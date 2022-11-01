Kapor Foundation Launches New Initiative to Advance Racial Justice Technology Policy for Communities of Color

Newly released recommendations outline nine policy areas key to ensuring the full participation and protection of Black, Latinx, and Native communities in the tech ecosystem

OAKLAND, Calif., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the Kapor Foundation, a leading organization focused on addressing racial inequity in the technology sector, launches a new initiative to advance racial justice-centered technology policy. The new Equitable Technology Policy Initiative articulates policy change as a critical lever to address the systemic barriers preventing the full participation and protection of communities of color across the technology pipeline and a core strategy to transform the technology industry.

The technology sector continues to play an increasingly important role in our national economy, employing 8.9 million employees, paying wages 125% higher than the median national wage, and contributing 1.8 trillion dollars to the U.S. economy. Yet, despite tech's great promise and potential, Black, Latinx, and Native communities are disproportionately excluded from the wealth creation and economic opportunity created by technology--and most likely to be negatively impacted by the harms of unregulated technology products and platforms.

As the nation approaches midterm elections and new sessions for state and federal legislators, and technology policy conversations are gaining steam at national, state, and local levels, the Equitable Technology Policy Initiative launches a framework articulating nine core areas that must be addressed to create systemic change in the technology sector. The nine policy areas, which call for expanded access to tech education and careers, increased tech accountability and worker protections, and increased investment in entrepreneurs, investors, and fund managers of color, are as follows:

Expand Access to Tech Pathways

Expand access and participation in K-12 computer science (CS) education and close racial equity gaps

Invest in new models of inclusive tech workforce development, including new models for upskilling, reskilling, and hiring

Promote Tech Accountability & Protections

Expand tech company workforce data collection, reporting, transparency, and accountability/oversight

Expand tech worker protections, including whistleblower protections, gig worker safety nets, and unions, to ensure equitable labor practices

Ensure tech platforms are held accountable for harassment, violence, discrimination, mis/disinformation, and other harmful consequences of their content

Combat the harmful consequences of artificial intelligence and autonomous systems, and create standards for the future development and deployment of AI systems

Increase Tech Infrastructure and Innovation Investments

Close the digital divide through universal high-speed broadband access and adoption

Increase deployment of capital to diverse startup entrepreneurs, fund managers, and ecosystem-building organizations to support diversity in tech innovation

Support progressive taxation policies that ensure the wealth created by technology companies is reinvested in communities of color historically excluded from the technology sector

"To build a more equitable tech economy, we must increase action on tech policy with a racial justice lens," says Lili Gangas, Chief Technology Community Officer at Kapor Center. "Despite recent efforts, ongoing disparities exist for communities of color in entering and succeeding in the tech industry, and in the negative impacts of automation, mis/disinformation, and algorithmic bias. This is why we call for greater attention, action, and investment in leaders and organizations mobilizing for change in these critical policy areas."

The recommendations set out a framework for comprehensive and lasting change that can only be accomplished through broad-based investment in increasing awareness, expanding capacity, and working in strategic partnerships to advance equitable policy. Consequently, Kapor Foundation has jumpstarted efforts to advance the Equitable Tech Policy Initiative's nine policy paradigm this past year by awarding over $5.3M in grants to the following organizations:

Algorithmic Justice League

Color of Change

Consumer Reports Digital Lab

Day 1 Project

Disinfo Defense League

Disinfo Federation

Equis

Heller Institute's Institute for Economic and Racial Equity

The Center on Race and Digital Justice

New Media Ventures

NorCal Grantmakers

Tech Equity Collaborative

Tech Transparency Project

The Distributed AI Research Institute

The Kapor Foundation calls on aligned members of the funding community concerned with building a more equitable technology ecosystem to invest in organizations working to increase awareness, expand capacity, and advance policy change across the nine priority areas.

To read more about the Equitable Technology Policy Initiative, the nine policy priorities, and how best to collaborate on upcoming efforts, please visit kaporcenter.org/techpolicy .

