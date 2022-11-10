IRAR Launches Educational and Savings Program For REALTORS® at National Industry Event

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IRAR Trust Company, a self-directed IRA custodian with expertise in real estate IRAs, today announced the launch of an educational and savings program for real estate agents and their clients. This program is designed to help agents accelerate business growth and secure their retirement.

The educational program will include webinars, live events, enrollment seminars, and Q&A sessions with IRAR experts.

Key National Event for IRAR

IRAR plans to share its expertise and new program details at NAR NXT, The REALTOR® Experience, November 11-13, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. This national event is designed to provide REALTORS® with the opportunity to explore new ideas and experiment with cutting-edge innovations to grow their businesses while also providing them with a chance to connect with other industry leaders like IRAR Trust Company. IRAR's executive team will be sharing their expertise at Booth 572 during expo hours throughout NAR NXT.

Retirement Savings Program

The IRAR team works with real estate organizations nationwide, providing a retirement solution that allows them to save while investing in what they know: real estate. Agents and their clients can use retirement plans to buy single and multi-family homes, land, and commercial real estate, a strategy that most are unfamiliar with.

Educational Events for Real Estate Agents

As an expert in real estate IRAs, IRAR Trust Company is uniquely positioned to help agents by simplifying the complex rules and regulations surrounding these transactions. The company's team of experienced professionals provides agents with the resources they need to confidently work with their clients on how to use a self-directed IRA to invest in real estate.

"Our team has over 30+ years of experience in real estate investments in IRAs," said founder and CEO, Liane Bathey, "and we want to share this knowledge with every REALTOR® in the country. Our program will provide agents with the understanding and resources they need to use real estate IRAs to grow their businesses and build retirement wealth."

The educational events will cover topics such as:

The basics of self-directed IRAs

The benefits of investing in real estate with a self-directed IRA

How to use a self-directed IRA to invest in real estate

The process for investing in real estate with a self-directed IRA

The tax advantages of investing in real estate with a self-directed IRA

About IRAR

IRAR Trust Company is a custodian for self-directed IRAs that allow real estate as an investment. IRAR offers clients the chance to save for their retirement in an affordable, sustainable way. The organization has helped clients invest in real estate and achieve their financial dreams since 1996. For more information about what IRAR Trust Company can do for your organization, contact us for a free consultation or to schedule an event.

