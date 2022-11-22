TTEC Recognized on Forbes List of America's Best Employers for Veterans 2022

DENVER, Nov. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC), one of the largest global customer experience (CX) technology and services innovators for end-to-end digital CX solutions, today announced it has been recognized on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for Veterans 2022.

"I'm so proud that TTEC has earned this recognition," said Ken Tuchman, TTEC Chairman and CEO. "Thousands of veterans call TTEC home. They exemplify a strong sense of camaraderie, exceptional drive and ability, and perform skillfully under pressure. It's an honor to provide a welcoming and supportive workplace for our veterans and their families."

The Forbes list of The Best Employers for Veterans was developed through an independent survey by Statista that included around 7,000 U.S. Veterans working for companies employing at least 1,000 people within the United States.

In conjunction with the National Chamber Foundation, TTEC has pledged to hire 1,000 veterans each year since 2016. The company is also an Arizona Veteran Supportive Employer, Military Spouse Employment Partner, and Veteran Friendly Employer. Learn more about TTEC's commitment to hiring Veterans, military-attached, and military spouses here.

In addition to being named a Best Employer for Veterans, TTEC was recognized earlier this year by Forbes as one of America's Best Large Employers 2022 and one of the Best Employers for Diversity 2022. Forbes also recently recognized TTEC as one of The World's Top Female Friendly Companies.

This prestigious award as one of America's Best Employers for Veterans is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

