increases in average loans and investments contributed to a majority of the increase in interest income as well as a reduction in yield on interest bearing liabilities.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS – Unaudited
As of
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents:
Cash and due from banks
$ 4,147
$ 7,702
$ 4,672
$ 5,299
$ 4,930
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
60,537
45,683
116,192
144,825
184,739
Total cash and cash equivalents
64,684
53,385
120,864
150,124
189,669
Time deposits in other banks
257
257
257
257
Investment securities:
Investment securities available for sale
160,504
164,440
144,422
81,917
58,470
Other investments
917
657
521
837
837
Total investment securities
161,421
165,097
144,943
82,754
59,307
Mortgage loans held for sale
4,599
19,648
23,528
23,844
33,667
Loans receivable:
Loans
646,634
637,953
592,089
586,446
564,738
Less allowance for loan losses
(7,630)
(7,494)
(7,206)
(7,040)
(6,934)
Loans receivable, net
639,004
630,459
584,883
579,406
557,804
Property and equipment, net
22,868
23,100
23,222
22,805
22,364
Mortgage servicing rights
10,182
14,893
14,536
14,057
13,785
Bank owned life insurance
18,744
18,653
18,564
18,476
18,383
Deferred income taxes
8,629
7,376
5,862
4,128
2,798
Other assets
16,306
13,985
17,125
14,946
13,023
Total assets
946,437
946,853
953,784
910,797
911,057
Liabilities
Deposits
$ 840,392
$ 830,992
$ 837,663
$ 780,833
$ 787,501
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
-
10,000
10,000
Federal funds and repurchase agreements
3,726
13,805
11,886
11,372
6,353
Subordinated debentures
15,373
15,365
15,357
15,349
15,498
Junior subordinated debentures
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
10,310
Other liabilities
14,472
12,412
11,937
12,131
10,983
Total liabilities
884,273
882,884
887,153
839,995
840,645
Shareholders' equity
Preferred stock - Series D non-cumulative, no par
1
1
1
1
1
Common Stock - $.01 par value; 20,000,000 shares
88
88
88
88
88
Treasury stock, at cost
(4,364)
(4,333)
(4,419)
(4,323)
(4,281)
Nonvested restricted stock
(2,291)
(2,500)
(2,572)
(2,668)
(2,737)
Additional paid-in capital
54,013
54,088
53,980
53,856
53,765
Retained earnings
28,423
25,901
24,837
23,985
23,053
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
(13,706)
(9,276)
(5,284)
(137)
523
Total shareholders' equity
62,164
63,969
66,631
70,802
70,412
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 946,437
$ 946,853
$ 953,784
$ 910,797
$ 911,057
COMMON STOCK SUMMARY - Unaudited
As of
30-Sep
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
(shares in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Voting common shares outstanding
8,793
8,801
8,782
8,793
8,784
Treasury shares outstanding
(575)
(571)
(545)
(535)
(530)
Total common shares outstanding
8,218
8,230
8,237
8,258
8,254
Tangible book value per common share(5)
$ 7.46
$ 7.66
$ 7.98
$ 8.46
$ 8.41
Stock price:
High
$ 10.20
$ 10.20
$ 10.20
$ 10.74
$ 10.50
Low
$ 9.00
$ 9.25
$ 9.75
$ 9.95
$ 9.80
Period end
$ 9.14
$ 9.25
$ 9.85
$ 10.20
$ 10.30
ASSET QUALITY MEASURES – Unaudited
As of
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Nonperforming Assets
Commercial
Owner occupied RE
$ 135
$ 140
$ 144
$ 152
$ 526
Non-owner occupied RE
-
-
295
-
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Commercial business
146
81
-
-
-
Consumer
Real estate
2
3
343
341
346
Home equity
-
-
-
-
-
Construction
-
-
-
-
-
Other
130
160
104
84
121
Nonaccruing troubled debt restructurings
160
173
190
205
220
Total nonaccrual loans
$ 573
$ 557
$ 1,076
$ 782
$ 1,213
Other real estate owned
-
-
-
135
150
Total nonperforming assets
$ 573
$ 557
$ 1,076
$ 917
$ 1,363
Nonperforming assets as a percentage of:
Total assets
0.06 %
0.06 %
0.11 %
0.10 %
0.15 %
Total loans receivable
0.09 %
0.09 %
0.18 %
0.16 %
0.24 %
Accruing troubled debt restructurings
$ 1,312
$ 1,349
$ 1,393
$ 1,405
$ 1,444
Three Months Ended
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Allowance for Loan Losses
Balance, beginning of period
$ 7,494
$ 7,206
$ 7,040
$ 6,934
$ 6,323
Loans charged-off
76
11
19
5
72
Recoveries of loans previously charged-off
42
189
100
16
583
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
34
(178)
(81)
(11)
(511)
Provision for loan losses
170
110
85
95
100
Balance, end of period
$ 7,630
$ 7,494
$ 7,206
$ 7,040
$ 6,934
Allowance for loan losses to gross loans receivable
1.18 %
1.17 %
1.22 %
1.20 %
1.23 %
Allowance for loan losses to nonaccrual loans
1331.59 %
1345.42 %
669.70 %
900.26 %
571.64 %
Footnotes to table located at the end of this release.
