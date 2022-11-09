AIC NextGen Symposium Empowers a New Generation of Diverse-Owned Alternative Investment Firms

WASHINGTON, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC) is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2023 NextGen Symposium, a comprehensive nine-week virtual training program for women and ethnically-diverse professionals to prepare them to build successful alternative investment firms. Symposium participants will meet virtually once a week from February 2 until March 30, 2023.

NAIC launched the NextGen Symposium in 2019 to fill a void in the marketplace for a resource to help diverse first-time fund managers succeed. NAIC is the only organization in the alternative asset management space that has assembled a faculty of industry-leading experts to deliver robust training specifically to help diverse professionals start firms and raise capital.

NAIC leverages its vast network of alternative investment member firms, institutional investors, and service providers to deliver a unique and informative experience. The nine weekly sessions are led by industry-leading experts, including successful firm founders and institutional investors, who provide insights on building and scaling a firm and effectively navigating the process of raising capital. The sessions comprise 16 modules that cover topics that include structuring a firm, establishing a track record, managing P&L, risk mitigation, compliance and legal considerations, and more.

James Tieng, Managing Partner and Co-Founder of Lumos Capital Group, a growth equity investment firm focused on education and human capital development, participated in the 2022 NextGen Symposium. Tieng says he benefited from the comprehensiveness of topics covered by high-level experts. "The NextGen series really gave us access to a wonderful assortment of experts," says Tieng. "It even gave us access to limited partners to understand what LPs are looking for as they back investment firms like Lumos."

There has been unparalleled growth in the number of first-time funds raised by diverse alternative asset managers since NAIC's NextGen Symposium launched three years ago. The NextGen Symposium has contributed to that growth by providing diverse firms with tools to succeed. Similarly, NAIC's membership has tripled since 2019, currently comprising 180 diverse-owned alternative investment firms that manage more than $305 billion in collective assets.

"As a leader in the diverse alternative investments space, NAIC has developed industry-leading, innovative initiatives to help fuel industry growth," says Robert L. Greene, NAIC's President & CEO. "We will continue to expand our suite of comprehensive tools, resources and access to capital to position the next generation of asset management firms for success."

For more information about NextGen, visit https://naicpe.com/naic-events/2023-next-generation-of-private-equity-firms-symposium/

About the National Association of Investment Companies

Celebrating more than 50 years of advocacy and performance, the Washington, D.C.-based National Association of Investment Companies (www.naicpe.com) is the trade association and largest network of diverse- and women-owned alternative investment firms.

NAIC's membership comprises more than 180 diverse-owned alternative investment firms that collectively manage over $305 billion in institutional assets. NAIC member firms invest with over 1,028 portfolio companies globally and consistently generate superior returns that help fuel the growth of the retirement and asset management industries.

NAIC member firms invest in a broad spectrum of industries, including software, healthcare, transportation retail, consumer goods, and more. Since 2015, 34 NAIC member firms have raised 62 oversubscribed funds, highlighting investor interest in our members' investment strategies and their longstanding track record in delivering superior returns for limited partners.

