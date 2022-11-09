The rigorous audit validates SuperMoney's commitment to data security in the delivery of real-time financial service comparisons, quotes, and advice.

SANTA ANA, Calif. , Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperMoney, a leading financial services comparison platform, has successfully completed the independent audit process required to earn its System and Organization Controls – SOC 2 Type II - Attestation from the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

SuperMoney (PRNewswire)

SuperMoney Achieves SOC 2 Type II Compliance

The independent examination, conducted by leading cybersecurity assessment firm Prescient Assurance LLC, validates SuperMoney's security practices and controls and confirms they meet the Trust Services Principles and Criteria for security, availability, and privacy. SOC 2 Type II is considered the gold standard for data security and provides companies with assurance that SuperMoney complies with stringent industry security standards. This independent confirmation of security controls is crucial for customers in highly regulated industries.

"SuperMoney's superior data security goes hand-in-hand with our ability to provide superior solutions to our financial institution and channel partners, as well as to our end users," said SuperMoney's founder and CEO, Miron Lulic. "With SOC 2 Type II certification, both our business clients and the consumers who engage with us can trust that their sensitive data is being secured according to industry-leading standards and practices. I'm proud of the entire SuperMoney team for achieving this important milestone."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 Type II audit is recognized globally. Achieving SOC2 Type II certification offers assurance to SuperMoney's partners that the company meets this standard to securely manage and protect their data, the interests of the organization and the privacy of its customers.

About SuperMoney

Founded in 2013, SuperMoney is scaling the premier financial services marketplace to reach every American consumer in a way that gives them more choices, greater transparency, and the chance to build long-term financial health. Spanning more than 50 product verticals, SuperMoney's marketplace gives consumers access to personalized and pre-qualified offers from many of the leading financial service providers in America. SuperMoney provides a one-stop platform for consumers to discover, compare, and transact with industry leaders such as Chase, Marcus by Goldman Sachs, and Penfed Credit Union. Earlier this year, SuperMoney was named to the Inc 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies in America by Inc. Magazine - for the 2nd consecutive year. Learn more at https://www.supermoney.com .

Media Contact

press@supermoney.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SuperMoney