SOSi HIRES LEAD SOFTWARE ENGINEER IN THE U.S. AIR FORCE AS CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER

RESTON, Va., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SOSi, a leader in delivering transformational, mission-critical technology solutions to the U.S. government, has named Kyle Fox as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Fox will be responsible for developing and implementing SOSi's internal and external corporate technology strategy to support a diverse business portfolio in the Department of Defense (DoD), Intelligence Community (IC), and Federal Civilian agencies. His focus will be on strengthening SOSi's own cybersecurity posture and ensuring SOSi's competitive differentiation in the government technology market.

SOSi specializes in digital transformation, cyber, and C4ISR. It is widely recognized for its support to the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command (NETCOM), Army Cyber Command (ARCYBER), Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA), and U.S. Air Force Mission Partner Capability Office (MPCO). The company implements local, cloud-based and hybrid Zero Trust communication networks and recently established a modern DevSecOps capability for the development of secure multi-cloud data fabric solutions in support of global DoD network architecture requirements.

Prior to joining SOSi, Kyle was the Chief Software Officer (CSO) for the U.S. Air Force Nuclear Weapon Center ICBM modernization program where he led the hardware/software technology development for the latest hypersonics, supply chain security, secure computing, power grid resiliency, quantum resistant encryption, Cloud, and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies. Kyle also served as the Chief Software Engineer for the $96B U.S. Air Force Sentinel (GBSD) ICBM modernization program, where he was responsible for more than 1000 software engineers and spearheaded the development of the first cloud native nuclear weapon system program and the first major weapon system in the DoD to leverage a complete DevSecOps delivery methodology.

"Kyle's experience leading many of DoD's largest and most critical technology R&D and modernization programs, together with his cyber expertise, are going to help us deliver cutting edge products and solutions that make us more competitive," said SOSi CEO, Julian Setian. "I look forward to pushing the boundaries of technology to drive dynamic growth for the company."

ABOUT SOSi

SOSi is a leading, privately owned technology and services integrator. Founded in 1989, SOSi provides mission-critical engineering, intelligence and logistics solutions to the U.S. government and commercial customers. We rise to every challenge, managing many of our nation's most critical programs around the globe. Visit sosi.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook for news and updates.

