Vezgo Closes $750k in Oversubscribed Pre-Seed Round to Accelerate Growth and Development of new features for our leading Crypto Data API

TORONTO, Nov 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Vezgo INC announced today the successful closing of a pre-seed oversubscribed funding round at USD$750,000. Vezgo's mission is helping Web2 fintech bridge the gap into Web3 in a compliant manner.

With the closing of the Company's pre-seed round, Vezgo is now focused on building up its Go-to-Market sales team to keep scaling the number of paying customers with the goal to finish the year with over 50 paying customers.

"Over the past seven years at Wealthica, we've gained tremendous insight into the needs and challenges of developers who need connectivity to their end users' wallets and crypto exchange accounts," said Martin Leclair, CTO of Vezgo.

He went on to add, "with Vezgo's Crypto API , developers can focus on building their products, while Vezgo handles all the complexity of aggregating data from Crypto Exchange APIs, Wallets and Blockchain data."

"Vezgo is focussing on understanding its customers well and growing revenue We are seeing a tremendous amount of traction and opportunities in many traditional verticals who are looking for help to bridge into the Web3 Digital Assets space.", said Roberto Montesi, CEO at Vezgo.

Vezgo is proud to announce venture investments from Bitnomic Capital Inc., Flinks Technologies Inc., M2S Capital Inc., Chouinard Family Office and angel investors and serial entrepreneurs Andrew Izyumov (ex-Goldman Sachs) and Rachid Ajaja.

The amazing technical team at Vezgo quickly built a Unified Crypto API platform that enables developers to integrate with Web3 data. Using the Vezgo API, fintech app developers can connect with their users' data coming from every part of the crypto ecosystem: Centralized Exchanges, Wallets, NFTs and Blockchains in general.

Vezgo enhances the data with normalized transaction types, fiat exchange rates and multiple data improvements that make the developer's life easier. It bridges the gap between Web2 and Web3 and allows for seamless integration of Web3 data into Web2 use cases.

VEZGO INC is an Ontario, Canada based, venture-backed Crypto Data API. Vezgo completed its spin-off from Wealthica and now operates as a wholly independent entity. Vezgo's mission is helping Web 2 fintechs and financial companies, such as taxes, insurance, compliance, audit and assurance, bridge the gap into Web3.

