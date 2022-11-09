SullivanCotter Holdings, Inc. Expands Subsidiary Organizations with Strategic Leadership Hires 

CHICAGO, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SullivanCotter Holdings, Inc., the nation's leading human capital information management holding company for health care and not-for-profits/tax-exempt organizations, announces several important new hires within its Shared Services leadership team.

"As our clients continue to address a growing list of operational, financial and workforce challenges, we're working diligently to ensure we remain closely in tune with their needs every step of the way. We're pleased to welcome such an accomplished group of leaders to the organization and look forward to leveraging their unique perspectives, new ways of strategic thinking, and diverse industry backgrounds as we plan for additional consulting services and innovative product enhancements next year and beyond," said Ted Chien, President and CEO, SullivanCotter and Clinician Nexus.

New additions to the firms' leadership teams include:

Gina Alexander | Chief Financial and Administrative Officer – With nearly 20 years of health care finance and administrative experience, Gina has a deep-seated knowledge and well-rounded understanding of the industry's major players – including providers, payers, employers and the government. She leads the transformation of the organization's Shared Services functions in supporting new advisory and technology services to drive greater value for clients.



Mike Erickson | Chief Technology Officer – As a dynamic technology executive with a proven track record for leading high-performing teams as they solve complex business and operational issues, Mike leverages expertise in software architecture, development and implementation to deliver new products and resources to our associates and clients as they look to grow and scale in a rapidly changing marketplace.



Tim Goertel | Chief Marketing Officer – With a critical focus on enhancing client acquisition, retention and advocacy, Tim works cross-functionally with our consulting practices and product teams to ensure clients continue to receive best-in-class advisory services, technology solutions and workforce compensation and performance data.



Sue Roeser | Chief Human Resources Officer – Committed to fostering a supportive and positive workplace where employee wellbeing, development and learning is a top priority, Sue is an accomplished HR executive who leads a number of strategic initiatives designed to enhance talent management, organizational culture and employee experience.



Rachel Wilson | General Counsel – With more than 20 years of experience as a practicing lawyer, Rachel has advised some of the biggest names in health care on complex technology and commercial transactions. In her role, Rachel provides leadership with support and strategic counsel on a range of legal matters such as compliance, contracting, data use and sharing arrangements, intellectual property and more.

To learn more about SullivanCotter or Clinician Nexus, please visit us online or contact us via phone or email for more information:

About SullivanCotter

SullivanCotter partners with health care and other not-for-profit organizations to understand what drives performance and improve outcomes through the development and implementation of integrated workforce strategies. Using our time-tested methodologies and industry-leading research and information, we provide data-driven insights, expertise and data products to help organizations align business strategy and performance objectives – enabling our clients to deliver on their mission, vision and values.

About Clinician Nexus

Clinician Nexus enables health care organizations to build thriving clinician teams with industry-leading technology products, workforce and compensation analytics, and automated workflow solutions. Backed by extensive technical expertise and industry-leading data, we deliver innovative approaches to help clients to plan, educate, and engage their clinical workforce at every stage of the lifecycle. We are committed to providing our clients with outstanding guidance and support as they focus on shaping the future of health care.

Contact: Becky Lorentz

beckylorentz@sullivancotter.com

314.414.3719

Jenni Bowring

jenni.bowring@padillaco.com

651.226.3858

