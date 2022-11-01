Reveal by Grayshift Now Generally Available

First Cloud-Native Mobile Device Forensic Analysis Solution Transforms How Public Safety Agencies Perform Digital Investigations

ATLANTA, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grayshift, LLC, a leading and trusted provider of mobile digital forensics solutions, today announced the official launch and general availability of Reveal by Grayshift. As the first cloud-native forensic analysis solution available to market, Reveal transforms how public safety agencies access, analyze, and manage digital evidence in near-real time. Delivering Reveal fully in the cloud brings powerful features that streamline the investigative workflow and enable real-time collaboration among investigators, detectives, and prosecutors.

Since the early access release of Reveal was introduced in September, the technology has garnered numerous accolades for its speed, accuracy, innovative visualization, and collaboration. Reveal introduces the "Time to First Fact" measurement, highlighting the speed at which digital evidence is available for analysis. In a recent survey, 84% of users indicated that "Reveal gives me access to evidence faster than other analysis tools I have used." Of those surveyed, 70% agreed that "Reveal by Grayshift is a transformative tool that is changing the game of digital forensics."

With initial support for U.S.-based law enforcement agencies, Reveal by Grayshift recently introduced new capabilities:

Generate case reports that are easily shared inside and outside of your agency and submitted for courtroom proceedings

Built-in support for detection of CSAM (Child Sexual Abuse Material) with the ability to mask any known evidence before sharing with investigators

Expanded analysis capabilities to facilitate quick search and review of contacts, content, location, timestamp, and other artifacts in the most popular messaging apps,

Centralized User Management to manage access levels to GrayKey extractions

"Every month we host Grayshift Reveal Innovation Weeks, where we introduce new capabilities and artifact support. This rapid iteration demonstrates our commitment to delivering speed of innovation and value to the LE industry," said Braden Thomas, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Grayshift. "We are reshaping and transforming the digital forensics industry."

"Grayshift's Reveal is the only cloud-native forensic analysis solution in existence, and this launch marks a major shift in how public safety agencies conduct digital forensic investigations. It is cost effective, easy to deploy, and lightning fast," added David Miles, Co-Founder and CEO of Grayshift. "This is just the beginning. GrayKey + Reveal is a total game changer."

For more information about Reveal by Grayshift and to apply for a free trial, visit www.grayshift.com/reveal.

About Grayshift

Grayshift is a leading provider of mobile device digital forensics, specializing in lawful access and extraction. Grayshift solutions are purpose-built to help law enforcement and government investigative agencies swiftly resolve critical investigations and ensure public safety. The company's innovative GrayKey technology provides same-day access, complete control, and comprehensive data extraction from mobile devices. Designed and assembled in the United States, GrayKey is trusted by 1200 agencies across 40 countries world-wide. For more information, visit www.grayshift.com.

