Resecurity® announces partnership with Saudi Cybersecurity Company (Cyber KSA) at Blackhat MEA 2022

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Resecurity, Inc. (USA), a Los Angeles based cyber security company protecting Fortune 500 companies globally, has partnered with Saudi Cybersecurity Company (CyberKSA), a leading cybersecurity provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). The partnership will allow CyberKSA to offer award-winning cyber threat intelligence (CTI), dark web monitoring (DWM), digital risk management (DRM), fraud prevention (FP) and identity protection (IDP) products to consumer and enterprise organizations. The comprehensive portfolio of solutions will accelerate specialized offerings for MSSPs/ISPs and large enterprise customers looking to streamline their cybersecurity operations across their environment. Both companies will prioritize supporting the aerospace & defense (A&D) industry with cutting-edge defensive and offensive cybersecurity tools.

Following the progressive Saudi Vision 2030 agenda, this partnership is in line with the KSA's initiative to attract the best cybersecurity professionals and industry-recognized technologies enabling effective defense of the Kingdom from the advanced cyberattacks and new security challenges originating from dark web actors and nation-state groups.

To comply with Saudi data protection regulations, Resecurity® delivers solutions via Oracle Marketplace and Oracle Cloud. Oracle Cloud has a data center in Jeddah which is approved for on-premises deployment options with full data retention within the region. Oracle is a certified Level 1 cloud provider, as defined by the Communications and Information Technology Commission (CITC) in Saudi Arabia. Since Resecurity solutions are hosted in the country, they are aligned with the Kingdom's Cloud Computing Regulatory Framework (CCRF) and compliant with the National Cybersecurity Authority (NCA) security models which makes them uniquely positioned and fully compliant for implementation under Saudi regulations. Resecurity's dynamic "cloud-first" strategy is highlighted by the availability of Resecurity® products via Microsoft Azure Marketplace and Amazon AWS available across variety of regions.

To reduce fragmentation, Resecurity® is following a unified platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model, combining critical components of security service edge (SSE) and scalable data lake containing a massive volume of actionable cyber threat intelligence data and associated telemetry useful for implementation into security information and event management (SIEM), security operations center (SOC), cyber fusion center (CFS) and third-party systems and applications. Resecurity® delivers 365/24/7 comprehensive protection across enterprise ecosystem covering apps, services, networks, cloud, and users leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), data science and machine learning (ML).

"Resecurity® is providing state-of-art cybersecurity and risk management solutions to combat the emerging threats targeting the industry. This year, we achieved phenomenal success in protecting major financial institutions and their customers from fraudulent activity, and successfully safeguarding major enterprises across key market verticals in Saudi Arabia," said Abdulrahman Alkenani, CEO of Saudi cybersecurity company (CyberKSA), headquartered in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"The strong alliance with our partners from CyberKSA highlights our mutual dedication, responsibility and commitment to support the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the mission of protecting private and public sectors from complex cybersecurity threats and new security challenges," said Gene Yoo, CEO of Los Angeles based Resecurity® (USA).

The partnership, announced at Blackhat MEA 2022, during a time in which experts are forecasting that 82% of enterprises are vulnerable to software supply chain attacks, making the implementation of effective cyber threat intelligence (CTI) and third-party risk management (TPRM) even more critical.

Recently Resecurity® products have been named a Gold Winner by the 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in North America. Resecurity® products and services received Gold recognition across 3 categories in highly competitive categories such as cyber threat intelligence (CTI), threat hunting, and third-party risk management (TPRM):

GOLD WINNER for Cyber Threat Intelligence in North America : Resecurity® Context™ Cyber Threat Intelligence Platform

GOLD WINNER for Third Party Risk Management (TPRM) in North America : Resecurity® Risk™ Supply Chain Risk Management Platform

GOLD WINNER for Threat Hunting in North America : Resecurity® Hunter™ Research & Development

Resecurity® has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan as a leader in the cyber threat intelligence market and has been included as the top cyber threat intelligence platform (TIP) provider globally. The company has been recently highlighted in the latest Global TIP Market Report 2022 providing information about the most effective CTI industry providers. The Frost & Sullivan report details the organization's market research, identifying trends and top vendors and tools in the market.

About Saudi Cybersecurity Company (CyberKSA)

The Saudi Cybersecurity Company (CyberKSA), established in 2014, assists organizations throughout Saudi Arabia in their cybersecurity protection and defense needs. Solutions include data breach response, digital investigations, expert witness & litigation support, and compromise assessments. Supported by industry leading technology, CyberKSA resources perform other services such as penetration testing, vulnerability assessments, and red teaming, as well as support for mergers and acquisitions.

To learn more about Saudi Cybersecurity Company, visit http://cyber.com.sa.

About Resecurity

Resecurity is a cybersecurity company that delivers a unified platform for endpoint protection, risk management, and cyber threat intelligence. Known for providing best-of-breed data-driven intelligence solutions, Resecurity's services and platforms focus on early-warning identification of data breaches and comprehensive protection against cybersecurity risks. Founded in 2016, it has been globally recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity companies with the sole mission of enabling organizations to combat cyber threats regardless of how sophisticated they are. Most recently, Resecurity was named as one of the Top 10 fastest-growing private cybersecurity companies in Los Angeles, California by Inc. Magazine. An Official Member of Infragard, AFCEA, NDIA, SIA, FS-ISAC and the American Chamber of Commerce in Saudi Arabia (AmChamKSA).

To learn more about Resecurity, visit https://resecurity.com.

