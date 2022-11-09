First Student Launches New Innovative Transportation Service to Meet Growing Need of School Districts

CINCINNATI, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As more school districts experience an increasing demand for alternative transportation, First Student is leading the way again with an innovative solution that ensures all students receive unmatched care to and from school. The company is proud to introduce FirstAlt, a safe and reliable alternative transportation option for students with special transportation needs, students experiencing homelessness and out-of-district students.

First Student logo (PRNewswire)

First Student is introducing a new way to provide a full-service K-12 transportation solution inclusive of all student needs and vehicle types. FirstAlt delivers an efficient way for districts to manage all of their transportation needs with one provider. The technology behind FirstAlt was developed specifically to provide transportation service to students with special transportation needs.

FirstAlt partners with qualified local transportation companies utilizing a fleet of smaller capacity vehicles that are expertly operated and maintained. Drivers are fully vetted with background and motor vehicle checks and must meet all state, First Student and school district standards. FirstAlt's contracted drivers will also receive First Student's special needs training, focusing on student behavior.

"First Student is changing school transportation for students with unique transportation needs," said Chief Executive Officer and President of First Student John Kenning. "FirstAlt offers a complete solution for school districts to ensure that all students have access to safe and reliable transportation."

"FirstAlt is powered by First Student's industry-leading experience in maintenance, safety, and operational discipline to serve students with special transportation needs," said First Student Vice President of FirstAlt Gregg Prettyman. "I'm proud that we are delivering a solution that answers the needs of our students and district partners."

FirstAlt was developed by the most experienced leadership team in alternative student transportation industry, bringing more than 50 years of combined experience in the field. FirstAlt is launching this month across the U.S. For more information about FirstAlt, please visit www.FirstAlt.com.

About First Student

As a leading school transportation solutions provider in North America, First Student strives to provide the best start and finish to every school day. With a team of highly-trained drivers and the industry's strongest safety record, First Student delivers reliable, quality services, including full-service transportation and management, special-needs transportation, route optimization, and scheduling, maintenance, and charter services with a fleet of about 40,000 buses. For more information, visit firststudentinc.com.

Contact: Jen Biddinger

513.362.4600

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE First Student