Our asset quality remained strong through September 30, 2022, with nonperforming assets remaining at $0.6 million, which represents 0.06% of total assets. The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans receivable increased slightly to 1.18% at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.17% at June 30, 2022. The Company had net charge-offs of $34 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to net recoveries of $0.5 million for the same period in 2021.
LOAN COMPOSITION – Unaudited
As of
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Commercial real estate
$ 378,589
$ 368,316
$ 334,508
$ 333,060
$ 318,849
Consumer real estate
147,110
142,711
123,908
120,079
107,651
Commercial and industrial
67,200
67,239
66,285
60,687
61,778
Consumer and other
53,735
59,687
67,388
72,620
76,460
Total loans, net of deferred fees
646,634
637,953
592,089
586,446
564,738
Less allowance for loan losses
7,630
7,494
7,206
7,040
6,934
Total loans, net
$ 639,004
$ 630,459
$ 584,883
$ 579,406
$ 557,804
DEPOSIT COMPOSITION – Unaudited
As of
Sept 30
June 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
Sept 30
(dollars in thousands)
2022
2022
2022
2021
2021
Noninterest-bearing
$ 277,587
$ 265,049
$ 273,118
$ 238,019
$ 246,534
Interest-bearing:
DDA and NOW accounts
154,550
159,939
168,401
153,889
133,474
Money market accounts
232,711
230,840
217,812
204,432
216,243
Savings
71,929
66,727
61,246
58,566
59,941
Time, less than $250,000
76,530
78,735
84,874
99,059
103,126
Time, $250,000 and over
27,085
29,702
32,212
26,868
28,183
Total deposits
$ 840,392
$ 830,992
$ 837,663
$ 780,833
$ 787,501
Footnotes to tables:
(1)
Total revenue is the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(2)
Annualized for the respective period.
(3)
Noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.
(4)
Includes noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing DDA and NOW accounts.
(5)
The tangible book value per share is calculated as total shareholders' equity less intangible assets, divided by period-end outstanding common shares.
ABOUT FIRST RELIANCE
Founded in 1999, First Reliance Bancshares, Inc. (OTC: FSRL.OB), is based in Florence, South Carolina and has assets of approximately $946 million. The company employs more than 175 professionals and has locations throughout South Carolina and central North Carolina. First Reliance has redefined community banking with a commitment to making customers' lives better, its founding principle. Customers of the company have given it a 93% customer satisfaction rating well above the bank industry average of 81%. First Reliance is also one of two companies throughout South Carolina to receive the Best Places to Work in South Carolina award all 17 years since the program began. We believe that this recognition confirms that our associates are engaged and committed to our brand and the communities we serve. In addition to offering a full range of personalized community banking products and services for individuals, small businesses and corporations, First Reliance offers two unique community-customers programs, which include: Hometown Heroes, a package of benefits for those serving our communities and Check N Save, an outreach program for the unbanked or under-banked. The company also offers a full suite of digital banking services, Treasury Services, a Customer Service Guaranty, a Mortgage Service Guaranty, and First Reliance Wealth Strategies.
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
Certain statements in this news release contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans and expectations, and are thus prospective. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts, and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," and "projects," as well as similar expressions. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. Therefore, we can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by the Company will be achieved.
The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or other expectations expressed in the forward-looking statements: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected resulting in, among other things, a deterioration in the credit quality or a reduced demand for credit, including the resultant effect on the Company's loan portfolio and allowance for loan losses; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) the risk that the preliminary financial information reported herein and our current preliminary analysis will be different when our review is finalized; (5) changes in the U.S. legal and regulatory framework including, but not limited to, the Dodd-Frank Act and regulations adopted thereunder; (6) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt market and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could have a negative impact on the Company, including the value of its MSR asset; (7) the business related to acquisitions may not be integrated successfully or such integration may take longer to accomplish than expected; (8) the expected cost savings and any revenue synergies from acquisitions may not be fully realized within expected timeframes; and (9) disruption from acquisitions may make it more difficult to maintain relationships with clients, associates or suppliers. Moreover, a trade war or other governmental action related to tariffs or international trade agreements or policies, as well as Covid-19 or other potential epidemics or pandemics, have the potential to negatively impact ours and/or our customers' costs, demand for our customers' products, and/or the U.S. economy or certain sectors thereof and, thus, adversely affect our business, financial condition, and results of operations. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. We do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.
Contact:
Robert Haile
SEVP & Chief Financial Officer
(843) 656-5000
rhaile@firstreliance.com
