betJACK Sportsbook App Users Can Score Tickets For Ohio's Hottest Games

CLEVELAND, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Although real money sports gambling isn't legal in the Buckeye State until January 1, Ohio sports fans can already win big with the betJACK mobile app.

Fans who log in to betJACK's Training Camp can bet with free tokens to be automatically entered to win prizes. Players don't need to win, only make a wager on Ohio's favorite mobile betting platform.

"These giveaways provide Ohio sports fans with another reason to be excited about sports betting," said Adam Suliman, SVP of Sports & Digital Gaming for JACK Entertainment. "They can practice using Ohio's sports betting app and maybe score some great tickets to see their favorite local teams."

Prizes specially selected to appeal to Ohio's unbridled, passionate, never-say-die sports fans include:

The Ohio State University vs. University of Michigan

Two tickets to the epic gridiron battle in the Shoe on Saturday, November 26, plus overnight hotel accommodations in Columbus.

Available now through November 15.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Los Angeles Lakers

Two tickets to this prime-time basketball at the Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on Tuesday, December 6.

Available now-December 1.

Big 10 Championship

Two tickets to the Big 10 Championship game in Indianapolis, Indiana, on December 3, plus overnight hotel accommodations.

Available November 10-27

Crosstown Shootout

A pair of tickets to the University of Cincinnati vs Xavier University basketball match-up at the Bearcats' Fifth Third Arena on Saturday, December 10.Available November 16-December 1.

12 Days of Parlays

Ohioans who place a Parlay wager every day from December 1–12 will be entered to win betJACK's grand prize – a $1,000 gift card to Amazon – just in time for the holidays!

ABOUT betJACK

The Ohio-born betJACK app is available now as a training camp for Ohio fans who want to practice their skills with a free experience before real betting becomes available next year.

Each day they log in, Ohioans receive 100 tokens to make simulated bets on any team and sport. The tokens can't buy beer at the bar or tickets on the 50-yard line, but they do allow players to win virtual trophies, seats on the leaderboard, and plenty of bragging rights.

The betJACK sports wagering platform is available for download -- in both desktop and mobile versions -- on the Apple App Store and Google Play by searching betJACK.

To learn more, visit betjack.com.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Kerry Ford, 412.831.8995

Kerry@KerryFordPR.com

View original content:

SOURCE JACK Entertainment