Verkada advances physical security with more products that drive scale and simplicity for the enterprise

SAN MATEO, Calif., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verkada, the leader in cloud-managed enterprise building security and management, today announced the availability of new products and solutions to drive scale and simplicity for the enterprise, including: a new multisensor camera, a new line of air quality sensors, a new 16-door access controller, and low-bandwidth mode. These new solutions deliver even more value to customers by reducing IT overhead and simplifying installation and management.

"Enterprises are looking for better ways to increase visibility and control across all of their distributed facilities," said Brandon Davito, Vice President of Product and Operations at Verkada. "Delivering easy-to-use solutions that help enterprises manage security at scale is core to Verkada's mission. Now, customers can manage more doors with a single device, increase camera coverage with a single cable run, choose the right air quality sensor for their needs, and reduce their bandwidth consumption in network constrained locations."

Increase Coverage with Verkada's all-new Multisensor Camera

The newest addition to Verkada's camera portfolio – the CH52-E multisensor camera – is Verkada's first multisensor, helping customers increase coverage in the most efficient manner. With four independent image sensors, the Verkada CH52-E multisensor camera offers comprehensive coverage with pin-sharp image detail. Now, Verkada customers benefit from the coverage of a fisheye camera and the image crispness of a dome camera – brought together in a single, sleek package.

"The multisensor is the camera we have been looking for," says Patrick Allen, Director of Network Services from Dairy Farmers of America. "Now, I can get complete coverage in places like warehouses, parking lots, and corners of key facilities – all with a simple and quick installation."

Improve Air Quality Monitoring with Verkada's new SV20 Series

Verkada is introducing an entirely new generation of air quality sensors – the SV20 series – each of which has been built for specific applications and use cases:

The SV21, which includes four onboard sensors, is great for managing air quality essentials like temperature, humidity and CO2 in offices, classrooms, or server closets.

The SV23, which includes 10 onboard sensors – including vape, TVOC, AQI and others – is designed for vape detection and deployments in schools.

The SV25, our most advanced sensor, provides 14 unique sensor readings. With sensors to measure formaldehyde, carbon monoxide, and barometric pressure, among others, the SV25 provides a comprehensive air quality monitoring solution for indoor environments.

"Working in a hybrid environment, it's important for our Chegg team to have the ability to remotely monitor air quality and temperature of our global offices," said Brian McGuiness, Vice President of IT Operations at Chegg. "The SV20 Series air quality sensors added a slew of new features that help us keep an eye on Chegg's global offices via an integrated dashboard accessible from our laptops or mobile devices."

Support 4X more doors with Verkada's new 16 Door Controller

The latest addition to Verkada's lineup of door controllers – the AC62 – allows customers to seamlessly control access to 16 doors on one controller from Verkada Command, our simplified cloud-based platform. Now, Verkada doors can more easily be used in larger enterprise-scale deployments that include high door densities. Thoughtfully designed from the ground up, the AC62 includes a compact form factor and intuitive components, such as detachable wiring terminals and mounting brackets to simplify installation and minimize the hardware footprint.

Support bandwidth-constrained sites with new low-bandwidth mode

Scaling deployments can be difficult for bandwidth-constrained enterprise customers. Verkada's hybrid-cloud solution has addressed this challenge with cameras that require bandwidth as low as 20-50kbps, but certain customers with distributed sites in remote locations, mobile deployments or high camera density still contend with extreme bandwidth constraints. To unlock our capabilities at scale for these customers, we're now offering a new Low Bandwidth Mode to enable customers to cap bandwidth consumption and stay within their bandwidth limits.

With this toggle feature enabled for specific cameras, the resting bandwidth is reduced by up to 75% (when no video is played) and streaming bandwidth by up to 33%. To support this lower bandwidth when Low Bandwidth Mode is toggled on, video will stream in standard quality, cloud backup and timelapse will be disabled, and thumbnail frequency will be reduced. This allows bandwidth-constrained customers to significantly increase the size of their deployments while maintaining the uptime of their cameras – all while running other business critical applications.

Growing with our customers

Ultimately, Verkada is driving more efficiency as its customers scale their businesses with these enhancements and additions to its easy-to-use, cloud-based software platform. For more information about Verkada's product announcements, visit our blog.

About Verkada

Verkada is the leading physical security platform to protect people and assets in a privacy-respecting manner. Designed with simplicity in mind, Verkada's six product lines - video security cameras, access control, environmental sensors, alarms, visitor management and mailroom management - provide unparalleled building security through an integrated, secure cloud-based software platform. Over 14,000 organizations across 63 countries worldwide trust Verkada as their physical security layer for easier management, intelligent control, and scalable deployments.

