HI-CHEW™ and Dana's Bakery Make the Holidays Even Sweeter

Limited Edition Mookie™ Launches Just in Time for Gift Giving Season

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HI-CHEW™, the immensely fruity, intensely chewy candy has collaborated with Dana's Bakery, a New York-based bakery specializing in French macarons, to create a one-of-a-kind dessert just in time for the holidays: the HI-CHEW™ Juicy Blood Orange Cranberry Mookie™! To celebrate the festive season, the custom Mookie™ is inspired by one of the candy brand's latest flavor offerings: HI-CHEW™ Juicy Blood Orange, which debuted in the Infrusions Orchard Mix earlier this year. From today, November 22 to December 30, the HI-CHEW™ Juicy Blood Orange Cranberry Mookie™ will be available for purchase nationwide for $28 (5 cookies per box) at danasbakery.com.

The limited-edition HI-CHEW™ Juicy Blood Orange Cranberry Mookie™ is influenced by flavors of the holidays and the double layer technology of HI-CHEW's signature chewlet. The outer layer cookie is reminiscent of your favorite homemade sugar cookie with bursts of cranberry flavor, a staple seasonal ingredient. Much like unwrapping a present, the inner layer of the Mookie™ provides a delightful surprise in the form of a rich and tangy HI-CHEW™ Juicy Blood Orange macaron. The HI-CHEW™ Juicy Blood Orange chewlet is infused into the batter and the buttercream filling, creating a vibrant and decadent bite. The limited edition HI-CHEW™ Juicy Blood Orange Cranberry Mookie™ is the perfect holiday gift to give to friends and families or share as a sweet treat at holiday gatherings.

"HI-CHEW™ is always looking for unique collaborations that bring vibrant, fruit-forward flavors to life in a unique and exciting way," said Teruhiro Kawabe (Terry), President and Chief Executive Officer of Morinaga America, Inc. "We are thrilled to partner with Dana's Bakery to infuse our HI-CHEW™Juicy Blood Orange flavor into a delicious, layered treat that truly mimics our chewlets and welcomes the holiday season."

HI-CHEW™ is dedicated to bringing fruity, chewy confections to fans across the country through the development of true-to-flavor offerings that consumers can't get enough of. Similarly, Dana's Bakery reimagines classic American desserts and candy, transforming them into fun, innovative treats. This collaboration brings together HI-CHEW™ and Dana's Bakery, two cutting-edge brands that have set out to bring smiles to people's faces and cheer to homes during the holidays.

"I am a big HI-CHEW™ fan and was thrilled by the opportunity to create a custom Mookie™ inspired by one of their latest flavors for the holidays," said Dana Pollack, Founder and CEO of Dana's Bakery. "The HI-CHEW™ Juicy Blood Orange Cranberry Mookie™ is an ideal gift for any foodie on your list and is a delightful treat for all ages to indulge in this season."

About Morinaga America, Inc.:

Established in 2008, Morinaga America, Inc. is the official distributor of HI-CHEW™, Chargel™ and FI-BEING™ in the United States. Morinaga America, Inc. (marketing and sales) and Morinaga America Foods, Inc. (manufacturing) are wholly-owned subsidiaries of Morinaga & Co., Ltd., which began in 1899 as the first, modern candy maker and producer of chocolates in Japan. In 2015, Morinaga America, Inc. opened its first United States manufacturing facility in North Carolina. With over 200 flavors of HI-CHEW™ having debuted in Japan, Morinaga America, Inc. has introduced the United States market to the best of Japanese confectionery.

About HI-CHEW™:

The history of Morinaga stretches back over a century when company founder Taichiro Morinaga brought his candy-making skills to Japan from America in the 1800s. HI-CHEW™ has long been the best-selling soft candy in Japan and continues to see year-over-year growth throughout other parts of Asia and in the United States. In the United States, HI-CHEW™ is currently offered in sticks, peg bags, and stand-up pouches. The HI-CHEW™ sticks come in a variety of flavors including Strawberry, Green Apple, Mango, Grape, Banana, Kiwi, Açaí, and Sweet & Sour Watermelon. HI-CHEW™ also offers peg bags in the following flavors: Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Superfruit Mix, Sweet & Sour Mix, Soda Pop Mix, Berry Mix, Plus Fruit, Fantasy Mix and new Reduced Sugar. The Stand-Up Pouches are available in Original Mix, Tropical Mix, Sweet and Sour Mix, Fruit Combos, and Infrusions Orchard Mix. HI-CHEW™ is made with concentrated fruit juices and is free of gluten, with no colors from synthetic sources. HI-CHEW™ continues to expand fruity, chewy flavor offerings annually. In 2020, HI-CHEW™ won a Nielsen Design Impact Award for its new Original Mix packaging update that hit shelves in 2019. For more information, visit HI-CHEW.com.

About Dana's Bakery

Officially established in 2012, Dana's Bakery started out in a small kitchen located in Hawthorne, New Jersey. Since then, Dana's Bakery has continued to grow in a big way making the Inc. 5000 list for Fastest Growing Private Companies in America in 2018 and 2019. From Red Velvet to S'mores, Fruity Cereal to Thin Mint, Dana's Bakery Macarons are available in flavors inspired by classic all-American desserts and candy. To keep things fresh, a new flavor is added to the collection every month! In June 2018, Dana expanded her product line with the launch of cookies & Mookies™, a cookie stuffed with a macaron inside. These cookies are already insta-famous, especially the classic black & white with a rainbow twist. Dana's Bakery currently has over 40 employees and operates out of a 6000 sq ft custom-built facility in South Hackensack, NJ. Dana's Bakery ships to customers and wholesalers nationwide. Visit www.danasbakery.com for more information.

