Little Bites® Snacks Continues the Fun This Fall With Apple Cinnamon Muffins

Iconic Brand Brings Back Limited Edition Flavor Perfect for Fall Snacking

HORSHAM, Pa., Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweater weather is finally here, and Little Bites® Snacks has the perfect cozy, bite-sized treat to enjoy on the chilliest of Fall days: Limited Edition Little Bites® Apple Cinnamon Muffins! Available now through March, these delicious muffins are ripe for picking this fall season!

Little Bites Apple Cinnamon Muffins (PRNewswire)

Made with real apple, real cinnamon and no high fructose corn syrup or trans-fat, these seasonal muffins are baked moist and soft, giving kids the taste they love and parents a snack they can feel good about. Perfectly portioned for an after-school treat, on-the-go snacking or any festive Fall activity, Little Bites Apple Cinnamon Muffins are guaranteed to help your family create little moments that feel really big this season!

"For more than 20 years, we've continued to release flavor innovations that make snacking just as fun as it is delicious. That's why we're excited to reintroduce Little Bites® Apple Cinnamon Muffins this Fall!" said Moira Flood, Senior Brand Manager for Little Bites® Snacks. "As the perfect addition to all of your favorite festivities this season, our limited-edition Apple Cinnamon Muffins are guaranteed to help families make memories on-the-go."

Limited Edition Little Bites® Apple Cinnamon Muffins are the latest addition to the brand's line of easy, pre-portioned pouches filled with delicious baked snacks. At 200 calories per pouch, Little Bites® Apple Cinnamon Muffins are the perfect snacking solution for today's busy families.

Little Bites® Apple Cinnamon Muffins are now available at most retailers nationwide through March. To find a store near you, click here, or for more information, visit the Little Bites Facebook page.

Bimbo Bakeries USA (BBU) is a leader in the baking industry, known for its category leading brands, innovative products, freshness and quality. Our team of 20,000+ U.S. associates operates more than 50 manufacturing locations in the United States. Over 11,000 distribution routes deliver our leading brands such as Arnold®, Artesano™, Ball Park®, Bimbo®, Boboli®, Brownberry®, Entenmann's®, Little Bites®, Marinela®, Mrs. Baird's®, Oroweat®, Sara Lee®, Stroehmann® and Thomas'®. BBU is owned by Mexico's Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B de C.V., the world's largest baking company with operations in 33 countries.

