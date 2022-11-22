OnGo Alliance, CBRS Named to Fast Company's List of the Next Big Things in Tech

List Recognizes Tech Breakthroughs Across Industries That Promise to Transform the Future

BEAVERTON, Ore., Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The OnGo Alliance, an industry organization focused on driving the development, commercialization, and adoption of OnGo™ shared spectrum solutions, today announced that its underlying technology – CBRS -- has been named to Fast Company's second annual Next Big Things in Tech list, honoring technology breakthroughs that promise to shape the future of industries.

The Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), nicknamed the Innovation Band by the FCC, has seen a plethora of use cases and successful implementations in its nascent years. Deployed as private, fixed wireless, and neutral host networks throughout the U.S., they can be found powering applications in various sectors including enterprise IT, industrial IoT, smart cities, rural broadband via fixed wireless providers (WISPs), transportation, hospitality, retail, and real estate.

The 3.5 GHz CBRS technology is the first framework that combines aspects of licensed (protected access) and unlicensed (opportunistic access) within a single, dynamically managed spectrum access paradigm. This innovative access framework has led to a rapidly developing ecosystem that has created a new market for the effective and efficient development of next generation wireless networks, on a massive scale.

"The commercial deployment of CBRS has led to a rapidly developing ecosystem that has created a greenfield for wireless communications and 5G services. So much so that it is now – officially – a Next Big Thing," said Alan Ewing, Executive Director of the OnGo Alliance. "We are more than honored that such a discerning set of judges from Fast Company have named CBRS to this impressive list. It's exciting to be empowering first-of-a-kind applications within wireless networks which were not possible previously - from modernizing factories to closing the digital divide in rural school districts – and delivering reliable bandwidth at lower costs and with less time to deploy."

"Technology breakthroughs and cutting-edge advancements promise to be the solution to some of the world's most pressing issues. Fast Company is excited to highlight some of the organizations, of all sizes and industry backgrounds, whose technology advancements today will lead to a better tomorrow," says Brendan Vaughan, editor-in-chief of Fast Company.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. The editor-in-chief is Brendan Vaughan. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication, Inc., and can be found online at fastcompany.com.

About the OnGo Alliance

The OnGo Alliance is an industry consortium that promotes the development, commercialization, and adoption of LTE and 5G solutions for the US 3.5 GHz Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS), and evangelizes shared spectrum globally. Formerly the CBRS Alliance, this nearly 200-member group accelerates the buildout of effective and efficient CBRS networks, using 4G and 5G solutions. There are over 240,000 CBSDs across the U.S. currently broadcasting wireless signals on the CBRS spectrum, via private and fixed wireless networks, spanning various sectors including enterprise IT, industrial IoT, smart cities, rural broadband, transportation, hospitality, retail, and real estate. The Alliance has also established a product certification program for OnGo equipment in the CBRS band ensuring multi-vendor interoperability. For more information, please visit www.ongoalliance.org and follow the OnGo Alliance on LinkedIn and Twitter.

