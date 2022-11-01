Therap's multiple Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) aggregators receive various improvements and updates to enhance user experience for care providers in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) and other Human Services settings

TORRINGTON, Conn., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading Software as a Service provider, offering data-driven and HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for care providers in Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), Home and Community Based Services (HCBS) and other human services settings, offers various enhancements and upgrades to its multiple Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) aggregators to improve the module experience for service providers delivering health services under Medicaid State Plan or any others waiver programs of a specific state.

Therap is currently interfaced with several EVV aggregators for users in multiple states. Therap's Scheduling/Electronic Visit Verification (EVV) module has been designed to meet the needs of states and providers who need to track staff schedules (especially for in-home and community based services), allowing providers to effectively check in and out online and remotely using mobile devices that have geolocation and timestamp capturing components, even when active internet connection is limited or unavailable. EVV features also include point-of-service voice, photo and client signature verification options.

In accordance with the 21st Century Cures Act, the federal government has mandated EVV check-in and check-out for HCBS/LTSS providers delivering in-home visits and community-based assistance to individuals. The aim of this act is to validate the hours of services provided by the home health and community based employees in order to ensure that the beneficiaries who are authorized to receive services actually receive the expected care with accountable and verifiable service delivery.

Therap's EVV tools provide a comprehensive solution designed to enable service providers to document data from the point of service. Therap users at agency and state levels can easily monitor the schedules of care providers, track duration of staff visit, and other essential data elements, through Therap's web and mobile applications.

