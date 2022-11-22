DIANE WANG WINS TWO SLIVER STEVIE® AWARDS IN 2022 STEVIE AWARDS FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS

BEIJING, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diane Wang, Founder, Chairperson & the CEO of the DHGATE Group, has been named the winner of two Sliver Stevie® Awards respectively as "the Best Female Entrepreneur in Asia, Australia, or New Zealand" as well as "the Best Female Entrepreneur in Business Services" category in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The Stevie Awards have been hailed as the world's premier business awards, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run worldwide. This year it was complemented by the fourth edition of the Women|Future Conference, a three-day educational and networking event held virtually.

"I felt so honored to be recognized by the Stevie Awards", said Diane Wang, "Having been engaging so many years in the frontline of global trade and Internet industry, a global vision was deeply rooted since the very beginning of our business. And on the way approaching it, 'making global trade accessible' has always been our goal, which reminds me of servicing Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs)". As the founder of the DHGATE group, Diane Wang has been exerting her leadership and hard work in building the digitalized platform to lower the barrier for people to start and run a cross-border e-commerce business.

"We are devoted to promoting global trade and supporting entrepreneurial dreams." Diane Wang said. As a pathfinder of global e-commerce, DHgate launched MyyShop, a decentralized one-stop social commerce SaaS platform, aims to help MSMEs, especially entry-level merchants, social influencers, content creators and other type of business owners with social influence build up their social commerce businesses, more importantly, monetize their social influence in a lighter and more convenient way. MyyShop's AI-Powered Analytics Tool helps users stay on top of the most popular trends and discover the trending products among creators and influencers. With a single link URL, MyyShop helps sellers open their online shop within a few minutes so that they can easily personalize and link to other social media platforms. Sellers can also seamlessly and conveniently integrate other online stores into their shops on MyyShop, and manage all businesses through one intuitive, streamlined platform.

Additionally, Diane has been committed to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment agenda, actively advocating digital capabilities and practicable digital skill e-learning and training to empower women, and MSMEs development across international organizations including APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), Business 20 (B20), and BRICS Women's Business Alliance. Her contributions in initiating APEC Women Connect, an APEC-endorsed program since 2016, which aims to empower women, especially young women, to realize entrepreneurship via digital solutions. Besides, Diane takes crucial roles in several international organizations where she is committed to bringing inspiration and power to women in business around the world. She is the Co-chair of B20 Indonesia Women in Business Action Council, Member of BRICS Women's Business Alliance Chinese National Chapter, Member of APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC), and Chair of 50 Cross-border E-Commerce Leaders in China.

About DHGATE

Founded in 2004, DHGATE has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China. Through our global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, we reach millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2021, DHGATE served more than 46 million registered buyers from 223 countries and regions by connecting them to over 2.4 million sellers in China and other countries, with over 37 million live listings on the platform annually. For more information, please visit dhgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

About MyyShop

MyyShop, a cross-border e-commerce Software as a Service (SaaS) platform launched by DHGATE in 2020, aims to help MSMEs, especially entry-level merchants and individuals with social influence, run their online stores as direct sellers and turn their impact into a good business. Committed to engaging everyone in global trade, MyyShop connects Chinese manufacturing capacity with private domain traffic to lower the barrier of opening and operating a cross-border e-commerce business, with its advantages in smart product recommendation, social commerce shop fast development, cross-border marketing services, and smart logistics. For more information, please visit MyyShop.com, Myyshop.vip and follow @MyyShopOfficial.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

