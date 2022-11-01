Trawick International Appoints Alan Crellin as Managing Director of Global Accident, Health & Life Reinsurance

FAIRHOPE, Ala., Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trawick International Ltd., a London-based subsidiary of Trawick Holdings, LLC, an industry-leading international insurance company ("Trawick International") announced today the immediate appointment of Alan Crellin as Managing Director of Global Accident, Health & Life Reinsurance.

In the newly created executive leadership role, Crellin is responsible for leading and developing Trawick International's global reinsurance business and plays a key role in meeting the Company's overall growth objectives.

Crellin is an international insurance industry veteran, with 40 years of combined experience in both the UK and U.S. markets. His experience includes leadership roles for companies such as Windsor Insurance Brokers, Lambert Fenchurch UK Group Limited, Aon, Price Forbes & Partners, RKH Specialty, and most recently, Howden Specialty Limited where he served as Director of Business Development & Product Innovation - Accident & Health.

Of the appointment, Daryl Trawick, founder and President, Trawick International, commented, "Bringing Alan Crellin into the Trawick International organization is a major stride in launching Trawick International overseas. Alan has a profound understanding of the accident, health, and life reinsurance market and brings knowledge vital to our expansion. While we have aways served clients worldwide, the addition of Alan increases our reach and the range of products and services we are able to provide."

Added Crellin, "I am extremely pleased to join Trawick International as Managing Director of Global Accident, Health & Life Reinsurance. I am keen to be a part of this incredibly innovative organization and look forward to adding reinsurance solutions to the growing portfolio of products and services offered by Trawick International."

