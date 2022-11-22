HiBid Nears $58M in Sales with Over 722,000 Lots Sold Last Week; Black Friday Blowout Auction and More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Auctions on HiBid.com brought in over $57.9 million in gross auction proceeds last week from 1,762 online-only and webcast auctions. HiBid averaged $1.66 million bids on the site per day in auctions closing November 14th through the 20th, with over 722,000 lots sold.

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. (PRNewswire)

Among the hundreds of auctions currently on HiBid, there is a Black Friday event with loads of new, still-in-the-box overstock items for sale. Other noteworthy auctions feature antique clocks, cuckoo clocks, pocket watches, wood stoves, tools, furniture, dishware, vintage toys and dolls, and Christmas decorations and collectibles. There is also a railway memorabilia auction with cast iron signs, train horns, carriage lights, and other classic railroad items open for bidding.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports internet-only auctions, webcast auctions, and absentee bidding.

November 14th-20th, 2022, HiBid.com Highlights

GAP: $57.9 Million

Lots Sold: 722,041

Online-Only Auctions: 1,649

Webcast Auctions: 113

Average Bidders Per Day: 1.03 Million

Average Bids Per Day: 1.66 Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Black Friday Blowout

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: November 17th-25th

Seller: ATX Auctions

View Auction Items

Railway Memorabilia Online Auction

Auction Type: Live Webcast (Prebidding open)

Dates: November 27th

Seller: Manshed Auctions

View Auction Items

Clocks and Watches Online Auction

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: October 28th-November 30th

Seller: United Country Jelliff Auction Group

View Auction Items

Furniture, Dolls, Quilts, Tools, Jewelry

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: October 24th-November 29th

Auctioneer: Wiggins Auctioneers, LLC

View Auction Items

PortlandPickers Premier Auction 9

Auction Type: Online-Only

Dates: October 28th-December 1st

Seller: PortlandPickers

View Auction Items

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting webcast auctions, internet-only auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and online auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

