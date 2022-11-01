Health Alliance Plan and MSU Health Care introduce $0 Medicare Advantage HMO plan

Versatile HMO is available in 46 counties with access to 50,000 providers

DETROIT and EAST LANSING, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Alliance Plan (HAP) and MSU Health Care have deepened their commitment to providing access to affordable health care in Michigan by introducing a new Medicare option. The HAP MSUHC Medicare HMO is the most versatile HMO plan offered by HAP and is designed to help seniors in Michigan manage their health and age in place, while providing health care coverage for their unique needs.

Featuring a $0 premium and $0 primary care provider (PCP) copay, the HAP MSUHC Medicare HMO is available to all Medicare-eligible individuals in 46 Michigan counties. Members of this plan have access to HAP's full HMO network of providers that includes more than 50,000 health care providers across the state.

"HAP and MSU Health Care share a common mission of improving the health and well-being of the communities we serve," said Michael Genord M.D., HAP President and CEO. "The first fruits of this long-term partnership, which combines MSU Health Care's clinical expertise with HAP's leadership in Medicare, is this new plan that gives seniors more options than ever for managing their health. By having access to HAP's full HMO network, our members can get the care they need, when and where they need it."

Unique to this plan is a $500 flex card that includes funds for two categories of benefits that can be used at the member's discretion:

$200 can be used toward dental, vision and hearing services (or any combination of the three)

$300 can be used toward companion care, a personal emergency response system (PERS), transportation and over-the-counter items (retail or mail order)

Other features of the HAP MSUHC Medicare HMO plan include:

$0 copay on mental health visits

$30 copay on specialist visits, which is among the lowest specialist copay in the state*

Dental benefit with a $3,000 maximum coverage allowance – the highest in the state* – that includes coverage for extractions.

A visitor traveler benefit that extends coverage for members who travel to Arizona , Florida , Texas or other parts of Michigan for up to 12 months.

No annual limit on ER coverage worldwide

Access to a personal service coordinator who provides concierge-level service

"The HAP/MSU Health Care partnership allows exceptional health care and affordable coverage options to come together to support better health outcomes," said Seth Ciabotti, CEO for MSU Health Care. "Transforming the delivery of health care for our communities to reduce costs, increase health and improve access for everyone is a visionary mission that will require using new methods and partners to provide world-class care. This new HMO is just the first of what we hope will be many opportunities for MSU Health Care and HAP to offer innovative, quality co-branded products that serve the people of this great state."

The Medicare annual enrollment period runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2022, with coverage effective January 1, 2023. For more information on the HAP MSUHC Medicare HMO or to compare plans, visit www.hap.org/medicare or call HAP at 800-868-9885 (TTY: 711) Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Partnership rooted in shared values

The HAP-MSU Health Care partnership is one of the initial outcomes of the historic 30-year partnership between Henry Ford Health and MSU, which was announced in February 2021. The Henry Ford/MSU agreement is designed to facilitate and support ground-breaking research; provide best-in-class cancer care; expand training and diversity among the next generation of health care professionals; and address health care disparities in traditionally underserved communities.

The HAP MSUHC Medicare HMO is the first joint product offered by HAP and MSU Health Care following their announcement in 2021 that they were joining forces to improve senior health across the state. Since that time, the two organizations have undertaken several key initiatives focused on educating MSU alumni and other seniors on the important role Medicare Advantage can play in managing their health. These initiatives have included free educational seminars/webinars, as well as free Medicare planning checklists for patients of MSU-affiliated providers.

In addition, HAP has signed a three-year sponsorship agreement with the Michigan State University Athletics Department. The sponsorship of football, hockey, and men's and women's basketball strengthens the partnership between HAP and MSU.

About Health Alliance Plan

Health Alliance Plan (HAP) is a Michigan-based, nonprofit health plan that provides health coverage to individuals and companies of all sizes. For 60 years, HAP has partnered with leading doctors and hospitals, employers and community organizations to enhance the health and well-being of the lives it touches. HAP offers a product portfolio with six distinct product lines: Group Insured Commercial, Individual, Medicare, Medicaid (using the HAP Empowered name), Self-Funded and Network Leasing. HAP excels in delivering award-winning preventive services, disease management and wellness programs, as well as personalized customer service. For more information, visit www.hap.org.

About MSU Health Care

MSU Health Care is the fully integrated academic health center of Michigan State University, representing more than 600 faculty and affiliate providers. Our commitment to safe, high-quality patient care is realized through our comprehensive services for people of any age, education of the next generation of health care providers and medical research. MSU Health Care providers treat ongoing primary care as well as some of the rarest forms of cancer and neurological conditions along with advanced surgical, pharmaceutical, rehabilitation, therapy and imaging services. With more than 100 affiliates located next door and as far as Ludington, Saginaw, Detroit, and Marquette, MSU Health Care is building hope and healing for Michigan. Our clinical efforts support future advancements through academic and research initiatives at Michigan State University. https://healthcare.msu.edu/

*Based on a comparison of Medicare Advantage plans offered in the 46-county Michigan service area.

