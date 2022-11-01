FREENOME ADDS SEVERAL COMMUNITY PARTNERS TO CLINICAL STUDY FOR THE DETECTION OF CANCER, EXPANDING REACH AND REPRESENTATION

– Community-based research ensures broad reach, diversity

– The Vallania Study targets cancers with significant unmet needs and different care pathways

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Freenome, a privately held biotech company, announced today 50 hospitals and community oncology practices across the United States have joined as clinical partners for its Vallania Study. The Vallania Study focuses on the detection of multiple cancers and launched earlier this year.

Freenome is developing a tailored multi-cancer screening approach that leverages personalized risk stratification to streamline patient care pathways and optimize clinical utility. Freenome uses a multiomics platform that combines tumor and non-tumor signals with machine learning to detect cancers in the earliest, most treatable stages using a standard blood draw.

The Vallania Study will focus on the refinement of Freenome's multiomics platform, which is embedded with multi-cancer signatures to look for signals from several indications.

The Vallania Study will include diverse representation in both urban and rural communities across the U.S. To date, 50 regional hospitals and community oncology practices from 30 states will serve as study sites and facilitate patient participation. In addition, Freenome will leverage technology and information from electronic medical records to match patients and drive enrollment.

"We're thrilled to be a part of innovative research that really sets the tone for the future of cancer diagnosis and treatment," said Subramanyeswara Arekapudi, M.D. of Cancer Care Specialists in Reno, Nevada. "People everywhere are affected by cancer, and we're honored that patients in Reno can play a role to help make cancer a disease of the past."

"It's critical that our clinical studies represent all patients, and that means meeting patients where they are — in local communities," said Lance Baldo, M.D., chief medical officer at Freenome. "This study will help us refine our platform for the early detection of cancer, so we can give patients clearer care pathways and save more lives."

Freenome continues its focus on designing diverse and representative clinical studies. Earlier this year, Freenome closed enrollment for PREEMPT CRC , the company's registrational study for the detection of colorectal cancer. PREEMPT CRC has been recognized as one of the most diverse clinical studies of its kind with more than 40,000 participants having completed the study.

In 2021, Freenome began naming clinical studies for employees' loved ones who have battled cancer. The Vallania Study honors the mother of a Freenome scientist who battled pancreatic cancer.

Additional information on the Vallania Study can be found on the study webpage or at clinicaltrials.gov

About Freenome

Freenome is a biotechnology company with a comprehensive multiomics platform for the early detection of cancer using a standard blood draw. The company combines its deep expertise in molecular biology with advanced computational biology and machine learning to detect disease-associated patterns among billions of circulating cell-free biomarkers. Freenome is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

