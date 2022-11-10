Digi-Key Electronics Recognized as one of America's Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes Magazine for 2nd Year in a Row

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of electronic components in stock for immediate shipment, announced that it has been named to the 2022 list of America's Best Employers for Veterans by Forbes. This is the second year in a row that the company has received this recognition.

Digi-Key was named to Forbes’ America’s Best Employers for Veterans List 2022. (PRNewswire)

The list was based on independent surveys of roughly 7,000 U.S. veterans working part-time or full-time for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the U.S. The evaluation included direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, along with feedback on atmosphere, development, image, working conditions, compensation, workplace, diversity and a set of topics related specifically to the interests of veterans in the workplace. Of the thousands of companies eligible for this recognition, just 200 are recognized by Forbes.

Digi-Key is one of just 11 companies included in the list in the Semiconductors, Electronics, Electrical Engineering, Technology Hardware & Equipment industry. The full list of best employers for veterans can be viewed on the Forbes site.

"Digi-Key is proud to receive this recognition for the second year in a row as we continue to prioritize supporting veterans both inside and outside the workplace," said Becky Kofoed, senior manager of employee relations for Digi-Key and veteran of the U.S. Navy. "We honor the sacrifice and efforts veterans have made on behalf of our country and we deeply appreciate the skills and teamwork they share with Digi-Key each day."

Digi-Key employees enjoy a generous benefits package, an abundance of on-site amenities, and robust educational and professional development opportunities. For more information on careers with Digi-Key, please visit their careers page.

For more information, please visit the Digi-Key website.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as both the leader and continuous innovator in the high service distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. As the original pioneer in this space, Digi-Key provides more than 13.4 million components from over 2,300 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. Beyond the products that drive technology innovation, Digi-Key also supports design engineers and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram and LinkedIn.

