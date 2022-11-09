net2phone Extends Contract with BillingPlatform

Agreement will help net2phone continue its expansion in key international markets

DENVER, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BillingPlatform, the enterprise monetization platform for today's innovative business models, today announced that net2phone, a leading cloud communications provider, has extended its contract with BillingPlatform for another three years. net2phone has experienced tremendous growth in the U.S. and plans to use BillingPlatform's Billing and Portal solutions for its continued expansion in Latin American markets.

As a leading unified communications (UC) provider, net2phone connects businesses with cloud-based voice, video, chat, text and integrations that scale as businesses grow. net2phone is one of the fastest-growing UC providers in Latin America. It was recently identified by Frost & Sullivan, the business technology consulting firm, as a growth and innovation leader, and achieved the top quadrant of the Frost RadarTM 2022 report: Unified Communications as a Service Market in Latin America and the Caribbean.

net2phone has been utilizing BillingPlatform for the past three years. The renewal reflects BillingPlatform's scalability, ability to manage different billing needs – subscriptions, usage-based pricing and one-time charges – and its ability to invoice in different languages and currencies. In addition, BillingPlatform's Portal solution offers an enhanced customer experience through real-time account information and self-service capabilities. BillingPlatform's connectors to Salesforce, NetSuite and SureTax also allow net2phone to maintain full visibility and collaboration across the organization, while adding new markets quickly and easily through pre-built integrations.

"We're on a mission to help our customers grow and succeed through smarter conversations, and BillingPlatform's support of multiple languages and currencies helps us deliver," said Jonah Fink, President of net2phone. "We're looking forward to continuing our partnership with BillingPlatform as our billing and revenue management processes grow with us."

With global customers serving multiple industries, including healthcare, transportation, media and entertainment, retail, finance and software, BillingPlatform is the only enterprise billing and monetization solution on the market that enables enterprises to monetize any type of product offering, from simple subscriptions to sophisticated usage-based pricing models and everything in between. BillingPlatform provides full lifecycle support of the quote-to-cash process – all on a secure, next-generation cloud platform. The unparalleled flexibility of the platform puts enterprises in control of how they differentiate in the market, maximize profitability, reduce operational costs and improve the customer experience.

"With decades of experience, net2phone is making a statement by expanding internationally and establishing itself as a clear leader in business cloud communications on the global stage," said Dennis Wall, BillingPlatform CEO. "This contract extension really speaks to the strong partnership we've built with net2phone over the last three years, and we're honored to support them as they expand internationally."

This news comes on the heels of BillingPlatform being named a Leader by IDC in its 2022 MarketScape for Enterprise-focused Subscription and Usage Management Applications as well as named to Constellation Research's Smart Services Digital Monetization ShortListÔ for 2022 and positioned as an Automated Revenue Management Market Leader by MGI Research based on an independent analysis of its product, management, strategy, finances and channels. The company was also listed No. 2,396 on the 2022 Inc. 5000, recognized as a silver award winner in the Best in Biz Awards Enterprise Product of the Year – Financial Software category, recognized as a fast-growing company on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ and named a winner in the 2021 Colorado Companies to Watch list.

About BillingPlatform, Corp.

BillingPlatform's enterprise monetization platform gives innovative companies the freedom to effectively monetize products and services that result in growth and competitive differentiation. Our industry-leading, cloud-based platform adapts to every unique business model and pricing structure. With global customers across multiple industries, including communications, transportation, manufacturing, banking, technology, energy, media and software, BillingPlatform processes billions of transactions and dollars every year, enabling enterprises to grow revenue, reduce costs and improve overall customer experience. To learn more, visit billingplatform.com.

