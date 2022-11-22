Brand Networks announces the expansion of its employee advocacy technology to TikTok

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Brand Networks is excited to announce the launch of new TikTok capabilities for its Creator Communities platform, becoming the first marketing partner to bring TikTok's alpha organic API (application programming interface) into an external mobile application.

Transformative Social Media Solutions (PRNewswire)

Brand Networks ' Creator Communities platform enables employee advocates and creators to safely create, post, and measure organic content on behalf of their organization. It already supports multiple social channels including Facebook, Instagram, and Snapchat. With the new integration, the platform now allows real-time publishing and measurement on TikTok for hundreds of thousands of business pages and personal accounts. It also allows employers to accurately measure and reward their employees for the content that they create at scale.

Mike Garsin, Brand Networks' CEO states "Brand Networks is incredibly excited to work with TikTok to bring new and innovative technical solutions to our customers. Integrating with TikTok allows brand advocates and creators to express themselves on one of the most popular and relevant social channels."

The company has a proven track record of success in bringing innovative social solutions to market first and is honored to be the first to integrate TikTok's newest organic capability into an external mobile application.

Jeremy Frick, Brand Networks' CTO states "Adding TikTok to our organic capabilities represents a significant expansion for our technology, allowing users to engage meaningfully and seamlessly with this incredibly popular channel through our mobile apps.

About Brand Networks

Brand Networks helps brands build new and meaningful relationships with their employees, customers, and communities through innovative social solutions.

Since 2006, Brand Networks has been a leader in social media technology and services. Their mission is to provide cutting-edge social solutions, enabling brands and agencies to make the most of their social media investments. BN partners with social platforms to create technologies that integrate with their APIs to allow for unique targeting and optimizations that drive performance and deliver meaningful results. More than 1,500 businesses have trusted Brand Networks to solve their newest and toughest challenges. The company is headquartered in Rochester with offices in Boston, Bentonville, Sydney and Hyderabad.

For more information, visit bn.co or reach out to: info@bn.co

