THIS GIVING SEASON, MAKE EVERY DONATED DOLLAR COUNT

FAIRFIELD, Conn., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With giving season around the corner, Foundation Source, the nation's largest provider of management solutions for private foundations, offers its annual Guide to the Giving Season to help generous individuals and families make the most of their charitable gifts for the remainder of 2022.

"In this current environment, charitable giving has never been more important, with many people looking for ways to maximize their giving dollars," said Sunil Garga, president and chief executive officer of Foundation Source. "As we head into this busy giving season, we hope our guide will inspire all types of donors with insights, strategies and tools to make their generosity go even further."

The Foundation Source Guide to the Giving Season includes the following resources:

Give the Gift of Giving – provides a variety of suggestions for engaging with loved ones this holiday season in a way that is both personal and charitable – gift cards, setting up a "giving game," championing a service project, or hosting a fundraiser are all potential ways to brighten a recipient's day while ultimately supporting a charity and those that it serves. provides a variety of suggestions for engaging with loved ones this holiday season in a way that is both personal and charitable – gift cards, setting up a "giving game," championing a service project, or hosting a fundraiser are all potential ways to brighten a recipient's day while ultimately supporting a charity and those that it serves.

8 Tips to Maximize Year-End Giving – helps donors amplify their gifts by considering tax implications, using a formalized charitable vehicle such as a private foundation or donor-advised fund, understanding required minimum distributions, exploring gift matching opportunities, and engaging their families in giving. helps donors amplify their gifts by considering tax implications, using a formalized charitable vehicle such as a private foundation or donor-advised fund, understanding required minimum distributions, exploring gift matching opportunities, and engaging their families in giving.

Giving Calendar – provides daily educational and/or actionable prompts to help further a donor's philanthropic journey throughout the giving season. provides daily educational and/or actionable prompts to help further a donor's philanthropic journey throughout the giving season.

"From our 20 plus years of working with private foundations, we're fortunate to have witnessed many creative and thoughtful ways to engage in philanthropy," said Gillian Howell, Head of Client Advisory Solutions at Foundation Source. "Charitable giving is an invaluable way to pursue passions, connect with community, and bridge familial generations through shared values. With the right tools and proactive planning, generous individuals and families can align their wealth management and legacy goals with a giving strategy that creates a lasting impact."

"As noted in our recent 2022 Report on Private Philanthropy, many philanthropists gave abundantly in 2021, and we are hopeful we'll see continued generosity for the remainder of 2022 and beyond," noted Mr. Garga. "Whatever the future may hold, we are inspired by the charitable giving at many levels supporting the important work of local, national, and international institutions—often from behind the scenes—to make the world a better place."

Foundation Source is the nation's largest provider of foundation management services and a trusted source for philanthropic expertise. We offer purpose-built software applications and a configurable suite of tech-enabled administrative, compliance, tax and advisory solutions for private philanthropists and their foundations.

For more than two decades, Foundation Source has been empowering people and companies to create a better world through philanthropy. We work with individuals, families, boards and professional advisors to bring philanthropic visions to life and make giving easier. Today we are proud to support more than 2,000 unique foundations representing over $22 billion in charitable assets.

