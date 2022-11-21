Sonata Software bags the coveted Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance 2022, second time in a row

BANGALORE, India, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sonata Software, a global IT Services and Technology Solutions Company, announced that it has, second time in a row, bagged the coveted 'Golden Peacock Award for Excellence in Corporate Governance' for the year 2022, in a national category under IT Sector.

Sonata Software was presented the award at the 'Golden Peacock Awards Nite', held on November 10, 2022, during the '2022 London Global Convention on Corporate Governance & Sustainability' presented by the Institute of Directors, India at London (UK). 'Building an Effective Board that Works & TOP GLOBAL TRENDS' was the theme of the convention.

Golden Peacock Awards, instituted by the Institute of Directors (IOD), India in 1991, are now regarded as a benchmark of Corporate Excellence worldwide. No award has achieved such respectability and admiration from the industry as the 'Golden Peacock Awards', which today receives over 1000 applications for various Awards each year. This is largely due to its transparent and 3-Tier evaluation process, based on internationally recognized criteria.

"Corporate governance is the expression of the company's value systems in real terms. At Sonata, honesty, integrity, and transparency are core values, and good corporate governance is how those values are translated into day-to-day practices and processes. We are delighted with the Golden Peacock award, because, more than anything, it is recognition of our values, and our effectiveness in making sure that those values are at the heart of everything we do," said Samir Dhir, CEO, Sonata Software.

"Sonata Software, as one of the world's leading IT Services and Technology Solutions company, supports businesses achieve digital transformation with a special design thinking-led approach in this highly competitive digital era. Established in 1994, as one of the fastest growing industries, it maintains a highly independent effective Board and drives good Corporate Governance while ensuring a culture of diversity, inclusiveness, transparency, equity, accountability and also adopting various social development policies. In its last shareholder satisfaction survey in 2020, it was found they obtained 4 out of 5, which is remarkable. Congratulations," said Manoj K. Raut, Chief Executive Officer & Secretary-General, Institute of Directors, India.

Jagannathan Chakravarthi, CFO, Sonata Software, said, "This award is a testimony to our consistent efforts to adhere to the highest standards in corporate governance and organizational practices. By implementing best practices, ensuring timely and effective flow of information and greater transparency, we strive to create a strong environment of trust and confidence in the Company's leadership and management."

