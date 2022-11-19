U.S. BANCORP SHAREHOLDER ALERT: CLAIMSFILER Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against U.S. Bancorp - USB

NEW ORLEANS, Nov. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ClaimsFiler, a FREE shareholder information service, reminds investors that they have until December 27, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB), if they purchased the Company's securities between August 1, 2019 and July 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

U.S. Bancorp and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On July 28, 2022, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau fined the Company $37.5 million for a range of unlawful acts and practices including opening unauthorized accounts and unlawfully accessing customers' credit reports and personal data in violation of the Truth in Lending Act, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, the Truth in Savings Act, and the Consumer Financial Protection Act.

On this news, shares of U.S. Bancorp stock fell approximately 4% to a closing price of $46.12 per share.

The case is The Buhrke Family Revocable Trust v. U.S. Bancorp, et al., 22-cv-09174.

