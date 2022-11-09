Markel introduces newly enhanced and expanded life sciences offering

RICHMOND, Va., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel (NYSE: MKL) has announced the launch of an enhanced life sciences product liability offering which is also now available on admitted paper. This expanded and enhanced offering provides broader access to partners and insureds by delivering specialized insurance solutions in the ever-evolving life sciences industry.

This newly enhanced policy offers customers tailored solutions to include industry specific coverages such as clinical trial coverage, class 1 product recall expense coverage, and more. The policy also spans the medical device, pharmaceutical, biological, dietary supplement, and cosmetic industries through the entirety of the product life cycle. This means that insureds can obtain coverage from the beginning of the research and development stage and all the way through commercialization.

"Markel is proud to be an insurance provider that now offers broadened and expanded accessibility for products-completed operations, error or omission, and general liability coverage with our enhanced life sciences liability insurance policy," said Mary Ann Stewart, Director, Life Sciences. "Markel joins a small group of carriers that offer this capability. Our enhanced offering can be paired with a suite of life sciences industry-specific coverage enhancements via endorsement, and underscores Markel's deep commitment to the life sciences industry."

Markel partners will have expanded accessibility to this offering and will be able to work with its specialized and experienced life sciences underwriting, claims and loss control team, who understand the need for tailored products and services. Additionally, Markel's enhanced primary offering is complemented by excess liability for the life sciences industry.

"Markel is committed to continuing to address our customers' unique and emerging exposures by providing specialized, innovative solutions within the life sciences industry," said Jane Peterson, Chief Underwriting Officer, Markel Specialty. "We're excited to continue to partner with our brokers and customers to make it easier to obtain admitted coverage."

More information about Markel's life sciences enhanced product offering can be obtained at https://www.markel.com/insurance/us/commercial/casualty/life-sciences-liability

