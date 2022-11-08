Aetion Expands Executive Team with Three New Leaders

Addition of leaders brings years of industry expertise to the company, as Aetion continues to invest in future growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aetion, the global leader in real-world evidence (RWE) technology and analytics, today announced the appointments of Professor Dorothee Bartels as Chief Digital Officer, Jade Cusick as Chief Commercial Officer, and Jeremy Brody as Chief Strategy Officer. Together, they will accelerate Aetion's momentum in serving life sciences, regulator and payer customers in the United States and Europe.

"At this pivotal time of increasing demand for real-world evidence, Dorothee, Jade and Jeremy bring unparalleled health care expertise and business acumen to Aetion's leadership team," said Carolyn Magill, Aetion CEO and Board Director. "Their track records demonstrate a passion for using data and analytics to unite stakeholders in improving health outcomes for patients."

Trained as an epidemiologist, Bartels has led global teams in implementing thoughtful, innovative real-world evidence (RWE) solutions that emphasize impact and scalability. She has held leadership roles in epidemiology and digital innovation at UCB and Boehringer-Ingelheim and was the clinical and real-world data strategy lead for X, the Moonshot Factory.

Recognized as one of 2021's Most Inspiring Leaders in Life Sciences by PharmaVOICE, Cusick has dedicated his career to finding customer-centric solutions to health care's toughest problems. Most recently, Cusick served as Global Head of Client Partnership and Commercialization at Cerner Enviza, a division of Oracle, and before that was instrumental to driving growth at Kantar Health.

Brody is known for the business transformations he has led at Kantar Health and Cerner and for seeing possibilities where others cannot. As the leader of corporate development and innovation, he forged partnerships that resulted in significant company growth and value for patients.

"We're starting to see a quickening of progress in using real-world evidence to expand what we know about drugs and how they're used to deliver benefit to patients," said Dr. Scott Gottlieb, former U.S. Food and Drug Administration Commissioner and a member of the Aetion Board of Directors. "Aetion's real-world evidence technology and expertise are well-suited to deliver on the promise of real-world data to expand information about the safe use of drugs that will lead to better health outcomes."

About Aetion

Aetion is a healthcare analytics company that delivers real-world evidence for the manufacturers, purchasers and regulators of medical treatments and technologies. The Aetion Evidence Platform® analyzes data from the real world to produce transparent, rapid, and scientifically validated answers on safety, effectiveness and value. Founded by Harvard Medical School faculty members with decades of experience in epidemiology and health outcomes research, Aetion informs healthcare's most critical decisions—what works best, for whom and when—to guide product development, commercialization and payment innovation. Learn more at aetion.com and follow us at @aetioninc .

