Linux Foundation and Rancher Government Solutions Partner to Support U.S. Government & Military Mission to Securely Modernize Tech

Partnership Significantly Expands Access to Open Source, Cloud and DevOps Training and Certifications

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Linux Foundation https://www.linuxfoundation.org/, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, announced it has partnered with Rancher Government Solutions https://www.ranchergovernment.com/, which is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and military as it relates to application modernization, containers and Kubernetes.

The partnership combines the expertise of the Linux Foundation, the world's leading resource for open source training and certifications, with the breadth and depth of RGS which is dedicated to helping the

U.S. Government and military achieve its missions to securely modernize via the cloud using containers and Kubernetes all with a focus on DevSecOps.

"Partnering with RGS to support the United States government in their adoption of open source through secure tools and training is critically important in these uncertain times," said Clyde Seepersad, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Training & Certification, the Linux Foundation. "We could not be more proud to be working with RGS, whose focus on secure, open source tools and code – particularly Kubernetes and cloud-enabled DevSecOps – for the U.S. Government is mission critical."

The partnership will enable U.S. Government personnel, through their relation with RGS, to easily access the Linux Foundation's full catalog of nearly 100 training courses including courses focused on:

Kubernetes

DevSecOps/DevOps

Cloud & Containers

Personnel will also be able to easily enroll in certification exams for any of the standard setting cloud and open source certifications built by the Linux Foundation. The certifications cover a range of mission critical cloud and container exams, including:

Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA)

Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD)

Certified Security Specialist (CKS)

Kubernetes and Cloud Native Associate (KCNA)

"The Linux Foundation's training and certification offerings are perfectly aligned to our core product and service offerings," said Don Poole, Vice President of Corporate Communications & Marketing, Rancher

Government Solutions. "Together we will be able to offer a single source for support, tools, training and certifications essential to the U.S. Government mission to securely modernize its tech infrastructure."

U.S. Government personnel looking to learn more about how RGS can support their mission

. To learn more about the full range of Linux Foundation training and certification offerings visit: https://training.linuxfoundation.org/.

About The Linux Foundation

Founded in 2000, the Linux Foundation is supported by more than 1,000 members and is the world's leading home for collaboration on open source software, open standards, open data, and open hardware. Linux Foundation's projects are critical to the world's infrastructure including Linux, Kubernetes, Node.js, and more. The Linux Foundation's methodology focuses on leveraging best practices and addressing the needs of contributors, users and solution providers to create sustainable models for open collaboration. For more information, please visit us at linuxfoundation.org.

The Linux Foundation has registered trademarks and uses trademarks. For a list of trademarks of The Linux Foundation, please see our trademark usage page: https://www.linuxfoundation.org/trademark-usage. Linux is a registered trademark of Linus Torvalds.

About Rancher Government Solutions

Rancher Government Solutions, a SUSE company, is specifically designed to address the unique security and operational needs of the U.S. Government and military as it relates to application modernization, containers and Kubernetes. Rancher allows Government customers to deploy containerized applications on multiple Kubernetes clusters from the data center to the cloud to the edge and unites them with centralized authentication, access control and advanced observability. RGS supports all Rancher open source products with U.S. based American citizens with the highest security clearances who are currently working on programs across the Department of Defense, Intelligence Community, and civilian agencies.

