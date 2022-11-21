Zimmer Biomet Expands Persona® Knee System Portfolio with FDA Clearance of Persona® OsseoTi® Keel Tibia for Cementless Knee Replacement

-- New Porous Iteration of Anatomic Keeled Tibia Designed to Deliver Stable Initial and Biological Fixation Together with the Clinically Proven Benefits of the Persona Knee System --

WARSAW, Ind., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE and SIX: ZBH), a global medical technology leader, today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) 510(k) clearance for the Persona® OsseoTi® Keel Tibia for cementless knee replacement. Persona OsseoTi is the latest addition to the clinically proven Persona Knee System, and features a new porous version of the Persona anatomic tibia with Zimmer Biomet's OsseoTi Porous Metal Technology, which uses anatomical data in combination with 3D printing technology to build a structure that directly mimics the architecture of human cancellous – or spongey – bone. This material is combined with a keeled design to deliver stable initial and biological fixation.

(PRNewsfoto/Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

"With an increasing number of surgeons opting for cementless procedures for their patients, we are excited to expand our market-leading Persona Knee portfolio with the Persona OsseoTi Keel Tibia, a versatile and surgeon-centered solution for performing a cementless total knee replacement," said Ivan Tornos, Chief Operating Officer at Zimmer Biomet. "Adding the Persona OsseoTi Keel Tibia to our well-established and clinically proven Persona Knee System allows surgeons to better address the needs of their patients with a comprehensive single system solution for a cementless or cemented application. We're proud to close out the year with another advancement in our portfolio, thanks to the strong execution of our team members and our commitment to fueling growth with innovation."

Key features of Persona OsseoTi include an anatomic tibia for less micromotion and optimal bone coveragei and 3D printed, porous OsseoTi technology for biological fixation. The Persona OsseoTi Keel Tibia is also complemented with a new cemented implant option to enable seamless versatility for the surgeon during the procedure.

"The predicted growth in the prevalence of arthritis in younger, active patients has made cementless total knee arthroplasty an increasingly essential option for surgeons," said Charles Lawrie, M.D., orthopedic surgeon at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care and Clinical Associate Professor at the Florida International University, Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine in Miami, FL, and a member of the Persona OsseoTi development team. "In addition to the spike-keel design, the Persona OsseoTi Keel Tibia offers the added convenience of a new cemented option with the same bone prep as the cementless option so that surgeons can make an intraoperative decision between a cementless or cemented approach based on bone quality and the unique needs of their patient."

For more information about the Persona OsseoTi Keel Tibia, visit https://www.zimmerbiomet.com/en/products-and-solutions/specialties/knee/persona-osseotikeeltibia.html.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet is a global medical technology leader with a comprehensive portfolio designed to maximize mobility and improve health. We seamlessly transform the patient experience through our innovative products and suite of integrated digital and robotic technologies that leverage data, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

With 90+ years of trusted leadership and proven expertise, Zimmer Biomet is positioned to deliver the highest quality solutions to patients and providers. Our legacy continues to come to life today through our progressive culture of evolution and innovation.

For more information about our product portfolio, our operations in 25+ countries and sales in 100+ countries or about joining our team, visit www.zimmerbiomet.com or follow Zimmer Biomet on Twitter at www.twitter.com/zimmerbiomet.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Zimmer Biomet's expectations, plans, prospects, and product and service offerings, including new product launches and potential clinical successes. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. For a list and description of some of such risks and uncertainties, see Zimmer Biomet's periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in Zimmer Biomet's filings with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Zimmer Biomet disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers of this news release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this news release.

i Data on file with Zimmer Biomet: The Persona® OsseoTi® Keel Tibia Provides Strong Initial Fixation. Nov. 2022. 4027.1-GLBL-en

345 E. Main St.

Warsaw, IN 46580

www.zimmerbiomet.com

Media

Investors Meredith Weissman

Keri Mattox 703-346-3127

215-275-2431 meredith.weissman@zimmerbiomet.com

keri.mattox@zimmerbiomet.com







View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.