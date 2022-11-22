Conquer Holiday Shopping with OtterBox Deals for Black Friday

-OtterBox.com is the one-stop for trusted mobile accessories-

FORT COLLINS, Colo. , Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox is offering its biggest deal of the year with 25 percent off sitewide and doorbuster sales on select days and times throughout Thanksgiving weekend on otterbox.com. Check off your holiday gifting while these deals are happening to get ahead of the holiday rush.

OtterBox is offering its biggest deal of the year with 25 percent off sitewide and doorbuster sales on select days and times throughout Thanksgiving weekend on otterbox.com. (PRNewswire)

OtterBox has something for everyone on Santa's list with a full portfolio of accessories for mobile devices:

OtterBox cases will protect the family's tech – old and new - all year round. Check out rugged Made for MagSafe Defender Series XT or sleek Symmetry Series+ cases for iPhone 14, among all the classic favorite OtterBox cases. Make a regifted device new with a variety of fun colors and designs, including Disney themed cases or Otter+Pop cases with swappable PopTops. 1

Give the gift that keeps giving with Amplify and Alpha Glass screen protection. These durable screen protectors keep micro scratches off your device screen to keep it looking like new all year long.

Power up the holiday with OtterBox Wall Chargers and Cables and Power Banks. Premium Pro Fast Charge kits can power up devices to 70 percent in 30 minutes so you can be out the door on time for your New Year's resolutions. 2

MagSafe accessories pair perfectly with a new iPhone 14 and other MagSafe-enabled models. Pick up 3-in-1 Charging Station for under the tree and MagSafe Wallet for stocking stuffers.

To be sure you don't miss these offers and to find out what the amazing door busters are, sign up for emails on otterbox.com and be sure to logon early to stock up on early holiday deals.

OtterBox will be running exclusive deals and doorbusters starting Thanksgiving Day on otterbox.com.

About OtterBox:

OtterBox creates bold products that empower connection. From our humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo., garage, we've leveraged more than 20 years of experience to become the No. 1-selling smartphone case brand in the U.S.3 We've also expanded our portfolio of products to include screen protection, power accessories and business-to-business solutions.

At the core of every OtterBox innovation is the goal of giving. Through the OtterCares Foundation, we invest in programs and projects that inspire kids to be entrepreneurs, philanthropists and makers.

Explore more at otterbox.com.

1 Symmetry Series+, Defender Series XT, Otter + Pop are NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

2 Charge rates based on iPhone 13 Pro

3Source: The NPD Group/ U.S. Retail Tracking Service: Cell Phone Device Protection / Units Sold / Jan. 2017 – Jan. 2021

OtterBox Logo. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OtterBox